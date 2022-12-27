Ramala Shastra: Fortune Telling Based On Dices Or Cowries

Ramala Shastra, a simple branch of Astrology, was taught by Lord Shiva to Parvathi, It is an astrological discipline that does not need you to reveal even your birth details to the astrologer. All you need to do is to cast the dices and interpret from its outcome. Ramal chart can be produced in a minute's time and then results interpreted. Ramala shastra has been a popular system of divination in Arab countries and both Muslims and Hindus believe in this system.

Ramala Shastra: Procedure

A set of ramal dices are made under a specific constellation using sandalwood and certain other metals. The native can receive the predictions for the name he has furnished him with. One can know their sunsign, traits, and planetary positions through this. A specific kind of DICES with particular design are used to assess this. Predictions through Ramala are specially read on the day of Diwali and Holi. They are worshipped before they are cast for the native. The querent has to be bathed, wearing fresh clothes and attend the session which has to be fixed between 10-11 am on these days. This particular time reveals the inner thoughts and traits of a person precisely.

Ramala Shastra:How Dices Are Made

The dices used to predict Ramal Shastra are prepared using eight metals - silver, gold, iron, lead, copper, zinc and pewter (alloy). Each dice has four marked cubes, tightened in wire which are tossed at the time of the question and figures are written down. A standard horoscope contains sixteen figures (sakals) and the sakal chart is known as sthira kundali. The answer to the querents question is drawn from the original four sakals. In a fixed house chart, the houses are counted in the clockwise direction. The fixed sakal kundali is based on the system of sakunas (0mens) for houses from the first to the sixteenth sakal, while the ramal prajna kundali is created from dices. The first four houses are take reference from thrown dices, and then the remaining houses sakals are determined by a complicated method.

Ramala Shastra:The 16 Houses In A Ramala Chart

There are sixteen houses in this system where the sakalas and houses are classified as good/bad, male/female, strong/weak.. Questions are answered by examining houses. Even in the case of theft, the name of the thief can be known by using the Ramal method. How far he is from the place of theft and when he is going to be caught, is something that can be known easily by using Ramala. Ramal chart is prepared to make annual predictions for individuals. In case you don't have dices, playing cards can be used. Napoleon Oraculum is based on the sakals of ramala shastra.

Ramala Shastra:Benefits Of Ramala

This Shastra gives a clear glimpse of a person's past present and future around questions related to education, career, love, relationship, marriage, and children. Usually in other astrological disciplines, the querent needs to have the birth details handy in order to avail predictions. But here, the Ramala shastri uses just the name of the person to draw the rest of the inferences. They can ask about any one they know and also enquire about the positive and negative energies which will be answered perfectly. They may get answers to even their deepest connection with anyone and also about the positive and negative energy around them.

Ramala Shastra:History of Ramal Vidya

King Pandu, father of Pandavas, was known to be an expert in Ramala shastra. A detailed study of this shastra offers the practitioner the ability to predict human instincts, omen and animal language interpretations.

Ramala Shastra: Panch Tatva Of Ramala Shastra

It uses five primordial elements of Fire, Air, Water and Earth excepting the Akasha or ether. Ramala literally means disclosing the secret .

It was known to have been practiced by Lord Shiva and Parvathi according to whom this shastra cant be learnt without a gurus upadesha. The Ramala shastra has an associated tantra which is very difficult to learn.

