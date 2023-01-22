Weekly Horoscope, 22 January To 28 January 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

The beginning of this week is going to be very busy for you, but the time after that will prove to be better for you. You will get enough time for yourself and your family. You will have a lot of fun with your loved ones. You may also go for an outing, picnic etc. In terms of money, these seven days are going to be very important for you. Your financial endeavour can be successful. During this time you will also be able to clear any old family debt. From the point of view of work, this time will prove to be better for you. All your work will be completed on time. Conditions in your personal life are going to be pleasant. You will get the full cooperation of your family members. Your health will improve and you will feel better.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You are going to be very busy with work. If you do a job, then you will work hard to complete your pending tasks. On the other hand, businessmen may have to make many short journeys. Differences with the spouse can be deep. Your careless attitude can make your dear one sad. It will be better if you try to live enough time with your beloved. The more time you spend with each other. The love between you will be that much deeper. Your financial condition will be normal. Do not spend lavishly. The more you focus on saving, the sooner your financial problems will be resolved. Trouble is possible from the child's side. During this time you will be worried about his education or health. As far as your health is concerned, you may feel very tired during this period.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If any of your work was left incomplete last week, then this week you will work hard to complete it. If you do a job, then with the help of your seniors in the office, any difficult task can be completed easily. Businessmen are advised to be very careful while dealing with big customers. A slight mistake can spoil all your hard work. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. A lot of money can be spent on home repairs and children's education etc. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get a chance to take a long journey with your family members during this period. Your health may decline. Your negligence will prove costly.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This week is going to be very special for you in terms of love. If you are single then you can get a love proposal. On the other hand, if you want to have a love marriage, then you can get the approval of your family members during this period. Financial condition will be good. There can be an increase in amenities. There are chances of progress for working professionals. During this time you can get your promotion letter. On the other hand, the economic side of businessmen will be strong. You are expected to make tremendous financial gains. You can get some good news at the end of the week. During this, you will be very happy. As far as your health is concerned, some chronic diseases can trouble you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Your uncontrolled anger can land you in trouble during this period. There is a possibility of spoiling any of your ongoing work due to anger. You are advised to control yourself. If you do not behave in a balanced manner then it becomes difficult. Your relationship with your father will be strong. You will get their guidance during this period. Talking about work, if you are associated with your ancestral business, then take advice from your elders before taking any important decision. On the other hand, if you want to quit your job and start your own business, then in such cases you are advised to avoid making haste. This week will be mixed for you in terms of finances. Your income will be good but expenses may increase. Apart from this, any old debt can bother you. Your health is likely to remain somewhat weak.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This week is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of money. You may have to pay an old bill. Talking about work, if you are trying for a government job, then you can get good news this week. All this is the result of your hard work. There will be an increase in your business. You will get a good opportunity to take your business forward. This time will be very good with your spouse. You will be able to give enough time to each other. Also, your understanding with me will be better. As far as your health is concerned then you need to take good care of your health. Even if there is a small problem, do not ignore it.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This week is going to be very important for working professionals. During this period, you can make new paths of progress for yourself. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and looking for a new job, then you will get good opportunities. There will be an increase in the work of businessmen. Any stuck deal of yours can be completed. This week will be expensive in terms of finances. Although there will be no major problem. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your family. Try to spend more time, especially with your children. In terms of health, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for you. During this period, there will be minor problems.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

There are signs of a decline in your economic situation. There can be loss of money. You need to avoid doing any major work related to money. Talking about work, working professionals may have to travel for work. Apart from this, the workload on you will also increase during this period. However, you should not hold back from working hard. Your hard work will soon give you good results. This week is expected to be very profitable for small businessmen. If you are planning to increase the stock then this time is appropriate. Your spouse may have health problems. As far as your health is concerned, your health will remain weak due to work pressure and anxiety.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you have recently undergone any operation or surgery, then you are advised to be more cautious during this period. A little carelessness can cause a huge decline in health. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic situation. You can get a new source of income during this period. Working professionals may have to face an adverse situation in the office. You will have to face the anger of many on small mistakes. During this time your confidence may also decline. However, you are advised to be patient. Stay positive and work hard. Businessmen will get mixed profits this week. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Will get the blessings of your parents.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This week is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of finances. You can get some big benefits related to property. During this time a big jump can be seen in your financial condition. If you are planning to buy any valuable item then your wish can come true. Talking about job, working professionals will get the full support of their seniors in the office. Your confidence will also increase. You will complete all your work with full energy and enthusiasm. On the other hand, this week will also be very good for businessmen. During this period, you can have many small benefits. The ambience of your house will be positive. Your relationship with the younger family members will be even stronger. This week is going to be average for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Working professionals will get results according to their hard work. During this period you are given an opportunity to work on your favourite project. If you are a businessman and are about to start a new work, then all the obstacles coming your way can be removed. Your financial condition will be good. You are advised to spend according to your budget. If any court-related matter is troubling you, then this is the right time to seek legal advice from a lawyer. Your relationship with your spouse will be intense. Together you will fulfil domestic responsibilities. This time will be good for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 42

Lucky Day: Sunday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

This week is going to be very good for you on the family front. Your emotional attachment to your family members will increase. During this period, any auspicious program can also be organized at home. Your financial condition will be good. However, you are advised to avoid taking shortcuts to earn money, otherwise, you may be in trouble. Talking about work, your position in the office will be strong. During this period, you will get full cooperation from your seniors. Along with this, your boss will also be very happy with you. Businessmen can get good financial benefits. Especially, if you are an iron businessman, then you are very likely to get a good opportunity. Your health will be fine. However, you are advised to take special care of your diet.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Thursday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.