Weekly Horoscope, 29 January To 04 February 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Talking about work, this week is going to be full of ups and downs for you. If you do target-based work, then you will have to push your heels to complete your tasks. On the other hand, businessmen may have to face a financial crisis. The recession prevailing in business can increase your concern. In financial matters, this week you have to be very careful. There will be an improvement in the health of your spouse. You will be able to spend more time with them during this period. As far as your health is concerned, the burden of domestic responsibilities and work pressure can make you feel very tired.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

The beginning of this week is going to be very special for you. During this time you can get some good news. If you do a job, you may get an opportunity to travel abroad. Along with this, your dream of progress can also be fulfilled. Businessmen may have to face some big challenges, but gradually things will start turning in their favour. You are likely to get a good opportunity at the end of the week. Your financial condition will be fine. There will be an increase in amenities. Don't be a little careless about your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This week is going to be very important for you. If some of your tasks were left incomplete last week, then they are likely to be completed this week. Working professionals can get great relief. If there is any problem related to your salary, then it is likely to get resolved during this period. On the other hand, this time will be very beneficial for the people doing business in partnership. Coordination with your partner will be better. Along with this, there will be an increase in business. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your elders. This week you will enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Green

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This week is going to be controversial for you in terms of love. You may have a fight with your partner due to the interference of a third person. In such a situation, you need to increase your trust in each other. There can be a decline in the condition of your finances. There are signs of financial loss. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. Businessmen are advised to keep their business plans secret, otherwise, opponents may obstruct their work. Working professionals should try to keep a good rapport with their colleagues. You must help each other when needed. You will feel better during this period due to improvement in health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This week is going to be very busy for you on the work front. In the beginning of this week, suddenly the workload will increase on you. You may not even get enough time for yourself. If you are unemployed and looking for a good job, then during this time you may get an interview call from a big company. This time is going to be very expensive in terms of money. A lot of your money will be wasted on buying unnecessary things. You will be able to spend a good time with your spouse. Your old memories will be refreshed once again. You will also get an opportunity to travel short distances with your beloved ones during this period. Do not make the mistake of ignoring health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If you are a businessman and are planning to take a loan from the bank to further your business, then you can get the expected results during this period. However, you should take your smallest business decision very carefully. If you are thinking of leaving your job and starting your own business, then you must take advice from your close ones. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. With the help of your beloved, some of your big problems can be solved. The worries related to your children's education will go away. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are thinking of making any big expenditure then this time is not appropriate. You also need to take enough rest to keep yourself fresh and energetic.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You have to be careful with the politics going on in the office, otherwise during this time you may get into trouble. Along with work, pay attention to the activities happening around you. Businessmen may have to face some big challenges during this period. There may be paper hurdles in your important work. Your financial condition will be normal. During this period you are advised to spend very thoughtfully. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself, otherwise, there can be a huge decline in health. Along with work, your health is equally important. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Will get guidance from elder brother or sister.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

The beginning of this week will be very good for you. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend more time with your family members. During this, you can also go out for a walk. Your financial condition will remain strong. You can get money in the middle of the week. If any dispute related to ancestral property is going on in the court, then there is a strong possibility that it will be resolved during this period. Relationship with your spouse will improve. Your trust in each other will be strong. If you take any decision during this period, then you will get the support of your beloved. There can be problems related to your health. In such a situation, you have to pay attention to yourself as well.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are a businessman and have recently undertaken a work-related journey, then you can get proper results during this period. On the other hand, if you are trying for a government job, then your hard work can be successful. You are likely to get the desired job. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. There can be many small expenses. The behaviour of some family members will not be right towards you. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. You need to work with patience. Soon there will be an improvement in the situation. This week is going to be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you are preparing for any competitive exam, you are advised to work harder. The harder you work, the bigger your success you will get. On the work front, this week is expected to be mixed for you. There may be some obstacles in your way, but in spite of this, you will keep moving forward. This week will not be good for you in terms of finances. During this, you may suffer a big financial loss. It is better that you do not do any kind of haste or carelessness. Try to give enough time to your spouse otherwise, your dear one may feel neglected. Also, discord can increase in your married life. Your health will remain weak.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are unmarried and you are looking for your desired life partner, then your search may end in this period. Soon you can tie the knot. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. During this time you will be very busy with work. The progress of the people doing government jobs is being made. On the other hand, people doing private jobs will also get results according to their hard work. This week will be very beneficial for the people working in electronics, gold-silver, hotels or restaurants etc. A new source of income will be available and during this time your financial condition is likely to improve. Your health-related problems will go away.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

During this period, you should avoid any extravagance, otherwise you may have to take a loan. Do not do any kind of negligence regarding the work. Complete your pending tasks in the office as soon as possible. Also, you need to avoid making small mistakes. This time is going to be very challenging for the people working in transport. Suddenly there may be some big problem and you are likely to suffer losses. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. There will be love and unity among your family members. To stay healthy, you can make some changes in your daily routine during this period.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Saturday