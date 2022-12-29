New Year 2023: Feng Shui Tips For Enhancing Luck In The Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year commemorates the start of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. Chinese used to honour deities and ancestors, and feast with the family. Chinese New Year, also called Spring festival, falls on a different day annually. Each year represents a different animal and celebrates the new year for 15 continuous days. This is the day when children receive red envelopes containing money inside.

The Lunar Year starts on January 22, 2023, as the year of Rabbit. By adhering to these tips, you can welcome good luck, health and prosperity.

1. The day prior to the New Year Day must be spent in cleaning the home as cleaning it on the day of new year, would certainly sweep the good fortunes away from home. On the new year day, brooms and brushes should be allowed to rest and not used for cleaning.

2. Cleanse the overall energy of the house with mantras and prayer followed by the burning of sandalwood incense, filling some bowls with safflower water, and ringing a Tibetan bell if you possess one, on the New Year, adds to the luck.

3. Share food amongst friends by inviting your friends over a wholesome festive dinner.

4. 2023 Wealth Bowl - Next to your house door, keep a ceramic or glass bowl with coins inside. When you lose one coin, replace it to assure accumulation of wealth.

5. Keep the sugar box in the kitchen completely filled. This is bound to attract money and success.

6. Do not have just savouries on the day, but have sweets on your menu. Rabbit shaped biscuits would surely attract luck and good health apart from happiness.

7. Fill a tray with 8 types of snacks and add sweets and nuts into it. This ensures abundance and you can consider gifting your visitors with one tray as a new year gift.

8. Have on the table a few pineapples, and round shaped fruits for prosperity to flow in, oranges for acquiring gold, mango for establishing family ties, and lemon to remove negative energies. In Indian tradition, we use lemons to banish evil spirits and it is done along with the chanting of the mantras. It belongs the category of dark pujas.

9. On January 22, the first day of the Rabbit Year of 2023, place Laughing Buddha in the dining room to attract heavenly blessings.

10. Lending money on new year will keep draining out the money from your pocket all thought the year.

11. At midnight, have your doors and windows kept open for 10 minutes so that the past year can be replaced by the benevolence of the coming new year.

12. At midnight, write on rectangular pieces of paper, nine wishes and hang them on a a taller plant outside the home which is likely to be carried away with the air to reach the gods at the sky faster so that the gods would fulfil their wishes.

13. If you want to invite the kings of luck from all the four corners of a room, keep a tray with four cups of tea and a kettle of warm sweet tea on a table which should be placed in the North-East corner. It brings along luck with it.

14. Keep seven red coloured goldfish and one black fish in your aquarium so that the black energy is absorbed by the black fish and the good fortune and yang energy from the reddish fish abound the house.

15. Do not use scissors as it may accidentally cut the strain of luck that is prevailing around the house.

16. Moving 22 objects around the house will change your fortune towards the better.

17. Lucky flowers or plants can be placed at home on this day to establish luck in your home.

18. Keep crystals, stones and ceramics in the north east, centre, and south west axis as they belong to that direction.

19. For a better paid job, pick any 22 objects from your home and donate or sell them to make way for new attractive things to your house.