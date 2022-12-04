Weekly Horoscope, 04 December To 10 December 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

People looking for a job can get some good news this week. You may get an interview call from a big company. Do not leave any kind of shortcoming in your preparations. You are very likely to get successful. On the other hand, businessmen can get decent profits during this period. Differences with your spouse can be deep. There are chances of an argument between you about something. It is better that you avoid using the wrong words in anger. This can have a bad effect on your relationship. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid outside food.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This week is going to be very busy for you. You may have to travel a long for work. However, along with work, you are advised to take full care of your health as well. From an economic point of view, this time is going to be very important for you. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. If you take your financial money after thinking like this, then soon you can get rid of all the problems related to money. Working professionals are advised to take more care of time in the office. Your lateness can increase your problems. your personal life will be happy. Happiness and peace will remain in the house. To stay healthy, you have to change your eating habits as well as pay attention to rest.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Sunday

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This week is going to be very good for you in terms of health. You will feel very fresh and energetic. Maybe you should also include some new exercises in your routine. In the matter of love, you can get good results. Your relationship with your partner will be strong. Soon you can get married. On the other hand, married people are advised to pay more attention to their married life. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your spouse. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Expenses may exceed your income. Talking about work, avoid estrangement with colleagues in the office. Such things can also affect your work. On the other hand, businessmen are advised not to do any big financial transactions.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Talking about money, your income will be good, but increasing expenses can also increase your stress. It is better that you do not go far beyond your budget. At this time you need to pay more attention to savings so that you can get rid of your debts as soon as possible. Talking about work, this week is going to be very important for the people working in sales and marketing. You may get some big success. People doing business in gold, silver, property, food items etc. are also very likely to get results as expected. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the support of the members of the house. During this, you will also get a chance to participate in some auspicious programs with your family members. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This week will be very good with the family members. You will get the support of your loved ones. If you are thinking of giving a gift to someone close by, then the time is right for that. Talking about work, working professionals can get great respect in the office. Businessmen may have to face adverse situations. You can be very disappointed if you do not get the expected results. However, you do not need to worry much. There are ups and downs in business. Your financial condition will be fine. It will be better if you spend wisely. Talking about your health, you are advised to take special care of your food and drink. During this time any disease related to the stomach can emerge.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Saturday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This week is expected to be somewhat challenging for the people doing business in partnership. Your confrontation with the partner is possible. During this time financial loss can also happen. The workload will be more on working professionals, as well as the pressure of your seniors will remain on you. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. This week is going to be normal for you in terms of money. Today you are also advised to avoid loan transactions. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the blessings of your parents. Improvement in the health of your spouse can be seen. However, your loved one needs to pay more attention to comfort. As far as your health is concerned, your health will be somewhat weak due to work pressure and fatigue.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Maroon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you are a student and are going to appear in any competitive exam soon, then you are advised to work hard. Make good use of your time, as well as keep taking the advice of your teachers from time to time. This week is going to be good for you in terms of money. Money can be acquired suddenly. If you are associated with your ancestral business then you can get good success. Your elders will feel proud of your achievements. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to control themselves. In adverse circumstances, you need to act with courage, otherwise, all your hard work will go in vain. The ambience of your home will be good. As far as your health is concerned, your tiredness may increase due to excessive running. You need to rest or else it can be difficult.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This week is giving very good indications for businessmen. Your financial problem will be solved and you can get money. Your stalled work will be completed without any hindrance. Working professionals can get the desired transfer. If you are looking for a new job then you can get a good opportunity. The ambience of your home will be calm. You will get the affection and support of your parents. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then your father's advice can be of great benefit to you. Your financial condition will be good. If we talk about your health, then during this time you will enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You may meet someone interesting. This meeting is going to be very special. On the work front, this time is going to be very wonderful for you. Be it a job or business, there is a strong possibility of getting results as per your expectations. If you are planning to start your own business with a job, then soon you can get good news. Your financial condition will be fine. There will not be any major problems during this time. There will be strength in the relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your beloved. Your coordination can also be better with the elders of the house. Overall, this week is going to be very auspicious for you. Avoid worrying too much about health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This week is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love. There can be many opportunities to meet with the partner. Apart from this, you are also very likely to get your favourite gift from your partner. This time is going to be special for married people. From an economic point of view, this week will be good for you. Avoid spending excessively to impress others. Talking about work, working professionals may have to travel suddenly for work. On the other hand, businessmen may have to struggle very hard to get stuck profits. This week is going to be average for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Discord seems to be increasing in married life. The fierce nature of your spouse can create problems for you. In such a situation, you are advised to keep yourself calm. Talking about work, the working people are advised to avoid ignoring the words of higher officials in the office, otherwise, the loss will be yours. Businessmen will get a chance to do big financial transactions during this period. Soon, there will be good changes in your business. During this time you are advised to avoid long journeys. If you are planning to travel, it will only waste your time and money. Negligence regarding health can prove costly. Health-related problems seem to be increasing.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Sunday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Talking about work, there is a strong possibility of working professionals getting good results for their hard work in the form of promotion this week. Although your responsibilities may increase. Profit is also being made for businessmen. If you want to start a new work in partnership, then soon you can get success. In terms of money, these seven days can prove to be better for you. There is a strong possibility that you will get a good opportunity to earn money. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Ideological differences are possible with the elders of your house. You are advised to present your stand wisely and calmly. Quarrels and hassles can disturb the peace of your home. Talking about your health, during this period you can be troubled by the pain in your hands and feet.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Saturday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.