Weekly Horoscope, 02 October To 08 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

From the financial point of view, this week is looking very auspicious for you. You can get money from many sources during this period. After this, your financial problems can also be solved. In the middle of the week, you may also get some valuable items. You can also take some important decisions related to the property during this period. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the full support of the elders of your house. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then this time will give very good results for you. On the strength of your hard work and understanding, you can get good success. This week is going to be very busy for the working professionals. Although this hard work of yours will not go in vain, soon you can make big progress. This time with your spouse will not pass anything special. Differences between you may deepen during this period. Do not be too careless about your health, especially if you are already having any problems then take more care of yourself.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This week is likely to be very profitable for businessmen. Your business will increase, as well as the stalled work is also likely to be completed. You may also get a good investment opportunity during this period. If you are trying to take a loan from the bank to further your business, then you can get success. The people engaged in government jobs may have to work hard. Do not be careless while doing your important work, otherwise, your carelessness may be heavy. If you want to start your own small business with a job, then soon you are likely to get success. Your personal life will be happy. During this time the ambience of your home will be very good. If you are planning to go to a religious place with your family members, then your plan can go ahead during this time. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you should prepare your budget for the whole week in advance. This will also allow you to focus on savings. Patients with cervical spondylitis are advised to be more cautious during this time.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This time is going to be very important for you in terms of love. You can decide to take your relationship forward. Along with this, your family can also get the approval of your relatives. If you are already married then during this period sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. There is a strong possibility of getting good news for the people desirous of having children. From the point of view of work, this time will be better than usual for you. The burden of pending work in the office will be less. May you come back again in the new year with full energy and enthusiasm. You will try your best to give your best during this period. There is a situation of profit for businessmen, especially if your work is related to grain, oil, gold, silver, etc., then this time is likely to be very beneficial for you. Your financial position will be strong. If you are planning to buy a vehicle etc. then soon this wish of yours can be fulfilled. This time will be good for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

New avenues of progress can open up for working professionals during this period. The people doing government jobs can get a promotion. On the other hand, there are signs of an increase in the income of those doing private jobs. You are likely to get good results from your hard work in the past. The financial problems of businessmen can be solved. You may also have to travel a short distance during this period. There are some problems in your personal life. There may be a dispute in the house regarding money. Though everything will be back to normal soon, in the meantime, you are advised to behave very balanced. Also, do not take any decision in haste. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will get an opportunity to spend extra time with your beloved. These moments spent with each other will prove to be very memorable for you. At the end of the week, some good news can be received from the side children. Talking about health, during this time you can get relief from any chronic disease.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Your financial condition may improve. Many of your problems can come to an end due to the receipt of money stuck in this period. At the end of the week, any important work related to your money can also be completed. Talking about work, there is a possibility of progress for working professionals. You work hard during this period. Your hard work will pay off soon. On the other hand, businessmen are advised not to accept any new business proposal in haste during this period. Avoid taking important business decisions at the behest of others. You can get good success even in your smallest endeavor. Things will be normal in your personal life. During this time, due to being busy in work, you will get less opportunities to spend time with your loved ones. At the end of the week, the health of your spouse may deteriorate, about which you will be very worried. During this period, there can be a lot of unnecessary running, which will also have a bad effect on your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

