Weekly Horoscope, 11 December To 17 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

This week is going to be very profitable for businessmen. Your financial side can be strong. During this period, you can have many small benefits. At the same time, all the pending works of employed people will be completed. During this period, your workload may reduce and you may get enough time for yourself. At the end of the week, your post reputation may increase. Your financial condition will be good. During this time you will be able to pay more attention to savings. You can also take some important decisions to strengthen your financial side. There will be an outpouring of happiness in Your personal life. If there is a marriageable member in your house, then a good marriage proposal can come for them. Soon a spiritual program will be organized in your house. In terms of health, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for you. You should pay attention to work as well as rest. Your fatigue may increase.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

The beginning of this week is going to be very good for you. You will be able to focus fully on your work, as well as you will get enough time for the family. If you do a job, then you may have to travel related to work, this journey of yours is going to be very important. Businessmen can get the right results from their good decisions. During this period, your work can accelerate. On the economic front, these seven days will be very good for you. During this period you can get a good opportunity to earn extra money. Along with this, you will also get stagnant money. This time is going to be very special with your spouse. You will be very happy to have each other's company. Your beloved can also achieve some big achievements. You can get rid of health-related problems. You will enjoy good health. However, you have to avoid carelessness.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Sunday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This time is going to be very special in terms of love. If you are single then you can get a love proposal. On the other hand, if you are already in a love relationship, then you can decide to get married during this period. It is possible that you will also get the full support of your family members. On the other hand, the married life of the married people of this zodiac will remain happy. You will get the love and support of your life partner. You can get freedom from money-related worries. During this, chances of getting money are being created for you. However, avoid wasting your hard-earned money unnecessarily. You will be very worried about the work. There may be obstacles in your work whether it is job or business. However, do not take any such step in haste which will make you repent later. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you may have some stomach-related problems. Avoid stale or outside food.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If your home environment has not been doing well for some time, a major improvement can be seen during this period. Love and unity will increase among family members. The elders of your house can also take some important decisions. If you are unmarried and want to get married, then you can get the desired life partner. Talking about work, the working people are expected to have more workload during this period. All this is the result of your carelessness. It is better that you try to complete all your tasks as soon as possible, otherwise, your progress may stop or you may have to lose your job. This week is expected to be very profitable for small businessmen. There will be a movement of customers during this period. From an economic point of view, this week is expected to be fine for you. If you spend keeping your income in mind then there will be no problem. Stay away from stress to stay healthy. Avoid worrying about small things.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you are a businessman and you get a new business proposal during this period, then do not be in any kind of haste, otherwise you may have to pay for it. If you are thinking of expanding your business then this time is not right. Try to work on what you have now. Employed people can get a chance to win the hearts of higher officials in the office. During this time you will be given an opportunity to work on a big project. It is better that you do not make any kind of mistake. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. You will be very interested in worship and you can also go on a religious journey. During this, you will get full support of parents. In terms of money, this time will give mixed results for you. Do not spend more than necessary by being over-enthusiastic. If we talk about your health then you may have problems related to ear.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day:Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You may face some problems at workplace, your opponents will be active and may try to obstruct your important work. If you have recently joined a new job, then you are advised to work very hard. The more you bother, the better result you will get. During this, the businessmen may have to struggle hard to complete even the smallest tasks. During this period you will also have to face financial crisis. Home environment can improve. However, you are advised to take special care of your behavior and speech. Your wrong words can keep your loved ones away from you. Your financial condition will be fine. In the middle of the week, you are likely to get money. If you are planning to sell any of your ancestral property, then during this time your plan can go ahead. If you have a heart related disease, then during this time you are advised to be more cautious.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day:Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This week is going to be very lucky for you. All your thoughtful tasks will be completed on time. During this, you will also see an increase in your self-confidence, as well as you will be very enthusiastic. The work of the working people will be completed easily. Higher officials will be very impressed with you. At the same time, businessmen can get many opportunities to make a profit. If you do business in partnership then this week will be very beneficial for you. This is the right time to take your business forward. Financial condition will be good. You can get money. However, at the end of the week, you are advised to be a little careful. During this time, due to negligence, there can be loss. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will get the support of the members of the house. If you have had a rift with a member of your household, then the bitterness between you may reduce during this period. Be more cautious about your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If a case related to ancestral property is going on in the court for a long time, then the decision can come in your favour. You can get great relief. Efforts related to work will be successful. Be it a job or business, the way of progress will open for you. If you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then you can get a good chance. Natives doing import-export business can get huge benefits during this period. Your reputation can also increase. Conditions are looking unfavourable in your personal life. There can be a debate in your house regarding money. You are advised to behave very balanced, especially with elders, it will be better if you behave politely. In terms of health, this time will not be good for you, small problems will continue.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

This week is going to be very important for the people associated with politics. You can get great success in any of your endeavours. Your position is likely to strengthen during this period. On the other hand, if you do a job and are thinking of starting your own business, then there may be some obstacles in your way. However, you need to work hard by staying positive. Soon the doors of success will open for you. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. If the health of any member of the house is not going well, then there can be a big improvement in their health. Your relationship with your spouse will be intense. In adverse circumstances, you will get the full support of your beloved. During this, your companions will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Your financial condition will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. As far as your health is concerned, even if there is a small problem, do not ignore it.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This week is going to be very important for working professionals. You can progress that has been stalled for a long time. If you are looking for a job then you can get the desired job. There is a strong possibility of an increase in the income of the people doing government jobs. This week is giving a very good sign for businessmen. Your stuck plan can start again. Apart from this, during this time you will also get a good chance to make a profit. Whatever decision you take during this period, you are very likely to get good results. The atmosphere of the house will be cheerful. You will get the support of your siblings. You can get freedom from the worries related to the education of your children. This time is going to be very wonderful with your spouse. This time will be fine in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you will get enough time for yourself and you will feel very refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

There will be stability in your romantic life and this time will be very good with the partner. Your trust in each other will also increase during this period. Along with this, your love will also increase. On the other hand, this week is going to be good for married people. If for some time you are not able to pay proper attention to your married life, then you can get enough time for each other. On the economic front, this week is going to be fine. However, you are advised to avoid making any big expenditures. The more you focus on saving, the sooner you will get rid of your debts. Employed people are advised to be cautious in the office. Try to do even the smallest tasks carefully. Negligence can increase difficulties for you. This week is going to be average for businessmen. You need to avoid taking any major business decisions. If we talk about your health, then due to change in weather, there can be a decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Thursday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Improvement can be seen in the home environment. Your elders can take some important decisions. If you do not agree with anything, then you are advised to present your side in peace. Anger and haste can increase sourness in relationships. During this time you will be very worried about the work. If you do a job, then due to the high workload, you may have to face a lot of problems. Apart from this, the strict attitude of your seniors will also trouble you. This time will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. In this period, you will not get good profits in spite of hard work. However, you are advised to have faith in yourself. Soon things will be seen turning in your favour. You may get a chance to travel in the middle of the week. This visit of yours is going to be very special. You will be very lucky in terms of money. You will get good success with less effort. Your health will be fine. You can get rid of any old disease during this period.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Day: Friday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.