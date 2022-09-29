October 2022 Monthly Numerology Predictions

Numerology is a mysterious correlation between numbers and one or more coinciding events. It employs an alphanumeric system to study the numerical value. It can be used to get the root number by reducing digits until you reach a single digit excluding 11 and 22.

The numbers 11 and 22 are considered master numbers and they are of paramount significance in Numerology. The single digit is to be considered as your life path number. People take to the study of Numerology to know and correctly decide about health, relationships, education etc. You can also use it wisely to set goals, plan and work towards accomplishing them. Many complicated situations can be handled if you have an inkling of that event prior to its occurrence. There are three branches of Numerology namely Chaldean Numerology. Kabbalah Numerology and Tamil Numerology.

Number - 1 (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month)

Careerwise, you will lead and rule. You will accept your successes and make peace with your failures. What remains is to shed the anxiety and stress that is blocking your will to perform every time. Your nerves are overwrought and this can be fixed with a meditation schedule. Spare five minutes of your time to start with. Your dreams of buying a home may meet with hurdles. Travel with your spouse is foreseen this month, Financially, you will be sound and may earn additional income. Hardwork is what pays ultimately. Your love life is going to be smooth and stress-free.

Remedy- You should offer Arghya (water ) to the Sun for the entire month. Also, avoid wearing ivory. The lucky days are Monday and the lucky colour is Melon.

Number-2 (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month)

You will be torn by an inevitable dilemma between stability and freedom. It pays to deviate a little from the beaten path to listen to the commands from within. It is time to come up with a swan song. Your gut may have issues, but your overall health will be fine. Do not be inconsistent with your daily fitness routine. Your overwhelming emotions may be the main hindrance to getting your work done. Personal life will be a disappointment this time. Expenses will soar, although new career opportunities will come your way. Your bonding with your spouse may grow significantly meaningful.

Remedy- Offer kheer to the moon on Monday. Avoid hues of red in your dress. Make the most of Saturdays and use yellow colour generously to augment your luck.

Number 3 (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month)

Your coworkers will be unusually obliging and cooperative. They would give you the much-needed boost to succeed at your projects. Your targets will be effortlessly met and tasks delivered as per schedule. You can expect a transfer in a job. Emotionally, you will be on a new high and work-life balance is not going to challenge you. Your health will be conserved better if the work-life balance is preserved with care. Your married life will be conducive to your peace of mind. It is time to introduce your life partner to your family if you are serious in your intentions to get married. Avoid craving for sweets if you are a diabetic. It is time to check your expenditure.

Remedy- You should wear green and yellow clothes more. Avoid wearing brown, try using cream shades as often as possible, and try out new tasks or new beginnings on Saturday.

Number- 4 (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month)

You may suffer from hindsight in business which will throw you into a dilemma regarding important decisions. The end of this month will be a bit more of a relief as you will manage to take a clear cut and visionary decisions along the lines of business. You may have hair fall issues and acne which, if you mind, can easily be solved by improving gut health and sleeping regular hours. Emotionally, learn to be stronger and immune to pains and pressures. Your married life will go on an even keel. A job with a fancy designation awaits you. See that you don't get into loggerheads with anyone in the workplace.

Remedy- You chant the mantra 'Om Namo: Bhagwate Vasudevaya' 108 times. Avoid wearing Chestnut colour. Make the right moves on Tuesday and wear orange shades as much as you can.

Number - 5 (Those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month)

This month will spell the end for all workplace related opinion differences. You will be taken seriously at workplace and junior colleagues will be unusually receptive. It is your time for celebration at workplace. You will work on your interpersonal skills and hone them adequately. The attitude of" mind over matter "will reflect in your health which will get a lot better. Love affairs will have their downswings whereas relationship with your spouse will be a source of pleasure. Businessmen will accrue profits.

Remedy- You should regularly chant the Beej Mantra of Mercury 'Om Bram Brim Braun Saha Budhay Namah'. Avoid wearing Amber colour. Your luck shines on Sunday and wearing white shades only enhances it.

Number - 6 (Those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month)

Making decisions in haste will be a waste of time. Bookmark this idea if you want to do some spectacular work at office. Your seniors will acknowledge your efforts if they are done at a deliberate pace. Follow the SOP to the core taking care not to deviate at any point. Form a routine which you can stick to, easily when it comes to the daily quota of sleep. Your charming ways will steal your spouse's heart. Don't invest in any channels at present. Businessmen should watch their every step. Preserve the balance when it comes to work and life.

Remedy- Feed jaggery and roti regularly to a cow. Avoid wearing Chestnut colour. Colour to be worn is Gold and try your luck on Wednesday if you wish to succeed.

Number - 7 (Those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month)

Workplace atmosphere will be favourable. Your destiny will tilt in your favour by awarding all your efforts with desired outcome. You will gain by some engaging discussions with your knowledgeable superiors at workplace. You may be constipated for major part of the time, so add fiber to your diet. Drink more than the stipulated tumblers of water if you can handle that. Avoid spicy food and red meat, as they can irritate your gut. Success in your marital life comes only after putting up with a lot, and also struggling. Expect rifts if nothing goes well in the relationship. Wait for your turn silently as the next month will bring good tidings in your favour.

Remedy- You should chant 'Om' regularly. Black colour should be avoided. Try new ventures on Tuesday and at the same time, try wearing blue shades to invite better luck.

Number- 8 (Those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month)

Wade through small hindrances, at work, so that your project can be completed without any hassles. Do not shy away from asking your colleague for help, if you need it. Spend your time amidst nature and the bright sunlight to make your days enjoyable. Improved Vitamin D levels can do wonders to your health. An amicable atmosphere at home will rejuvenate your senses. If you are single, your wedding dates get fixed soon. The stress at work will wither away gradually. Businessmen are in for huge profits. You are going to invest in real estate profitably. Improvement in health is foreseen. Avoid wearing black and plan your ambitious ventures on Friday. Do not forget to wear white.

Remedy- Light an oil lamp to Shani Dev every Saturday. Avoid Black colour at all costs and seek your fortunes on Fridays and wear the colour white to improve your prospects.

Number-9 (Those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month)

The road to success is carved out and use your skills to make the most of the journey. Luck will favour you, only if your efforts are consistent. Don't engage in too many silent conversations within your mind, as they tend to grow out of your control. Constructive activities should form a major part of your routine as this will enhance your overall well-being. Check your impulses all through the October. Happiness abounds in your married life although expenses can soar. Spend wisely and be cautious financially. Excessive work pressure can be burdensome.

Remedy- Wear red colour to keep Mars calm. Avoid wearing Maroon colour. Your luck tends to augment on Thursday. A light blue shade in your dress will enhance your luck.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.