There can be positive changes in the life of working professionals. However, you may have to work harder than usual. You will face some big challenges during this period. However, you will be able to overcome every difficulty with full courage and patience. If you are trying for a government job, then you may feel disappointed during this time. This week is going to be mixed for businessmen. Some of your efforts may fail during this period. If you do business in partnership, then the rapport with your partner may deteriorate. Apart from this, you may also spend a lot of money. The ambience of your home will be good. During this time you can get a chance to travel with family members. Relationship with your spouse will improve. You will get full support of your loved one in adversity. This time is likely to be normal for you in terms of money. There may be some deterioration in health at the end of the week.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Businessmen are advised to take their decisions very carefully, especially if you are about to take a new order, then do not be in any hurry during this time. First, you are advised to complete your pending tasks. Avoid taking on too many responsibilities at once, otherwise, it can put a lot of pressure on you. This time is going to be full of ups and downs for working professionals. Despite your hard efforts, you may be disappointed if you do not get success. However, you are advised to stay away from such negative thoughts. Things will be normal in your personal life. Your relationships will improve during this time. With the elders of the house, this time will be spent very happily. Soon a spiritual program can also be organized in your house. You are advised to be very careful during this period in terms of money. Don't spend more than your budget to impress others. From the point of view of health, this week is likely to be mixed for you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This week can prove to be somewhat better for you. First of all, let's talk about money, during this time your financial condition may get stronger. Apart from this, you can also help someone close to you financially. On the other hand, any dispute related to property is also likely to be resolved. Talking about work, if you want to get a job in a foreign company and have been trying for it for a long time, then you need to increase your efforts. On the other hand, businessmen may worry a lot due to non-receipt of stuck profits during this period. Increasing stress related to business can also spoil your health. In such a situation, you are advised to act with courage. Talking about personal life, there can be sourness in the relationship with your spouse. Careless attitude of your beloved can eclipse the happiness of your married life. Do not do any work in haste or panic during this period. There is a chance of injury by falling.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are working in a software company, then this time is going to be very important for you. During this period you can get a chance to work on a big project. Not only this but your desire to travel abroad can also be fulfilled during this time. If businessmen are planning to advance their business, then they can get success during this period. Problems related to money can end. Businessmen can also get a chance to make a good deal. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. This time with your spouse is going to be very special. There can be a beautiful turn in your married life during this period. The health of the parents will be good and you will be able to give enough time to them. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. The list of unnecessary expenses can increase. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to nerves.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Domestic discord is likely to increase. The peace of your house may be disturbed during this period. You will be under a lot of stress during this period due to family disputes. Along with this, you may also have to face many difficulties in taking your important decisions. Not only this but due to the deterioration in the health of a family member in the middle of the week, your anxiety may increase further. You are advised to act courageously in such difficult situations. Do not do any such work now in anger or enthusiasm, about which you will have to come in future. This week is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income, then you may not get success during this period. Keep up your efforts, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. On the work front, this week is going to be average. At this time you need to avoid any kind of change. Talking about health, during this period you may have to face health-related problems due to changes in weather.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

This week is going to be very busy for the working professionals. During this period, you may have to travel a long work-related journey and if you are working in a government department, then this time is likely to be somewhat challenging for you. Your little carelessness can cause you a big loss. This week will be very good for businessmen. Your business may increase during this period. Conditions are likely to remain favorable in your personal life. This time with family is going to be very fun. You can get many opportunities to travel during this period. Your relationship with loved ones will be strong. All the estrangement with your spouse will be removed. You can try to understand each other again during this period. Apart from this, you can also take some important decisions related to the education of children during this period. On the economic front, this time will be better than normal. Expenses may increase a bit at the beginning of the week. Talking about your health, you are likely to have an allergy or infection.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Saturday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Life is full of ups and downs. In such a situation, for the sake of big happiness, do not ignore the small happiness. The beginning of the week is going to be somewhat busy for you. The workload will be a bit heavy during this period and you will not get enough time for yourself. However, the end of the week can bring great relief for you. You will spend a very good time with your loved ones during this period. Your relationship with the younger family members will strengthen. Any of your financial endeavours can be successful during this period. There will be a rain of money and things of comforts can also increase. Talking about your work, working professionals are advised to do their small work carefully during this time. The eyes of the boss will remain on you. A slight mistake can cost you dearly. This week is going to be very hectic for businessmen. During this time you have to be more cautious in legal matters. Talking about your health, if you use a laptop or mobile for a long time, then you need to take care of your eyes.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Day: Monday