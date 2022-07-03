Weekly Horoscope, 02 July To 09 July 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You are advised to be careful with your opponents. They can create new problems for you during this period. This week is likely to be very good for working professionals. Your performance during this period will be commendable. You will work hard to give your best. Businessmen can also get good financial benefits. If there is a government obstacle in any of your important work, then this problem of yours can be overcome. If the environment of your house is not going well for some time, then some improvement can come during this time. Your relationship with loved ones will be strong. From the financial point of view, this week can prove to be better for you. During this time you will be able to focus more on savings. Apart from this, your financial gains are also being made for you in the middle of the week. Your father's health is likely to remain weak during this period. In such a situation, it is advised to avoid your carelessness. If we talk about your health, then you need to take good care of your eyes.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:24

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This week will not be good for you in terms of health. The starting days of the week are going to be very difficult for you. During this period, your plans may get hampered due to poor health. You are advised to abstain from outside food. In the matter of love, you have to be careful. Avoid doubting your partner by coming in the words of others. Married people also need to increase their trust in their spouses. Respect your loved one's feelings and treat them with respect. From the financial point of view, this week is likely to be good for you. If you are trying to increase your income, then you have to speed up your efforts, as well as you have to avoid increasing your list of expenses. This week is going to be very busy for you from the point of view of work. Be it a job or business, many responsibilities can come on you simultaneously. You can get some good news at the end of the week, which will make the mind very happy.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Your financial condition can improve. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income during this period. However, you are advised to avoid wasting your hard-earned money unnecessarily. Take your financial decisions wisely. Talking about work, the starting days of the week are going to be very busy for working professionals. There may be a burden of pending works during this period. Apart from this, the pressure of your seniors will also remain on you, but the time after this is likely to be of some relief for you. Businessmen can make decent profits. If you take any big business decision during this period, then you need to take your decision after thinking. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. The ambience of the house will be very good. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with your spouse during this period. Your loved ones will also help you with everyday tasks. This week is going to be average for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

good score: 2

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

During this period, you are advised to avoid malpractices, otherwise, you may get into big trouble. Financially, this week is not good for you. You may have to face many problems due to an increase in expenses. Due to lack of money, many of your works will remain incomplete. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend much time with your loved ones during this time. Talking about your work, businessmen are advised not to do any big transactions related to money during this period. Don't trust anyone blindly. There may be bitterness in the relationship with your spouse. There can be an argument between you over small things. Mental stress may increase at the end of the week and you will feel quite tired. You are advised to take full care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Dark red

good score:2

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This week is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. You may suffer financial loss due to sudden interruption in any of your important work. However, you are advised to exercise patience in such a situation. Your condition will improve at the end of the week. You may get a chance to recover your losses. This time is giving a very good sign for working professionals. There may be the talk of your promotion in the office. You will be very excited and energetic during this time. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your income, otherwise, your future plans may get hampered. The ambience of your home will be good. Relationship with your spouse can improve. You can make a fresh start. If we talk about your health, then there will be no big problem during this period. However, you also need to focus on comfort.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

On the work front, if you are not getting the expected results, then you need not despair. Believe in yourself, soon things will be seen turning in your favor. If working professionals are planning to change jobs, then you are advised not to rush in such matters. Work hard wherever you are, you will definitely make a big progress. From the financial point of view, this week can prove to be better for you. The list of expenses can be cut. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of increase in your income. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. The starting days of the week will be fine. The time after this is likely to be stressful for you. Due to a dispute in the house, your mental peace can be disturbed. You may also face difficulties in taking important decisions. If you already have a disease, then your problem may increase during this period.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Your financial condition will be good. During this time you can make money, but your expenses are also likely to increase. Talking about your work, the workload may suddenly increase on the working people. You better be prepared for this in advance. If you work in a foreign company, then do not be negligent towards the work. Apart from this, avoid violating the rules of the office. This time will be very beneficial for the people doing business in partnership. You can earn good profits from your hard work during this period. Discord is likely to increase in your married life. Differences with your spouse may deepen. Your loved one's behaviour towards you will not be good during this period. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. At the end of the week, there may be a sudden drop in your health. Your health can deteriorate due to food disturbances and stress.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This week is giving very good signs for the students. If you have given any exam recently then you can achieve tremendous success. You are likely to get good results of your hard work. You need to act wisely in business matters, especially if you do business in partnership, then you should be careful during this period. Financially, this week will not be good for you. During this, you may have a dispute with someone regarding money. It will be better if you stay away from quarrels, otherwise, the loss will be yours. Apart from this, the expensive nature of your spouse can also increase your problems. Your concern about the health of your parents seems to be increasing. Their health will not be good during this period. If you talk about your health, then you need to include green leafy vegetables along with fresh fruits in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Thursday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

This week is likely to be very profitable for businessmen. You will get good profits during this period. Apart from this, your stalled business plans may start again. For working professionals, this week is likely to be mixed. You will be under a lot of stress due to the increased workload. Apart from this, your coordination with your seniors may also deteriorate. At the end of the week, you may also have to face the displeasure of your boss due to unfinished business. Your financial condition will be good. During this time you can also buy any valuable item. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Apart from this, you can also get your favourite gift from someone close to you. You can travel at the end of the week. Your journey will be very memorable. There are signs of improvement in health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Businessmen can make big financial gains during this period. You are likely to get good results from past investments. During this your financial problems will be solved. Apart from this, all your work will be completed without any hindrance. This week will be a relief for working professionals. Work load will be less on you, as well as your coordination with your seniors will also be better. If you have been trying to increase your income for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of getting success in this period. The ambience of your house will be very good. You can also get good suggestions from your elders. If you are associated with your ancestral business then you can expect good profits. This time will be very good with your spouse. Love and enthusiasm will remain in your married life. This time is going to be good for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

This week is going to be very good for the people doing their jobs. You can get some great success during this period. Your position prestige will also increase. Traders may get a new business proposal. If you start any new work then you are likely to get the expected results. Your financial condition will be good. There can be a big advantage related to real estate. Talking about your personal life, during this period you need to avoid quarrels with your spouse. You should speak your mind openly, and do not resort to lies at all. At the end of the week, you may have to face health-related problems. You will feel very weak, as well as you will not feel well in any work. You are advised to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Day: Sunday

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Trouble is possible from the child side. You will be very worried about their health or education during this period. Apart from this, you will feel very lonely due to lack of support from the members of the house. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Gradually the situation will improve. From the financial point of view, this week is going to be very expensive for you. Household expenses may increase. Apart from this, your money is also likely to be spent on medicines. Talking about work, if the business people are planning to take a loan from the bank to further their business, then you are advised to avoid taking excessive loans. This week will be normal for working professionals. You are advised to do your smallest work carefully. Talking about your health, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Apart from this, make a habit of eating food on time.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Day: Thursday

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.