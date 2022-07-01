Monthly Horoscope July 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

This month is giving very good signs for you on the family front. There will be happiness and peace in your home during this period. If you live in a joint family, there will be unity among your family members. Apart from this, if any member of the house is eligible for marriage, then there is a strong possibility of getting a good marriage proposal for them. Your financial condition will be good. There is a strong possibility of getting the source of your daughter. However, at the end of the month, you are advised to avoid doing any big work related to money. Times are likely to be somewhat difficult. There will be ups and downs in your business. You may also worry about money. The workload will be more on working professionals. You need to stay positive though. Avoid putting too much pressure on yourself. At the end of the month, you may get a chance to undertake a religious journey. Your health will be good during this period. You have to take care of the diet.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This month is going to be very important for the people doing government jobs. During this time you can get the desired transfer. Apart from this, if you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then your wait may be over. You can also get a high position with new and big rights. This month is going to be very beneficial for the people doing business in partnership. Your business will increase. If you make any investment during this period, then you are likely to get the expected results. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Any matter related to property is likely to get resolved. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then you can earn good profits with your understanding. This time will be very good with your spouse. You will get the support of your loved one in adversity. Apart from this, you will also be able to fulfill your domestic responsibilities easily. Carelessness towards health can prove to be costly during this period, especially if you already have a disease, then you have to be careful.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Orange, Red, Maroon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The beginning of the month is going to be very special for you in terms of love, especially if you are single, you may get a love proposal during this period. This time is going to be very important for the married people of this zodiac. There will be stability in your married life. Your loved one can get some great success. You will feel quite proud of their achievement. This month is going to be very busy for you on the work front. If you do business, then you will try hard to carry forward the stalled business plans. At the end of the month, there is a strong possibility of getting proper results of your hard work. On the other hand, if you work in a foreign company, then suddenly there is a possibility of some big problem. Your job may be in danger. You better be careful. July will give mixed results in terms of money. Don't make the mistake of spending more than you earn. Apart from this, avoid talking too much about your financial plans here and there. There may be health-related problems. If you have any liver related problem then avoid outside food.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Orange, Yellow, Pink, Violet, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This month is going to be very important for businessmen. During this period, you can make major changes in your business plans. Apart from this, you will also work hard. There may be a sudden problem in the middle of the month. Your opponents will remain active during this period and can also hinder any of your work. You better act wisely. If you do a job, then there will be more competition in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to do even your smallest work with full hard work and dedication. If you are associated with the banking sector, then you may have more workload during this period. You may also have to face adversity this month. You need to believe in yourself. This time is going to be very good on the family front. Any major problem related to your family can be resolved and the happiness of your home will remain. You will have to try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. Avoid confrontation over small things. This month is going to be very expensive in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. Your budget may also be balanced at the end of the month. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to your bones. In such a situation, you must get your calcium levels tested.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Sky Blue, Dark Green, Red

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Time for job change is going on. You may get good opportunities during this period, especially if you want to change jobs, then you may get an interview from some good companies. Pay full attention to your preparations. If you are trying for a government job, then at this time you can get good results from your hard work. This time is going to be very beneficial for the people working related to hotels or restaurants, cosmetics, electronics, furniture etc. During this time your income may increase. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. The starting days of the month are going to be very difficult for you. During this period, the peace of the house can be disturbed due to the sudden emergence of some old issues. Avoid anger and arrogance. In the middle of the month, the health of your spouse will be somewhat weak. So they need good care. July is going to be good for you in terms of money. You need to focus more on savings. To get rid of debt quickly, do not be too careless in financial matters. If you use a laptop, computer or mobile more then you may have problems related to eyes during this period.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5 ,10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This month will be mixed for you on the work front. Your workload may increase during this period. In such a situation, you will feel a lot of stress and pressure. If you do business then you may have to make many small trips related to work. Apart from this, there will also be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. During this time your morale may also get weak. Working professionals can be very disappointed due to not getting the fruits according to their hard work and many negative thoughts can also come in the mind. Inauspicious position of the planets can hinder your progress. It is better that you wait for the right time, you will definitely get success. The ambience of your home will be good during this period. You will get the love and support of your loved ones. If there is any obstacle in the marriage of your brother or sister, then this problem can also be resolved during this time. Your financial condition can improve. You will also be successful in eliminating any old family debt. You are also likely to make money at the end of the month. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Purple, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You are advised to control your speech during this period. Due to your bitter tongue, you may have to face difficult situations. If you are a businessman, then your work can also get spoiled. Apart from this, you may also have a big loss. You are advised to avoid starting any new work. Working professionals will have to work very hard during this period. There will be more pressure on you to prove yourself. This month can prove to be better for you in terms of money. However, you are advised to spend only keeping your budget in mind. Avoid spending too much to impress others. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid doing money related transactions during this period. Things will be normal in your personal life. You may not be able to give enough time to your loved ones due to being busy with work. However, you need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. At the end of the month, you may have a physical pain.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This month is going to be very lucky for the students. If you have given any competitive exam recently, then you can get great success in your hands. If you keep working hard like this, soon all your dreams will come true. This time will not be good for you in terms of money. There may be a sudden increase in expenses at the end of the month due to which your stress will increase. Due to the stalled money, the financial situation can be shaken. Talking about your work, working professionals are advised to avoid conflicts with colleagues in the office. During this time your angry nature can spoil your image. Apart from this, it will also have a bad effect on your work. This month is going to be average for businessmen. If you are a businessman, then during this period you are advised to avoid taking any important business decision. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. Do not let outsiders interfere too much in your personal matters. Your health can improve. You will get rid of any old disease.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Orange, Pink, Blue, Cream

