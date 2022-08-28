Weekly Horoscope, 28 August To 03 September 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

From the point of view of work, this week is likely to be somewhat challenging for you, especially if you do a job, then you are advised to be careful during this period. Do not leave any of your work incomplete, as well as try to keep a good rapport with colleagues. Along with work, you also need to take care of your behaviour. Businessmen will give tough competition to their rivals. You may have to face adversity during this period, but you will be able to face every difficulty easily with your courage and understanding. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. You may have a dispute with some family members. Wrong behaviour of loved ones can hurt your feelings. This week is going to be mixed in terms of money. You are advised to cut your expenses. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems like fever, cold, cough etc.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Sweetness will increase in your married life. This time is going to be very good with your spouse. You will be able to give enough time to each other, as well as you will also get a chance to share your mind. There will be stability in your romantic life. Your love for your life partner will deepen even more. During this time you will get many opportunities to meet. Talking about your work, this week is going to be very busy for working professional. If you are preparing for any presentation then you should not keep any kind of lack in your preparation. You are likely to get good results from your hard work. Businessmen can take a risky decision during this period. It is possible that you will get the proper results in future. Financial condition will be very good. You can get a great opportunity to earn money. If we talk about your health, then during this time you are advised to avoid excessive fried, roasted, spicy food.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The initial days of the week are going to be difficult for you. You may have to face financial constraints during this period, but the time after this will prove to be better for you. Due to the sudden receipt of money, your problem can be solved. If you are trying to increase your income, then by the end of the week you are likely to get success. This week is going to be very important on the work front. If for a long time you are planning to change jobs and for this, you have recently interviewed in a big company, then you can get a positive answer. Any big problem of businessmen can be solved. During this, all your work will proceed smoothly. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. So you should try to spend more time with them. As far as your health is concerned, you may have to face minor problems.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This week will not be good for you in terms of love. Differences with your life partner may deepen. You will feel very weak emotionally during this time. Do not do anything in haste that you may regret in future. Situations in your married life are likely to remain tense. Respect your loved one's feelings and avoid ignoring them. Talking about your work, you are advised to treat your seniors with respect in the office. If they give you work-related advice then you need to heed it. The starting days of the week are going to be very busy for businessmen. You may have to do unnecessary running during this period, but the time after this will prove to be somewhat better. You are likely to get good profits at the end of the week. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid lifting heavy things.

Lucky Colour: dark yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you are undertaking a long journey during this period, then you need to take extra care of the security of your belongings, otherwise, they are likely to be lost or stolen. From the point of view of work, these seven days are going to be very important for you. Whether it is a job or business, during this time you can get the expected results. If you do business in partnership, then there will be a big jump in your financial condition, as well as your coordination with your life partner will be better. There is a strong possibility of getting a job for unemployed people. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. There may be ideological differences with the elders of the house. If you do not agree with any of their points then you are advised to present your side calmly. This time is likely to be mixed in terms of money. Don't spend too much to impress others. If you have any liver-related disease, then take full care of your diet.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You may be worried about money during this period. There may be obstacles in many of your work due to lack of money. However, you do not need to worry much. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. This week can bring big relief for businessmen. If you have recently suffered a big loss, then you are likely to get a good chance to make up for it. You can also create some new strategies. Working professionals will get the support of your boss in the office. Your art of being able to work easily even in adverse conditions will impress them a lot. It is possible that soon you will get good benefit from it. The ambience of your home can improve. You will get the support of your loved ones. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This week is likely to be very stressful for working professionals. Work pressure will be high, as well as the behaviour of your spouse can bother you a lot. You will not be able to concentrate properly on your work during this period. You are advised to avoid putting too much pressure on yourself. Keep your mind calm and stay positive. You will definitely get success. This week will be very beneficial for businessmen, especially if you do work related to the stock market, then you can get good financial benefits. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. This time with your spouse is going to be very special. You can get your favourite gift from your loved one. Your financial condition will be better than usual. At the end of the week, there is a possibility of getting money for you. If we talk about your health, then you need to avoid being hungry for a long time.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are working on a big project in the office, then you should try to give your best. Apart from this, you also need to focus on teamwork. If you work together, then the benefit is only yours. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. You may suffer a big financial loss at the beginning of the week. Apart from this, you may also have to make rounds of the court. If you have taken a loan or borrowed then its pressure is also likely to increase. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house regarding money. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely. Avoid taking any decision in haste. Your health will remain weak. You may spend a lot of money on doctors and medicines.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Friday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You are advised to treat women colleagues with respect in the office. You need to use your words very carefully while talking. A little mistake can spoil your image. Apart from this, it will also have a complete effect on your work. This week will bring some new challenges for businessmen. However, you will face every difficulty and in the end, the victory will be yours. If you are about to start a new work, then you can get some good news at the end of the week. This week is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital will increase. The ambience of the house will remain calm. There can be an improvement in the health of the father. During this time you will get a chance to spend more time with them. With their advice, any of your big problems can also be solved. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid anger and stress.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Merely daydreaming will not bring you success. For this, you need to work hard. Be it a job or business, you should make good use of your time, as well as try to give your best. This week is going to be very good for the students. If you want to go abroad for higher education, then you have a strong chance of getting success. In terms of money, this time is likely to be good for you. If you spend more than your income, then trouble may arise for you. You better try to save more. There will be happiness in your personal life. During this period, a spiritual program can be organized in the house. This time with loved ones will be very special. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You will feel new in your relationship. There is a possibility of improvement in your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Your journey will be long and it will remain very tiring, but you are likely to get the right results. If you are a businessman, then during this time you can get a chance to make a big deal. Your work will speed up. Working professionals will get the support of their coworkers in the office. During this time you can also be given a chance to work on the project of your choice. This will be a very golden opportunity for you. You better take full advantage of this opportunity. Discord may increase in your married life. During this, there will be fierceness in the nature of your spouse. The angry nature of your loved one can make you unhappy. You will feel very weak emotionally. It is possible that during this time your health may also remain weak. On the financial front, this week is going to be expensive for you. Suddenly there can be a big expenditure and you will have to face many problems due to an unbalanced budget.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Day: Saturday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You will feel a lot in worship and you can go to any religious place. Apart from this, you can also organize puja recitation, havan etc. at home. Talking about your work, working professionals are advised to be careful during this time. If your boss has given you any responsibility, then try to complete it on time. If you are careless then your progress can also stop. There can be many small benefits to businessmen. You may also get an opportunity to make a big deal at the end of the week. This week is going to be very special in terms of love. If you are single then you can get a love proposal. There can be a lot of happiness in the life of married people. Your financial condition will be good. Your financial condition will improve. If we talk about your health, then during this period you will be very agile and fresh.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.