Monthly Horoscope September 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

This month is going to be very busy for you from the point of view of work. During this period, you may have to make many work-related travels, especially businessmen will have to run a lot. If a legal matter is bothering you for a long time, then you may have to take some important decisions during this period. The time of change is going on for the employed people. If you are planning to change jobs then you can get good opportunities during this period. If you want to go abroad and do a job, then the obstacles coming your way will be removed. Being busy with work, you may not be able to give enough time to the family. This thing of yours may annoy your spouse. It would be better if you maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. This time is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. It will be better if you spend only keeping your income in mind. Apart from this, do not do any transaction related to money in a hurry. Your concern about health will remain.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 11, 25, 39, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Dark Red, Brown, White

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This month is going to be very important for the students, especially if you are preparing for competitive exams, then you will get the full support of your teachers and elders. You will be able to do your studies diligently. If you have completed your studies and looking for a job then you can get good opportunities. This month is expected to be very good for the people doing jobs. During this time, you can get your promotion letter. You will be very positive and full of confidence. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any kind of risk. Take your important business decisions wisely, and do not be hasty about what others say. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. The ambience of the house will be very good during this period. If you live in a joint family, then love and unity will increase among your your family members. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. You will get the support of your loved one in adversity. Financial conditions will remain strong. During this period you can also buy some valuables. This time is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of health.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4, 18, 29, 32, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: Green, Maroon, Sky Blue, Pink, White

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This month is going to be very important for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job then you can see a big improvement in your performance. During this, seniors will greatly appreciate your hard work. Not only this, but the boss will also be very happy with your hard work and soon you can get good benefits from it. People doing business in partnership will get the expected results. If you are planning to advance your business, then during this time your plans can move forward. To stay financially strong, you need to control your rising expenses. If you keep a balance between your income and expenses, then it will be better for you. Apart from this, you should try to get rid of debt as soon as possible. The ambience of the house will be good during this period. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members. In the case of love, this time is going to be very romantic. Your partner can also propose to you for marriage. To stay healthy, you are advised to change your eating habits.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 31, 44, 57

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Red, Brown, White

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This month will not be good for you in terms of money. During this, the financial situation may decline. You are likely to spend a lot of money on amenities. Apart from this, your difficulties may increase due to stalled money. Talking about work, the beginning of the month is likely to be challenging for you. You may face adverse circumstances. Despite hard work, you can be very disappointed if you do not get the expected results. However, gradually the situation will improve. If you do a job then you can get a good chance to prove your ability. If you are able to capitalize on this opportunity then your career will move in a new direction. The financial problems of the people related to business can be solved. You will also be able to repay any old debt. Situations in your personal life seem tense. Your relationship with your spouse may sour. There may be a change in the behaviour of your loved one. You will feel that they are ignoring you. If you have a heart-related disease, you are advised to be careful.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 30, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Red, Yellow, Cream

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This month is going to be very auspicious for the people. You may get success in your endeavors during this period. If you are unemployed and looking for a good job for a long time, then during this period you can get the job you want. On the other hand, if you are already doing job then you are likely to get promoted. Your position will increase and your position at the workplace will be strengthened. There can be a good opportunity to invest in the hands of Businessmen. This will strengthen your financial position. If you have recently started some new work, then some positive changes can be seen. There will be happiness in your personal life. During this time a new member may enter your house, especially for married people, this time is going to be very good. You may get some disappointment in the matter of love. Co-ordination with your life partner may deteriorate. You need to avoid doubting unnecessarily. Your financial condition will be good. There is a possibility of getting any benefit related to ancestral property. You will enjoy good health during this period. You can get rid of any old disease.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 19, 21, 33, 40, 55

Lucky Days: Thursday, Friday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Dark Green, Blue, Saffron

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This time is going to be very good on the family front. You will get a chance to travel long distances with your family members. Your journey will be very enjoyable and memorable. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well for some time, then the sourness between you will reduce during this time. You will also get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Talking about money, this month will give mixed results for you. The initial days of the month are going to be very expensive for you. During this time, you may spend a lot of money on children's education, home repairs etc. It would be better if you spend according to your budget, as well as focus on saving as much as possible. Talking about your work, businessmen are advised to avoid making big investments. If you are thinking of trying your luck in some new work, then do not take any decision without thinking. On the other hand, if you are trying for a government job, then you have to accelerate your efforts. You work harder. During this time, you need to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 35, 40, 57

