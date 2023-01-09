Know Some Totkay or Upay ( Remedies) Related To Kites for Success

Kite flying is not only relegated to India as a part of its ancient culture, it is also a popular sport in countries like Japan, America, Thailand etc. Kites not only bring with them oodles of joy of sailing colourful creations in the thick blue of sky, it is also indicative of some omens or symbolisms that can be interpreted with the information at hand. Makar Sankranti, in India, is a festival that is famous for kite flying rituals. It is followed as a festive ritual that welcomes the spring in the month of Magh and also to celebrate the bounty of harvest and end of winter solstice.

Kites, are believed to possess magical powers to rid us of misfortune and also buri nazar ( evil eye). They are also of multifarious uses, and that includes warding off negative energies, helping one succeed and overcome diseases. Major issues of life are solved by flying kites in the way prescribed. Let us consider some totkays related to Kites that really work magic on our lives.

If misfortune visits you at every venture and step, choose the number of kites according to your age, and wish away your misfortune by writing the same on them, and fly the kites. Problems will run away from you just like the kite did. Fortune and prosperity await you. Before trying to fly kites for specific purposes, it is best to take blessings of elders and distribute sweets to loved ones and also to animals. Place a kite infront of your desk where you sit for work. It would double your productivity and let you progress in career. Effects of a malefic planet can be warded off by buying kites with the colour related to that planet, fly them and cut the chord. Problems will vanish in the similar way. If you have an illness that is due to some planetary vibrations, buy kites of the colour of the planet and distribute them to children. With their happy squeals will add in the same mirth and rid you of the sickness. If you are in a business, decorate your office space with 7 kites in a place where people can see it. This would double your profits, bring new lucrative deals and partners to your doorstep. It helps your ideas succeed If you are facing evil eye related problems, buy 4 or 7 kites, mark them with an evil face with kajal and fly it upto a distance, then cut the string of these kites. If your entire family is encountering ill luck, fly 4 kites with candles, in the night time, and then as they float away, cut the thread. whole family is facing problem then do take 4 kites with candle and fly them in night and cut the thread, let them go away and high automatically If you are plagued by a misfortune, choose the number of kites that correspond to your lucky number and fly them. The higher they float, the better your chances will be. Do this exercise with an open heart and mind to receive blessings from the universe. . Use the colourful kite or patang to banish the unfortunate tidings that haunt your life and attract good luck with the charm of a patang.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption