Makar Sankranti Predictions For India

Makar Sankranti, that was celebrated today, holds colossal significance in the lives of religious Indians. The general auspicious time/muhurt, Punyakaal, for the Makar Sankranti pujas is from 07:10am to 6:02 pm. And the highly auspicious time, ie Mahapunyakaal is only from 7:10 - 8:59am. Sun enters the house of his son Shani this time into Capricorn. The vehicle for this Sankranti is Tiger.

Bathing and charitable activities should be conducted on this day, during the Punya and Mahapunya periods. Holy dips in rivers carried out on this day results in wish fulfilment and cleansing of past sins. Getting up before sunrise, apply sesame oil to the body and then taking a holy bath would help tremendously. Perform the Agnihotra, offer Arghya to the just then rising Sun, Meditate, recite the gayatri or Adityahrudaya stotra which is highly preferable. This will infuse the powerful vibrations of the Mahapunyakaal into your life. At a nearby temple, offer sweets made of white sesame and jaggery and pray for the wellbeing of everyone in the universe.

Predictions For Makar Sankranti For The Nation

Next, let's briefly see the predictions for Makar Sankranti 2023. This time, the Sankranti Purush by name Rakshasa, wears yellow clothes, rides a tiger, wields a mace, holds jasmine flowers, eats sweet rice from a silver bowl, and so on. These indications speak for the overall tidings for the country for this period of Makara Sankranti. Rakshasa indicates confusion, indecision, hatred ,selfishness and creates disturbance in the minds and hearts of people. It induces anxiety and inspires people to indulge in unethical deeds, and immoral ways. People go to any extent to get their wishes fulfilled and suffer the consequences of this bad karma as a result.

Violence, destruction and havoc is the characteristic feature of this year. The government do everything in their might to bring down the chaos and confusion but the civil issues and public unrest will reach colossal proportions, It is not a favourable time for the youth of this country. They will go through undue suffering, stress, sickness, and deaths in a huge number. Prices fluctuate and so will the availability of grains, sugar rice and other food crops. This time the summer will be scorching hot with hardly any rain, to moisten the crops, creating a likelihood of drought and hints at a worsening agricultural scenario.

People will try to be focused on career goals during this transit. They might plan strategically to be successful in their goals. It seems wise to plan for the long term and lay a strong edifice for the future at this time.

