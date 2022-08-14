Weekly Horoscope, 14 August To 20 August 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

This week you will work hard to strengthen your financial position. It is possible that you will get success in your endeavours soon. The office environment will be very good during this period. You will do your work diligently. If you are doing something important, then do not move much about the things related to it. You get your work done first. If you are planning to start your own small business, then take your step forward by taking proper advice. Haste can be costly. The ambience of your home will be good. You can get a special gift from your parents today. If you are married then sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. This time will be favourable from the point of view of health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Saturday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

During this time, do not be in any hurry while doing office work. If any mistake happens to you today, it will have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen are advised to avoid doing big financial transactions. If you do business in partnership, then avoid arguments or arguments with your partner. You need to build your trust in each other. This will make your progress. The ambience at home will be tense. Some members of your house may go against you. It would be better not to put any pressure on your family members. You also need to take care of their likes and dislikes. Mutual affection with the spouse will increase. You will get the support of your beloved. Your financial condition will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid getting angry, otherwise, your health may deteriorate.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This week will be good for you. During this period, you can get rid of any big worries. If you work and have been working hard to complete some important work for a long time, then your work can be completed this week. Your boss will be very impressed with your work. If you keep working hard like this, then soon you can make big progress. On the other hand, businessmen can make good financial gains during this period. You will also get a chance to make big investments. your personal life will be happy. Your relations with the members of the household will be strong. Financial gains from your father are possible during this period. This time with your spouse is going to be very special. During this time many changes can be seen in the nature of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, you may suffer from back-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Be it personal or professional life, during this period you are advised to take you every decision very carefully. If you do a job, then this week you can get a chance to work on a big and important project. You may also have to travel related to work. Make the most of this opportunity and work hard from your side. Businessmen may get caught in a legal affair during this period. It is possible that some of your work being done may get stuck in the middle. There will be ups and downs in your personal life. There may be estrangement with some members of the household. It would be good for you to keep your behaviour balanced. Your financial condition will be good. You will be able to repay small loans during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you also need to focus on rest.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This week will give good results for you in terms of money. There can be a big improvement in your financial condition. This will reduce your stress and you will also be successful in handling some of your important tasks. Talking about work, this week your entire focus should be on your work. Be it a job or business, do your work with full hard work and dedication. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job then you can get some good news during this period. This time is going to be very important for the people studying engineering. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. During this time you will get an opportunity to undertake a religious journey with the members of the household. Your journey is going to be very enjoyable. From the point of view of health, this time will be good.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:37

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If your elders give you any advice during this period, do not forget to ignore their words. Your misbehaviour can distance you from your loved ones. Talking about work, working professionals can be given some additional responsibilities this week. However, on the strength of your hard work and intelligence, you will be able to complete all your tasks successfully. People doing business in partnership can make some big financial gains this week. If you want to start your own small business with job, then this week your plans can go a bit further. This time will be good for you in terms of money, your deposit will increase. If you spend keeping your budget in mind, then there will be no big problem. As far as your health is concerned, if you have breathing problems, it is advised to keep more of yourself during this period.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This week, the matter of health is going to be a bit messy today. You may have some problem related to urine. It would be better if you consult a good doctor. Your performance in the office will be commendable. Your boss will be very satisfied with your work. During this time your honor and respect will also increase. If you do business, then avoid taking shortcut route to make quick profits, otherwise you may suffer a big loss and your image may also get spoiled. There will be happiness in your personal life. If your younger brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then today a good marriage proposal can come for them. You will get the blessings of parents and they will support your decisions. Talking about money, you need to curb your increasing expenses. Apart from this, the debt burden may also increase during this period.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This week, due to high work pressure, physical and mental fatigue will be more. You will feel very burdened. It would be better to give yourself enough rest along with work. To complete your pending tasks in the office, you will put a lot of emphasis on the heels. If you do business and any of your business matters is bothering you for a long time, then with the help of your close ones, this problem will be overcome. You can also do something new during this period. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. A religious program can be organized in your home. This week will be expensive in terms of money. There may be some big expenses.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You may get good results this week on the work front. If for some time your promotion is getting postponed due to some reason, then there is a strong possibility of getting success during this period. You may get a high position. Along with this, your salary is also likely to increase. This week is going to be very important for businessmen. During this period, you can get an opportunity that will make your business grow rapidly in the coming days. This time is going to be very beneficial for the people working related to gold, silver, furniture, oil etc. Talking about personal life, mutual harmony with your spouse may deteriorate during this period. Ideological differences are possible between you. At the end of the week, there may be health related problems.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Timings: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This time is good in terms of work. This week is likely to be profitable for the people doing business. You can get many opportunities to make a profit during this period. At the same time, this time is also going to be good for the people doing jobs. Good rapport with your colleagues and senior officers. If you are preparing for a government job then you have to increase your efforts. You are advised to work hard. This week is going to be good for you in terms of money. There may be small expenses during this period. If you are trying to increase your income, then you may be disappointed. Talking about your personal life, you will get the support and blessings of the elders of your house. On the other hand, your relationship with your spouse will not be good. The distance between you may increase. You clear all the misunderstandings between you in time. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you will feel mentally weak, which can also affect your physical health.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If any work is being hindered for a long time, then you are advised to worship Goddess Durga. Apart from this, you should also help some needy people. With this, your work will be completed without any hindrance and you will also feel peace of mind. Behave well with female colleagues in the office. Avoid quarrels or arguments with anyone in the workplace. If you do business, then this time is not right to start any new work. You may have to postpone any of your work due to financial problems. There will be an increase in love with your spouse and you will get their full support. You will feel very good about spending time with your children during this period. You can also take a decision related to their education. You will be very happy to suddenly find a lost valuable item. Your health will be good. You can also make some changes to your routine.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You may be worried about the future during this period. You will remain in dilemma regarding the future of yourself and your loved ones. You have to understand that worrying alone will not achieve anything. You have to work hard to get success. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid doubting your decisions yourself. Talking about work, this week will be very busy for working professionals. If you are associated with electronic media, then during this period you can get a good opportunity. This time will also be good for people working related in hotels or restaurants. Your financial position will get stronger. Your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate. The bitterness between you can spoil the ambience of the house. Health matters will not be good during this period.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.