New year 2023: Bring Home these Vaastu icons on the New Year Day To Let Luck and Money Flow

Vaastu is a traditional architectural science which is rooted in the vedas and works on the principle that earth is a huge entity that cultivates life forms. Vastu literally means dwelling area or residence It bridges a person's life and time cycle together. The main goal of Vaastu is to drive the cosmic energy with all its five elements to your living area. This will lead you to accomplishments in your chosen area, and career etc.

Marital disharmony can be restored back to bliss and togetherness. Your business and personal life will benefit way beyond doubt if you follow a few Vaastu practices at home. Usher in a few items or icons into your home and notice the changes sooner or later. The best day to bring them is on the new year.

One has to make informed choices in order to truly bring about positive changes at home. On this new year, be a part of the great beginning, by allowing the Vaastu icons home to experience the magical results they bring.

1. Wind chime

The melodies of the chime are auspicious and by installing them negative energy is removed, poverty eradicated and wealth enhanced. Bring wind chimes on the new years day and install them.

2. Laughing buddha

Laughing Buddha brings laughter in the faces of those who keep him in their house, He smiles because he is happy and he induces happiness and love among the family members. Keep him in the drawing room facing the main door. Your home will never know about shortage of wealth or money losses.

3. Bamboo plant

In Vaastu Shastra, bamboo plant improves prosperity and longevity. Keeping it in the drawing room, it will clear the area of negative energy. Open the gates of luck by placing the bamboo in the middle of the central table near the sofa. It can remove the Vaastu dosha of any room where it is placed in. The longevity of family members and their health improves due to the bamboo plant placed in strategic places.

4. Mirror

Bring a mirror especially a decorated one, and keep it in the north of the house Also you can keep a mirror near the place where you sit in the office. Businessmen should keep the mirror right Infront of the cash counter to increase the flow of income.

5. Aquarium

Fish are indicative of good fortune. An aquarium in the house, will augment the prosperity of your house and removes all evil eye. Keep it in the north of the house. North is the direction of wealth and Lord Kuber. So, place a water body in the north of the house to increase the inflow of prosperity into your house.

Other Tips To Be Followed On A New Year Day

1. Bring a blue coloured piggy bank, place it in the north of the house, and stick an image of blue lotus on it. Use this piggy bank regularly.

2. Place a Copper Swastik in the South East part of your house to eliminate hindrances to your cash flow.

3. If you have placed dustbin in the North, West or South East corners, keep them out of sight.

4. Do not keep anything in blue shade in South-East direction as it robs you of money. If you already have a painting or something in blue colour in this direction, get the colour changed.

5. You should store your documents in the west direction of your house. The safe should be in the shades of white or yellow. New year is the time to make these changes.

6. Keeping money and financial records in south or southwest causes monetary drain

7. A clutter free organized home invites good luck. Clean all corners of your home as well so that it does not hinder the energy flow in the house. Water spillages in the kitchen and washroom leads to leakage of money and misfortune.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.