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

July is giving a very good sign for you. If you are unemployed then during this time you can get the job you want. Apart from this, you will also get new employment opportunities. The people working in the private sector can get good results of their hard work. If your promotion has been stuck for some reason for a long time, then this month you can get good news. Working professionals can get desired profits, especially for the people working related to clothes, grain, wood, etc., this time will be very beneficial. This time is going to be good on the family front. During this time any matter related to property can get resolved. If you are planning to buy a new house or land then your plan can go ahead. By the end of the month you can get the expected result. Your financial condition will be strong. At the end of the month, there is a possibility of a long journey with your spouse. You are advised to organize your routine to avoid health related problems. Apart from this, stay away from bad eating habits as well.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

The beginning of the month will not be good for you. Your health will remain weak during this period. You will not feel good not only physically but also mentally. You may also have to make several trips to the hospital. All this is the result of your carelessness. It would be better if you follow the advice of the doctor and keep taking your medicines regularly. Do not be in any hurry in business matters, especially if you are about to start any new work, then take your decision after thinking carefully. The people doing business in partnership are advised to avoid disputes during this period. Try to maintain good rapport with your partner. This month will be normal for working professionals. If you want to progress, you need to work harder. Apart from this, try to follow the advice of your seniors. July will not be good for you in terms of money. Expenses will increase, as well as the pressure of old debt will also be on you. Talking about your personal life, there is a possibility of a debate in the house in the middle of the month. The wrong attitude of some family members can hurt your feelings.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 18, 30, 45, 59

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Sunday, Thursday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

From the point of view of work, the month of July is likely to be good for you. During this time you may have to face some big challenges, but you will be able to overcome every difficulty with your understanding. Businessmen are advised to avoid ignoring small gains for big profits. If you do work related to the stock market, then during this time you need to invest your money thoughtfully. The burden of responsibilities will be more on the people doing government jobs. You will not get enough time for yourself during this period. Work pressure can affect your behaviour. You may feel quite annoyed. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Parental guidance will be available. Your relationship with elder brother or sister will improve even more. Discord in your married life seems to be increasing. The fiery nature of your spouse can increase your problems. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to stay away from alcohol.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You are in dire need of time management in July. Be it personal or professional life, you will have more responsibilities during this period. You are advised to avoid haste and panic. Business owners can make some changes in their business plans during this period. By the end of the month you can get the expected result. Not only this, you will also get the money that has been stopped. The income of working professionals may increase. During this time you will find yourself full of confidence. Your position at the workplace will also be strong. There will be happiness in your personal life. The ambience of your home will be positive. You can also take some important decision related to your parents. If you are married then there will be happiness and peace in your married life. If you have been worried about the health of your spouse for some time, then during this time your worry can be overcome. There will be a big improvement in the health of your loved one. Your financial condition will remain strong. You are advised to avoid worrying too much about money. To avoid being cheap and lazy, you need to do light exercise daily.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planets: Neptune, Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 7,15, 26, 34, 41, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Green, Pink, Sky Blue, White, Yellow

