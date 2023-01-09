Pisces Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More

The year 2023 will prove to be the culmination of the previous years' hard work and toil. Success follows the Piscean especially on the job and business fronts.

Jupiter controls Pisces that is essentially made of water element. Pisceans are gifted with intelligence and a strong physique. They take independent decisions and do not tolerate interference. Any work done by them, is planned meticulously well. Flashes of optimism and pessimism coexist within a Piscean who is capable of viewing his victory in a negative light. They have a high degree of religiosity, faith and are known to be easily brainwashed. When they face difficulties, they do so with a brave face. Let us see how the year scores for the people from Pisces.

Pisces 2023: Career

The year begins on an auspicious note in terms of career. At workplace, you will gain recognition for your merits. You will progress to a higher position. Hike in salary is expected. April to July will be a remarkable phase during which some changes are bound to happen. Transfer to the desired location will be possible. Job switch can also be considered. Your overseas dreams will take a definite shape this year.

Pisces 2023: Business

Business people will be flooded with profits. Ventures started will end up being successful. Financially you will be sound and accrue the expected results for your decisions. Overseas work is going to provide a host of benefits. You will receive plenty of opportunities for progressing your business. Be careful with the government to the best extent possible.

Pisces 2023: Finance

The year 2023, financially is going to be average. You may incur huge expenditure at the outset of the year. Income and expenses go haywire, out of balance and keep you worried. April to August is really going to be a test for your might. Spend wisely to save yourself from any problem later. Decisions have to be taken carefully in the financial wing.

Pisces 2023: Family

The year 2023 is going to prove especially difficult to be in a pleasant family atmosphere, . Tension grips you at every opportunity and you will be worried about your family members health. Post April, things would go further downhill during which time there may be a disastrous debate between the family members which has no plausible end. After October the home environment will improve to your relief.

Pisces 2023: Love And Marriage

You are in good agreement with your partner but staying away from quarrels is the only thing that you need to watch out for. Do not make molehills out of mountains. Third party interference may create a chink in your love life. If you are single and angling to marry your partner, wait up to April. Beginning of the year may be lucky phase that you will be spending with your spouse. July to October might prove to be a challenging time and bitterness may creep in as well. End of the year brings in some relief.

Pisces 2023: Education

April to August poses the maximum challenge. Disturbing home atmosphere may succeed in distracting you from studies and affect your education. The first three months augur well for competitive exams. So are the last three months. You will realize your dreams of overseas education during the months of August, September, October and November. You are likely to succeed during these months.

Pisces 2023: Health

Middle of January is a precarious time for issues involving health. Any minor problem should be attended by doctors whose advise you should not ignore. April is the month you should watch out for vision related problems, toothache, mouth ulcers or even tonsil issues. Shoulder, leg or joint pain may bother you. Post October there is some relief.

Pisces 2023: Lucky Numbers

Pisceans find their luck in the numbers 3 and 7. Going by the total sum of the year the lucky number for 2023 will also be 7.

Pisces 2023: Astrological Remedies

1. It is advisable to chant Jupiter Beej Mantra.

2. Prepare sweet yellow rice on this day, offer it to God as prasad and consume it.

3. Offer arghya to the banana tree.

4. For any unsurmountable problem, recite Shri Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra 11 times on Thursday.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.