Weekly Horoscope, 30 October To 05 November 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

There will be an increase in the happiness of married life. This time will be very good with your spouse. You will get a chance to spend enough time with each other. You can also plan to go for a walk somewhere. From the point of view of work, this week can prove to be better for you. All your stalled work can be completed without any hindrance. If you work, your performance in the office will be highly appreciated. Colleagues along with your seniors will also be very impressed with you. You will be very lucky in terms of money. You can get good money with less effort. You may also get an opportunity to meet old friends during this period. You will have a lot of fun with friends. This week will be good for you from a health point of view. You will be very conscious about your fitness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This week is not giving a good sign in terms of money. You may have to face many problems due to stalled money. During this period, due to lack of money, some of your work is also likely to get stuck. Talking about work, this week is going to be very busy for the working people. The burden of pending works may increase. Apart from this, your seniors can also treat you very strictly. Many negative thoughts can come to your mind. In the case of love, this time is going to be very special for you. If you are single then you can get a love proposal. Your romantic life may start soon. If you are married then your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get the support of your beloved in adversity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Monday

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you are planning to go abroad for a job and any obstacle is coming in your way, then your problem can be solved during this period. You are likely to get successful. On the other hand, if you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then this week you can get good news. However, the burden of responsibilities is going to increase on you, so keep working hard. Businessmen may have to face adversity during this period. There are signs of loss of money. You may have to face the wrong consequences of any hasty decision. You may have to travel related to work at the end of the week. Tension is possible in your personal life. Differences with your father may deepen. When it comes to loved ones, you should renounce your ego. This week is likely to be good for you in terms of money. Do not spend with an open heart. If we talk about your health, then you may have some seasonal disease during this period.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This week is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. At the beginning of the week, you may have to face some big challenges. What are the obstacles in your important work? Your opponents may try to spoil your work. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely. Salaried people are advised to focus on their work in the office. Don't waste your time on too many things here and there. The eyes of your boss will remain on you during this period. A small mistake can ruin your dream of progress. This week is giving a good sign for you in terms of money. There are chances of gains related to property. During this period you can also buy some valuables. There will be better harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will get the support of your beloved in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a stomach infection. Take care of your food and drink too.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You will remain mentally disturbed during this period. Many worries will remain in the mind. You will find yourself surrounded by negative thoughts. You are advised to avoid taking any important decisions during this period. Due to your rift with your spouse, your problems may increase further. Do not do anything in anger and haste that you may regret in future. Talking about work, businessmen can get a warning from your boss in the office. Excessive carelessness towards work can put you in trouble during this period. You better keep this in mind. There are signs of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. On the strength of your hard work and confidence, you can achieve good success during this period. Your health is likely to remain weak due to the negative effects of planets. You are advised to worship Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Your interest in religious work may increase and during this time you can organize worship recitation, bhajan kirtan etc. at home. Apart from this, you can also plan a religious trip. Your financial condition will be good. Amenities can increase. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, property etc. then you are likely to get successful. Talking about work, new avenues can be opened for the people who are employed in this period. It is possible that your boss will give you a chance to work on a big project. You try to give your best. Very soon you can make a big progress. The people doing business in the partnership are advised to stay away from disputes. Try to maintain a good rapport with your business partner. The slow pace of business may bother you. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with elders will be stronger. Your spouse is advised to be more health-conscious during this period.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Expenses will pick up and your budget may become unbalanced during this period. Due to lack of money, you may have to take a loan or even a loan. You may feel quite cumbersome and tired during this period. You are advised to be patient. Have faith in yourself and in God. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Talking about work, this week will be better than normal for the working professionals. You will get the support of your seniors and you will be able to complete all your work with full hard work and dedication. This time is going to be very beneficial for the people doing business. Your work will increase. If you are thinking of expanding your business then you can get success. Relationship with spouse may increase sourness. Your loved one's misbehavior can hurt your heart. You will feel very weak emotionally during this period. Too much carelessness about health is not good. You take full care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Time for job change is going on. If you have recently given an interview in a big company, then you can get a positive answer. Soon your career may move in a new direction. The income of people working in a foreign company can increase. This week is giving very good signs for businessmen. There is a possibility of recovering some big loss. During this time your financial condition will increase. Things will be normal in your personal life. Along with work, you also need to take out time for family members, especially you try to spend more time with parents. During this time there will be fierceness in your nature and you may have differences with your loved ones. You are advised to control yourself and behave very balanced otherwise you may have to face criticism. This week will be expensive in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on home repairs, children's education etc. If you have arthritis problem then you should be careful.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If tension is going on in your personal life for some time, then during this period you will try your best to keep the ambience of your home good. You may also plan to travel with family. Your entire focus will be on your your personal life during this period. This week is likely to be normal for you in terms of money. Don't make the mistake of spending more than your income without thinking. An old family debt may trouble you in the middle of the week. The pressure to repay the loan may increase on you. The position of working professionals can be strong. You are likely to get a promotion. All this is the result of your hard work. Keep working hard like this in future also. Those who are trying for a government job can get success. You can get the job you want. Businessmen can get good profits. Especially if you do business in partnership, then this week will be very beneficial for you. Health is likely to improve.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Your luck will be strong during this period and you can get good success in less effort. First of all, let's talk about your work, employed people may get some new responsibilities during this time. Boss can expect good performance from you. You better try to give your best. It is possible that you will also get a chance to travel abroad related to work. Businessmen can get rid of a big problem. If you have been doing paperwork in any important work, then this week your problem can be overcome. This week is going to be expensive in terms of money, but there will be no big problem. At the end of the week, there is a possibility of getting money for you. You can also do some important work related to money during this period. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. May the love between you deepen even more. When it comes to your health, you may have an allergy or infection.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

There will be stability in your romantic life. There can be many opportunities to meet with the partner. During this time you can also decide to pursue your relationship. This week is going to be very good for the married people of this zodiac. You will be able to give enough time to each other. You may also discuss future plans. Your financial condition is likely to improve. You may get a new source of income. During this period, you will take your financial decisions wisely. These decisions of yours can get good results. From the point of view of work, this week will give mixed results for you. Whether it is a job or business, you are advised to avoid haste or panic. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then make your decision wisely. On the other hand, Businessmen are advised to avoid making big investments. This week is going to be average for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Monday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

This week is likely to be very challenging for students. During this time there may be a big obstacle in your education. There are also signs of a decline in your confidence. Believe in yourself, soon all your problems will be solved. businessmen may have to face the anger of their boss in the office. Bosses can be very strict with you regarding pending tasks. If you continue to be careless like this, then your job may also be lost. Businessmen can get rid of an old legal matter. Although this time is going to be very expensive for you, you can also get a chance to make a profit. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. If you are single then some good marriage proposals can come for you. Soon you can get the life partner you want. This time is going to be favourable for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.