Monthly Horoscope October 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

October is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. During this period, you are advised to take your smallest decision very carefully. You may suffer financial loss in the middle of the month. Apart from this, if you are about to start some work in partnership, then there may be some obstacles in your plans. Salaried people can get results according to their hard work. During this time you can progress and you can also be given rights. You need to focus more on teamwork. In terms of money, the month of October can prove to be better for you. Your income may increase during this period. You will also be able to focus more on savings. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. There can also be a discussion of the marriage of a family member etc. Soon a spiritual program can be organized in your house. Avoid any negligence regarding health. Try to keep your routine regular, as well as be negligent in food, which you are also advised to avoid.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This month is going to be very important for married people. You will get an opportunity to get to know your life partner once again. The distance between you may become shorter. You can also take some big decisions together. If you are unmarried and want to do a love marriage then you can get the approval of family members. At the end of the month some auspicious program can be organized in your house. This time will give mixed results for you in terms of money. During this period, do not do any transaction related to money without thinking. Apart from this, you also need to cut down on your expenses. On the work front, this month will be full of new opportunities for you. If you do a job and have been working hard for promotion for a long time, your hard work can pay off during this period. On the other hand, if you want to go abroad and do a job, then your dream can be fulfilled. Businessmen can make small profits. At the end of the month, there can be a big and positive change in your business. This time will be better than usual for you in terms of health. You need to take out enough time for yourself.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This month will not be good for you from a financial point of view. Avoid taking loans unnecessarily, otherwise, you may get into big trouble in future. At the end of the month, due to lack of money, some important work of yours is likely to get stuck in the middle. Many negative thoughts may come into your mind during this period, but you are advised to control yourself. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, this time can bring some big changes for you. There is a strong possibility of getting employment for the unemployed people. If you want to start your own business then you can get success in this period. You can see an improvement in the home environment. If you live in a joint family, then the distance between the family members can be reduced a bit. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to be careful, especially if you are a patient of asthma, do not be careless.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This month is going to be very lucky for the people working in a software company. You can make great progress. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing jobs, then during this time you can get new opportunities. You are likely to meet with the help of your close ones. Businessmen need to be careful during this time. If you are planning to increase your stock then you need to focus on eliminating the old stock. There may be some ups and downs in your personal life. The ambience of your house is likely to remain tense for most of this time. An old domestic matter may emerge. There may be ideological differences between your family members. You can feel very confused in such a situation. It is better not to take any decision in haste now. You can work very hard to improve your financial situation. It is possible that you will get success by the end of the month. From the point of view of health, this time is likely to be good for you. If there is a small problem, don't make the mistake of ignoring it.

Lucky Element: water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Colors: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Red, White

