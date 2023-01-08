Weekly Horoscope, 08 January To 14 January 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Starting off the week will be very good for you. You can get good success in the field of daily employment. Be it a job or business, during this period all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Financial condition will be good. You can get something valuable. At the end of the week, chances of a long journey are being made for you. This journey of yours will be very entertaining. There will be happiness in your personal life. There can be entry of a new member in the house. During this, you will get a chance to spend a very good time with the members of the house. Time will be good in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If you have been worried about money for a long time, then your problem can be solved in this period. Suddenly you can get money. In future, you are advised to take your financial decisions very carefully. Statements for 7 days are going to be important from the work point of view. You are advised to work hard. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the relationship with your spouse. Strengthen your trust in each other. As far as your health is concerned, you may get hurt during this period. Take full caution especially whie using the vehicle.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Friday

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The beginning of the week are going to be very busy for you. If you do a job, then during this time the workload will be more on you. It is possible that some of your important work may remain incomplete. It is better that you avoid such negligence. Businessmen will get mixed profits. You need to avoid adopting any wrong path to make quick profits. In terms of money, this time will be very expensive for you. The list of domestic expenses may increase. Try to keep good coordination in the relationship with your spouse. Do not ignore your beloved. At the end of the week, your spouse's health is likely to be weak.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are a student and facing any obstacle in your education, then with the help of your teachers and elders, your problem can be solved during this period. You study diligently. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to leave laziness in the office and pay full attention to their work. The harder you work, the better it will be for you. Businessmen will get an opportunity to make a big deal during this period. Your business will move in a new direction. In terms of money, this time is going to be fine for you. The ambience of your house will be calm. Will get the support of loved ones. Do not be careless about your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you do business in partnership then this week is going to be full of ups and downs for you. Due to the decline in business, your worries may increase. Also, you may have differences with your partner. Working professionals may have to travel for work. Apart from this, the pressure of their seniors will also remain on them. In such a situation, you can feel very tired. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get each other's support. There can be problems related to your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. During this period profit from your father's side is possible. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. This time will be good for you in terms of money. There will be strength on your financial side. Transition is going to happen for working professionals. They may get a desired transfer or they may get promoted. On the other hand, businessmen will get many opportunities to make a profit. This time will be good for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This week can prove to be better for you on the work front. If you have not been able to focus properly on your work for a long time, then you may come back again during this period. The working people will get a golden opportunity to show their talent. At the same time, businessmen can also get good opportunities. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your seniors will be strong. Especially the mother will get emotional support. Your financial condition will be fine. To stay healthy, take special care of your diet.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. During this time your financial efforts can be successful. Along with this, you can also get freedom from any old debt. You will be very busy with work. You will work very hard to complete the pending tasks. If you are a businessman, then during this period you may have to make many short journeys. Try to keep a good relationship with your spouse. Your habit of doubting unnecessarily can eclipse the happiness of your married life. There is a possibility of a decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You can get rid of any old court case. During this, you will feel very good mentally. If you do a job, then do even your smallest work with your heart. You need to avoid making mistakes. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid investing in haste. This time will be very good with your spouse. You will be able to give enough time to each other. You will also get a chance to remove all the old grievances. Health can improve.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Your home environment will not be right during this period. An old issue can emerge due to which there is a possibility of debate in the house. It will be better if you act wisely. You need to strike a balance between your income and expenses. If you are trying for a government job, then you have to speed up your efforts. The harder you work, the greater success you will get. This week is expected to be mixed for businessmen. To get rid of health-related problems, you have to stay away from stress. Also, you need to change your routine.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

The beginning of the week are going to be difficult for you. You are expected to have a lot of work during this period. However, the time after this will be very good for you. Work load will be less and you will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. You can also shop fiercely for your family members. At the end of the week, you can actively participate in any social event. In terms of health, this week is going to be full of ups and downs for you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

This time will prove to be better for you in terms of finances. There can be an increase in your wealth. You are very likely to get a new source of income. If you have been having a rift with your spouse for some time, then everything can calm down during this period. You are advised to take special care of your behaviour. Working professionals need to complete their pending tasks as soon as possible, otherwise you may be in trouble. On the other hand, businessmen need to avoid starting new work. If you already have any disease, then during this time you have to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Day: Monday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.