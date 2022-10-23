Weekly Horoscope, 23 October To 29 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Starting of the week will be very good for you. There will be the full support of the family and you will be able to spend your time with your loved ones. You can also go on a short trip during this period. Your journey is going to be very memorable. This time will be a bit expensive in terms of money. It will be better if you spend keeping your budget in mind. Talking about work, the burden of pending work in the office can be reduced. During this, you will work very hard. The financial problems of businessmen can be solved. There is a strong possibility of getting stuck with money. Do not be careless about your health, especially if you have a heart-related disease, then you should avoid anger and stress.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Rising expenses may unbalance your budget. During this time you may have to face a financial crisis. You are advised to control your expenses. Apart from this, it would be better if you do not do any financial transactions without thinking. This week is going to be very important for you from the point of view of work. You may get successful in your endeavours during this period. There is a possibility of getting a new order in the hands of business people. However, the burden of responsibilities on you is likely to increase. Differences with your spouse may deepen. Your wrong attitude can hurt the feelings of your loved one. You are advised to make changes in your be behaviour to maintain the happiness of your married life. If you have cervical spondylitis, then your problem may increase during this time.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number:26

Lucky day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The beginning of the week will be very good. You may get some good news during this period. If you do a job then you can get a promotion. Apart from this, if you want to go abroad and do a job, then there is a strong possibility of fulfilling your dream. Businessmen will get a boost in their work. During this, you can get many small benefits. You may also have to take some important business decisions. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then during this time a good marriage proposal can come for them. This week will be fine in terms of money. During this time you will be able to focus more on savings. Your spouse may have health-related problems. They need rest at this time. As far as your health is concerned, avoid consuming too much tea and coffee.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:45

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You can get success in any endeavour related to work. Your confidence will increase and you will be very positive. If you do a job, then soon your dream of travelling abroad can be fulfilled. You may have to travel related to work at the end of the week. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. You may suffer a financial loss during this period. You are advised to avoid taking any big and important business decisions. Apart from this, you should also avoid starting new work. Differences with your spouse may deepen. During this, there will be fierceness in the nature of your beloved. There can be an argument between you over small things. Such things can disturb the peace of your home. Financially, this week is going to be very important for you. There are signs of improvement in your financial condition. Do not ignore health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:25

Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This week will be full of new opportunities for Leo people. During this period all your work will be completed according to your plan. If you do a job, then your position at the workplace can be strong. Boss will be very impressed with you. You may also be given an opportunity to work on a project of your choice. There is a possibility of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. If you are thinking of expanding your business, then this is the right time. People doing business in partnership can get good profits. Your personal life will be happy. You have will get the blessings of your parents. During this time, you will get full support of your loved ones. You can get a chance to have fun with friends at the end of the week. Although do not make the mistake of spending more than your budget to impress others, you also need to take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:16

Lucky day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This week will give mixed results for you. During this time, you may feel a lot of annoyance due to high work pressure. Apart from this, some important work of yours may get stuck in the middle. There may be a sudden decline in your health in the middle of the week. All this is the result of your carelessness. It would be better if you take full care of your health. You can be successful only by staying healthy. Your financial condition will be better than usual. However, this time is not suitable for making any big expenditure. At the end of the week, you will be able to repay an old small loan. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. During this time your loved ones will take care of you very much. May the love between you deepen even more. You will get full support of friends.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This week is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. There will be minor health-related problems. If you are careless it can be difficult. Big changes are possible if you work. If you want to start your own business then you can get good results. Talking about your personal life, during this time there can be a big dispute in the house. Differences with family members will be deep and you will be mentally disturbed. Talking about money, suddenly there is a possibility of getting money, so be sure about money. During this time, you can also help someone close with money. You can get some good news at the end of the week, which will make the mind very happy. You will feel very positive during this time.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:13

Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This week is going to be very lucky for businessmen. You will be full of new ideas, which will definitely benefit you. There can be positive changes in your work during this period. Working professionals may have to face adverse situation in the office. The starting days of the week will be very busy for you. You will feel a lot of pressure regarding work during this period. If you try to complete your work with a calm mind then you will definitely get success. Try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. You are advised to treat your beloved with love and respect. Do not argue with your loved one about unnecessary things. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. If you pay attention to savings, then soon all your financial problems can be overcome. To stay healthy, take a walk in the open air every day. Apart from this, you also need to make your routine regular.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Beginning of the week will not be good for you. During this, there will be many types of worries in your mind and you will feel a lot of pressure. Your physical health can also be affected due to increased mental stress. You will not feel like doing any work during this period. If you have any problem then share your mind with your loved ones. This week is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of money. Due to lack of money, you may have to face many problems during this period. You may even have to take a loan. The wrong behavior of some members of the house can hurt your heart. You will feel very weak emotionally. In such a situation, you are advised to be patient. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. You stay positive

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This week is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. Expenses will come down and now you will be able to focus more on savings. At the end of the week, you can also do some important work related to money. Talking about work, this time is going to be very pleasant for working professionals. You can get results according to your hard work. You can make great progress. If you are trying for a government job, then there is a strong possibility of getting good news during this period. There are signs of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. You can make good profit. At the end of the week, your work will get a lot faster, you need a better plan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of family members. If you are single, then a good marriage proposal can come for you. You are likely to get your desired life partner soon. You will enjoy good health during this period.

Lucky colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

At the beginning of the week, the atmosphere of the house will not be good. Differences may deepen between some members of the household. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. Financially, this week is going to be very expensive for you. However, your good stars will not let that be a problem. You may get a new source of income at the end of the week. Talking about work, the people doing government jobs will have to be very careful during this period. Due to your small negligence, there may be a big loss, your job may be in danger. It would be better if you do your work diligently and carefully. Business people will have to take their financial decisions very carefully. Don't take any decision on what others say. Your health is likely to remain weak during this period. If you already have a disease, then your health may suffer a lot.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Friday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

There will be happiness in your personal life. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. Your relationship with your siblings may get stronger during this period. Talking about work, employed people will get successful in their endeavours. If you have been working hard for a promotion for a long time, then during this time you can get good news. Your hard work can pay off. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. This week is going to be mixed for you in terms of money. Your income will be good. If you have taken any loan or borrowed then try to repay it as soon as possible. You may get a chance to travel with friends at the end of the week. Your journey is going to be very enjoyable. Talking about health, you should avoid outside food. You may have a stomach infection.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:27

Lucky Day: Monday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.