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You can get rid of an old court case. This matter will end in this period and your big worries will be removed. The starting days of the month are going to be very auspicious for you. There are chances of positive changes in your life during this period. If you do a job then you can have good growth. You will get opportunities to move forward. If you are trying for a government job, then you can get good news in the middle of the month. This month is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. During this time all your work will be completed without any hindrance, as well as your business plans will also proceed smoothly. If you start any new work during this time, then you are likely to get the expected results. There are signs of a big jump in your financial condition. If you want to buy a new vehicle, property etc., then this is the right time. Your relationship with your family members will be strong. In adversity, you will walk shoulder to shoulder with yourself. You may have to face health-related problems during this period due to a more hectic and hectic routine.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5 ,10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This month you need to be more cautious regarding health, especially you should not put too much work pressure on yourself. You are advised to avoid working continuously. If you have cervical spondylitis then your problem seems to be increasing. This month is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on doctors and medicines. Apart from this, household expenses are also seen increasing in this period. If you do not take care in time, then you may face a big financial crisis in future. We will give mixed results for you on the work front. If you do a job then you are advised to pay more attention to teamwork. Try to maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Businessmen can get results according to their hard work. Although there may be obstacles in some of your work, but you will face every challenge with full courage and wisdom. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Avoid estrangement with your spouse.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This month is going to be very busy for you on the work front. Whether job or business, the burden of responsibilities on you will be a bit high during this period. You better be prepared for this in advance. Working professionals may have to work very hard. Your boss will have high expectations from you. So you have to try to give your best. Businessmen can achieve good success on the strength of their hard work and understanding. However, you need to be cautious in legal matters. Discord may increase in your married life. You are advised to avoid negative emotions like anger and ego, otherwise, you will get entangled in meaningless things. You may have to travel suddenly at the end of the month. Your journey is going to be very memorable. You are likely to get success in your endeavor to increase your income. During this time you will also be able to repay any old debt. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to be more cautious about your health. Your health is likely to remain weak during this period.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This time is going to be very important for the people working related to sales and marketing. Your hard work can pay off during this period and you can achieve great success. If you do a job and want to start your own small business with a job, then the obstacles coming in your way can be overcome. You are likely to get help from someone close. Happiness can come in your personal life. Your home ambience is going to be very good. If you live in a joint family then love and unity will increase among the members of the house. At the end of the month, a religious program can be organized in your house or you can also go on a religious journey. If you are single, then some good marriage proposals can also come for you this month. This month is going to be expensive for you in terms of money, but there will be no big problem. Your good stars will handle everything. This month is going to be average for you in terms of health. You are advised to have food on time.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You will have to be very careful this month on the work front. Be it job or business, you should make your decisions very carefully. Also, do your smallest work carefully. You have to avoid being misled by others. If you work, some colleagues may try to tarnish your image during this period. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely. Businessmen are advised to keep their financial plans a secret. In the case of love, this time is going to be very romantic for you. If you are single then you can get love proposal. The October month will also be special for the married people. You may get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. You will get the full support of your beloved in your every decision. Your financial condition can improve. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. If any of your work is stalled due to lack of money for a long time, then you will be able to complete it. Health carelessness can prove to be costly. It is better that you take full care of this thing.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

The beginning of this month will not be good for you. During this time you will be surrounded by many worries and you will not feel much in any work. Your health is also likely to remain weak during this period. It is better that you do not do any kind of carelessness. Talking about your job, working professionals may have to face many challenges. The harsh attitude of your seniors in the office will bother you a lot, as well as you may have to face the anger of the boss even on small mistakes. It is better that you do not give a chance to anyone to complain. If you do a government job, then suddenly you can also get transferred. This month is going to be very hectic for businessmen. You will work hard to restart the stalled business plans. You can get good results of your hard work at the end of the month. However, you are advised to avoid making any big investments. Talking about your personal life, your harmony with some family members is likely to deteriorate. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. It will be better if you take your decisions wisely in financial matters. Haste can do you a big loss.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

This month is going to be very auspicious for you. You can see some positive changes in your life. Be it personal or professional life, this time is going to be very good for you. First of all, talking about your personal life, if your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then during this time a good marriage proposal can come for them. On the other hand, your child will bring some happy news. They can get great success in the field of education. Your financial condition may strengthen. If you want to sell any of your ancestral property for a long time, then this month you can get good opportunities. Talking about work, working professionals can get an opportunity to work on a big project. During this time you will also get a chance to travel abroad. This month can bring big relief for businessmen. You can get rid of an old court case. In terms of health, this time is likely to be good for you.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Businessmen are advised to be very careful during this period. If you do not do any kind of negligence in the matter related to tax, then it will be better otherwise your mistake may cost you dearly. It would be better if you do not do any illegal work. working professionals need to pay attention to the activities happening around them along with work in the office. During this time you may become a victim of some conspiracy. Don't make the mistake of overly trusting coworkers. This month is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of money. The starting days of the month are going to be very expensive for you. You may have to repay an old loan. Apart from this, you can also pay any long wide bill. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Along with work, you should also take out enough time for family members. Your careless attitude can make your loved ones unhappy. Try to spend more time, especially with your parents. If you already have a physical problem, then your problems may increase during this time.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Neptune, Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 7,15, 26, 34, 41, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Sky, White, Yellow

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.