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Maroon, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This month is going to be full of ups and downs for you on the work front, especially people doing government jobs may have to face adversity. You will have to face many problems due to your transfer to an unwanted place. Businessmen will get decent profits. Avoid taking shortcut route for big profits. Apart from this, if you are going to do business with new people, then you are advised to be very careful. This month will not be special for you in terms of money. Your hard earned money can easily get out of your hands. You may also have to take a loan during this period. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You should not be careless in any way regarding the education of children, especially if they are young, then you have to be more serious about their education. At the end of the month, you may get a chance to undertake a religious journey. Talking about health, due to carelessness in the diet, there can be a decline in health.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 33, 40, 56

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Monday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Yellow, Cream

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This month can bring great relief for businessmen. The obstacles coming in your work will be removed and you will get many opportunities to earn profit. If you do work related to clothes, food items, medicines, electronics, furniture etc. then this month is going to be very auspicious for you. The burden of responsibilities on the employed people is likely to be more during this period. However, you don't need to be too worried. You will get the full support of your seniors. Apart from this, you can get the fruits of your hard work in the form of promotion. The financial side will be strong. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get parental support. If you want to do love marriage, then your relationship can get a green signal during this period. In terms of health, this month is likely to be good. You are advised to make changes in your routine.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 5, 19, 20, 31, 40, 56

Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Maroon, Red, Pink, Sky Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You are advised not to take even the slightest carelessness regarding health, especially if you already have a disease, then you need to take full care of yourself. Avoid ignoring even the smallest problems. Talking about work, whether it is a job or a businessman, you may have to do unnecessary running. This time is likely to be very difficult for the people working related to sales and marketing. There will also be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. Your confidence may decline. Your worries about yout money may deepen. Many of your works will remain incomplete due to financial constraints. However, at the end of the month, you can get financial help from someone close. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house regarding the property. In such a situation, you are advised to act wisely and patiently, otherwise, your relationship may deteriorate.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 38, 49

Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Green, Pink, Purple

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This time is going to be very important for you in terms of work. If you do a job, then you can get some big responsibilities during this period. You will be completely dedicated towards your work and will be able to give your best. Competition will be high in the office and you will give tough competition to your colleagues. The beginning of the month will not be good for businessmen. You may have to make rounds of the court. Apart from this, you will also spend a lot of money. There can be a big improvement in your financial condition in the middle of the month. You can achieve good success on the strength of your intelligence and hard work. To keep the ambience of the house good, you are advised to control your anger. Due to your habit of getting angry on small things, the members of the house will be somewhat unhappy with you during this period. Talking about money, due to some big expenses, your budget may become unbalanced. You need to spend wisely. If we talk about your health, then there may be some problems due to change in weather.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 4, 11, 26, 35, 44, 54

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Purple, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If there has been a situation of ups and downs in your married life for some time, then during this time there can be a big improvement in your relationship. There will be a change in the behavior of your beloved and the closeness between you will increase once again. It would be better that you also try your best. You go out somewhere to hang out with your beloved. This time is going to be very lucky for you on the financial front. Your income is likely to increase. Apart from this, if your money is stuck somewhere, then it can be received during this period. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, you can get the results as expected. If you are a student and recently you have given any competitive exam then you will get tremendous success. Your loved ones will be very proud of your achievements. This time will not be good for you in terms of health. Some chronic diseases may emerge. You may have to face many problems due to weak health.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 16, 20, 34, 45, 56

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You are advised to be very patient during this period. You may face some big challenges. Be it personal or professional life, your difficulties seem to be increasing. First of all, the people working in your work are advised to avoid repeating the same mistake again and again. Apart from this, you also need to keep track of time otherwise your job may be in danger. Businessmen need to take investment decisions very carefully. You should avoid signing any document in a hurry without thinking otherwise you may be cheated. Your financial condition will be better than usual. However, it is not right for you to spend more money than you need on hobbies. At the end of the month, you will be under a lot of stress due to a sudden deterioration in the health of a family member. You may also have to make trips to the hospital. Domestic responsibilities and work pressure can make you feel very tired and burdened. You also need to take time for yourself.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Neptune, Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 2,10, 20, 36, 45, 51

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Green

