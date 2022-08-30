Numerology Monthly Predictions for September 2022

Birth Number 1 (Sun)

September signifies new developments and changes, with your life taking a detour ahead. It is worth your time, to begin any new venture. List out a few things that you would like to see materialised this month. Taking even a few baby steps ahead will finally lead you to your destination. You will sense a sea change in the pattern that your life takes this month. Your pending jobs are likely to be completed this month. Be wary of every step you take with respect to health and work.

Remedy: Give Arghya (holy water) to Sun throughout the month.

Birth Number 2 (Moon)

This is a time to succeed on the career front. Students aspiring for overseas education will succeed in their attempts to get there. Moon is the ruler of mental faculties and should surely bless you with success with whatever you wish to do this month. Those dealing in the technical field including IT will be recognized for their work. Experimenting with something new at present will let you succeed in the future. The point to be worried about is your work and luckily not about your health.

Remedy: Offer Kheer to Moon on Poornima day this month.

Birth Number 3 (Jupiter)

You've had a pretty active month and been very busy. September is an excellent month to put your plans into action, whether you want to advance in your work or with a personal endeavour. Change your focus from your head to your heart during this energy because you will never know what new insight it might bring you. Your plans will materialize and work, appreciated. Listen to your gut instincts, which work beneficially for you.

Remedy: Wear yellow-shaded clothes as much as possible.

Birth Number 4 (Uranus)

This month indicates success in ventures for those in the stock market, or in any aspect of finance. This will be an important month that indicates gains, and professional achievement. Gains through social media and a journey in the near future are indicated. You will display exceptional skillset in whatever you undertake. Achievements and laurels will be a part of your lifestyle this month that will lead you on an upwardly mobile ride up the career graph. If you feel compelled to journey, do so, but do not visit aquatic destinations as dealing with water is risky this time. Health needs your imminent attention otherwise; you are in for some health complications. Lord Ganesha will favour you in most facets of your life.

Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha on this day

Birth Number 5 (Mercury)

Communication might prove a tricky affair. Try to adopt a flexible approach for better communication. You feel a powerful sense of connection with the world around you. If you have found yourself in a troubling situation with respect to love or relationships, this is the moment to sort things out. A plethora of activities will keep you busy this month. Work and life aspects of life will so imbalanced that you will find it difficult to spare time to be with your loved ones. You will achieve something remarkable by channelising a huge chunk of your energy, overly fatigued due to work, you may find yourself sick with ailments.

Remedy: Donating green-coloured objects would help remedy problems to a great extent.

Birth Number 6 (Venus)

You feel lighter and relaxed this month, with mostly everything sorted out in your favour. You will feel unburdened by letting things go and by staying this way. Your out-of-the-box thinking will help you gain new insights into life. Summon all your creative strengths to effectively resolve any tricky problem or situation. You will gain in the matters of love and material pleasures. Your work will be lauded and recognized at your workplace and you will get a chance to approach everything from a different perspective and try novel ways of executing them.

Remedy: Donating white coconut to a poor person would resolve many problems at hand.

Birth Number 7 (Neptune)

With a little impulse control, you will definitely do better. Do not be gullible when it comes to friends and acquaintances. Be calm and composed while making consistent efforts to achieve your objective, it will help you realize your ambitions. If you are associated with business, be doubly careful while choosing business partners and in dealings. This month, even a casual remark made by someone can trigger you emotionally. Your lack of focus in the workplace will not let you complete your targets.

Remedy: Ask a good astrologer to advise you on remedies to strengthen your Ketu.

Birth Number 8 (Saturn)

This month, as a first thing, sort out issues concerning house and family. September is an opportune time to either reconcile with the family situation or chalk out boundaries so that you will not be exploited further. Any unresolved emotional issues should be resolved, as first priority. Your family may be a cause of worry this time due to long-standing and unresolved issues. Confess to someone whom you can trust, all your problems so that most likely they will find a solution for them. Your opponents at work may pose problems from all sides, just face it as it comes.

Remedy: As a remedy, feed a black dog every Saturday.

Birth Number 9 (Mars)

September is a wonderful time to organise and set up your financial goals and exercise control over this scenario. If something bothers you, voice it openly and get it sorted. You will learn something new and acquire a new skill set that brings good opportunities for you. Spending quality time with your life partner, especially receiving gifts from them, would enliven your days. Raise your voice against any injustice happening inside the family or workplace.

Remedy: Your attire should have shades of red in it this month.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.