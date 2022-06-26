Weekly Horoscope, 26 June To 02 July 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

There will be tension in married life. Your rapport with your spouse may deteriorate. Your loved one's misbehaviour can hurt your feelings. On the other hand, the situation in romantic life will also be full of ups and downs. You may not be able to give enough time to your partner. In such a situation, your partner will be very angry with you. If you are a student then you are advised to work harder than before, especially if your exams are about to come, then make good use of your time. If you do a job then you can get success in the work done with confidence. During this time you will be able to create a different identity for yourself. This time is not good for businessmen. During this period, your opponents will dominate you and you may also suffer. Talking about your money, during this period you will be troubled by your increasing expenses and will not be able to focus on savings. In such a situation, you may have to face many problems. You are advised to exercise regularly to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Your personal life will prove to be better for you. During this, the tension going on in the house will reduce and the solidarity among your family members will increase. During this period, the elders of your house can also take some important decisions. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your attraction toward each other will increase and your love will also increase. On the other hand, if you are unmarried and want to do a love marriage, then during this time there may be some major obstacles in your path. You need to worry more though. Your problem will definitely be solved when the appropriate time comes. Financially, this week is going to be good for you. You can get the money that has been stalled, as well as there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Working professionals are advised to work hard. During this time the competition in the office may increase. In such a situation, there will be pressure on you to prove yourself. This week is going to be average for businessmen. People associated with the stock market need to be careful. Talking about your health, work pressure and personal life problems can increase your mental stress during this period.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This week will not be good for you in terms of money. Avoid spending more money on travel with friends or on things of comfort. If you continue to spend like this with an open heart, then there may be obstacles in your future plans. Talking about your work, if businessmen are thinking of investing money to try their luck in any new business, then you need to take your decision wisely. This time is going to be very auspicious for the people who are looking for a job. You can get the job you want. On the other hand, if you are already doing job then you are likely to have more work load. In such a situation, you will not get enough time for yourself. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There can be an improvement in the health of your father. At the end of the week, the sum of a small trip is being made for you. Your journey is going to be very special. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of sweets, especially if you are a diabetic patient, then do not take such carelessness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This week is giving good signs for you on the work front. If you do business, then your work will accelerate, as well as you can expand the business. The people doing business in partnership will get good profits during this period. Your rapport with your partner will improve. This is a good time to take important business decisions. This week will give mixed results for working professionals. The starting days of the week will be very busy for you. During this period you may have to complete many tasks at once. Apart from this, the process of the meeting will also continue. Situations in your married life seem to be tense. Differences with your spouse are likely to deepen. You will feel that your loved ones are ignoring you. In such a situation, you need to openly talk to them. This week will be normal in terms of money. You are advised not to do money-related transactions without thinking. Talking about health, you need to avoid stale and outside food, otherwise, you may get food poisoning.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Day: Saturday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This time is going to be very good for the people doing jobs. During this, your hard work will be successful. You will be successful in winning the trust of higher officials and your rapport with colleagues will improve. You may get a good opportunity in the middle of the week. It would be better if you try your best to capitalize on this opportunity. You are expected to progress soon. This week is going to be very beneficial for the people doing online business. You can make huge financial gains. During this period, you can also plan to expand your business. Relationship with your family members will improve, especially you will get the support of your parents. During this time, with the help of loved ones, any of your big problems can also be solved. This time will be very good with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be better. The ongoing efforts regarding money can be successful. You will enjoy good health during this period. However, along with work, you also have to pay attention to rest.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This week can bring great relief for Virgo people. Any dispute related to property is likely to be resolved. In the court case, the decision can come in your favor. Talking about work, due to the positive effects of planets, your work will increase during this time. If you do business then you can start working on new plans. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of getting good benefits of disinvestment during this period. Working professionals are advised to focus more on their work, especially give priority to the tasks given by your boss. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get respect from the younger members of the house. Talking about money, this week will give mixed results for you. The starting days of the week are going to be very expensive for you, but after that you will be able to focus on savings. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to teeth.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Thursday

Advertisement Advertisement

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Advised to adopt a healthy lifestyle to get rid of health related problems. Take a walk in the open air every morning. Apart from this, make a habit of eating food on time. Talking about your work, your performance in the office will be commendable and your seniors will be very satisfied with your work. businessmen are advised to avoid taking any risky decisions during this period. If you are planning to invest in the stock market then you need to take your decision wisely. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. There will be a lack of harmony among your family members. In such a situation, there can be quarrels in the house over small things. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you spend wisely then there will not be a big problem. During this time you are advised to control your speech.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

You are advIf you are single then a good marriage proposal can come for you. Soon you can tie the knot. On the other hand, if you are already married then you will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. During this time all the misunderstandings between you will be removed and your relationship will improve. You can also go for a walk with your loved one at the end of the week. This week is going to be average in terms of money. You are advised to avoid taking loans and borrowings. If you already have a debt burden, then you may feel a lot of pressure during this time. From the point of view of business, this week is likely to be mixed. Working professionals are advised to avoid work theft and laziness in the office. On the other hand, businessmen will have to avoid making long journeys. It would be better if you do not accept any business offer in a hurry. This time will not be good in terms of health. Suddenly your health may decline.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

During this time, work-related problems may increase your anxiety, especially for working professionals, this time is likely to be difficult. If you do a private job, then along with the increase in the workload, the attitude of your seniors can trouble you during this time. It is possible that they treat you more strictly. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. On the other hand, businessmen can get caught in some legal trouble. Due to your carelessness, you may suffer a big financial loss during this period. Talking about your money, you may lose some this week. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. You should try to understand your beloved. If there is a small health-related problem during this time, then you are advised not to ignore it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:25

Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

There is a strong possibility of promotion and promotion in the job. If you have been promoted recently then you are advised to work hard. Businessmen will get their stalled work completed. During this, you can also do a lot of running. You are likely to make good financial gains at the end of the week. If you are unemployed and are worried for a long time about employment, then your problem can be solved in this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among your family members. You can get some good news related to your brother or sister. This time will be very romantic with your life partner. This week will be good for you on the financial front. You may get a chance to earn extra money. Your health will be good. You can get rid of health-related problems during this period.

Lucky Colour: orange

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Working professionals are advised to be very careful. Avoid quarrels with colleagues. You are advised to avoid interfering much in their work. You focus on your work and keep track of time. Big businessmen are advised to avoid haste during this period. Apart from this, try to keep good rapport with your employees. The loss due to arrogance and confrontation will be yours. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then during this period you can earn good profits with your understanding. Your loved ones will feel proud of you. The atmosphere of the house will be cheerful. This time will be very good with your parents. The elders in your family can also guide you during this time. If you are married then you also need to pay attention to your married life. Make your spouse feel how special they are to you. Your financial condition will be fine, but this time is not suitable for making any big expenditure. If you have a heart-related disease, you are advised to avoid anger and stress.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are looking for a job for a long time or you want to go abroad for a job, then you can get the desired result during this period. Your hard work seems to be paying off. Businessmen will get good opportunities. However, don't make the mistake of ignoring small gains for big gains. If you do import-export work, then you can make good profit during this period. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You may get a chance to travel for a long time with family members. Your journey will prove to be very memorable. Your spouse will get emotional support and your trust in each other will increase. This week can prove to be better for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital will increase during this period. Apart from this, you will also be able to repay any old small loan. If you do not fix your routine, then your health can suffer a lot.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Day: Friday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.