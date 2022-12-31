Monthly Horoscope January 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

The first month of the year 2023 is going to be very important for the people of Aries. You can get success in work-related efforts. During this, the more hard work you do, the better results you can get. You are advised to concentrate fully on your work. Be it a job or business, do not do any negligence related to work. Working professionals can progress during this period. You are likely to get a higher position. Apart from work, you also have to give priority to your family. You should strike a balance in your personal and professional life. From an economic point of view, this month will prove to be better for you. Your wealth will increase. During this time you will take your financial decisions very carefully. Talking about your health, you may have health-related problems in the changing season. You need to take the necessary measures to keep your immunity strong.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 10, 29, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Sunday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Dark Yellow, Red, Sky Blue

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

If you are unmarried and you are looking for your desired life partner, then this month a good marriage proposal can come for you. Soon you can get married. On the other hand, this month is going to be very auspicious for married people. There can be the entry of a new member in your life. Your financial condition will be good. However, you need to spend wisely. The more you pay attention to savings, the sooner all your financial troubles will go away. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to accelerate your efforts. Talking about work, working professionals can get the desired transfer. At the same time, businessmen will get many opportunities to make a profit. Businessmen will grow twice as fast. You can also make a big investment at the end of the month. You can get rid of health-related problems.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 9, 11, 25, 36, 44, 53

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: White, Yellow, Cream, Pink, Sky Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The month of January will give mixed results for Geminis. You are advised to be very careful. In particular, stay away from quarrels and hassles and focus on your important tasks. If you are a businessman and do business in partnership, then during this time you may have differences with your partner, which will have a bad effect on your business as well. In such a situation, your partnership can also break. On the other hand, working professionals need to avoid negligence or negligence. If during this time you give a chance to complain to your seniors, then you may have to lose your job as well. If you are thinking of changing the job then at the end of the month you can get some good offers. From an economic point of view, this time is going to be very expensive. You may have to repay any old loan or debt. Apart from this, you are likely to spend a lot of money on home repairs, children's education etc. Your spouse's health will be somewhat weak. During this period, they are advised to be more cautious about their health. As far as your health is concerned, you should use the vehicle very carefully.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 8, 23, 30, 49, 52

Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Cream

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This month is going to be full of ups and downs for you. The beginning of this month may be a bit slow for you. During this time you can feel mental stress and pressure. You will not feel much interest in any work. It is possible that some of your important work may also remain incomplete, due to which you may have to suffer the wrong result. If you are a businessman, then do not do any deal in a hurry. Also, avoid taking your important business decisions on the advice of others. On the other hand, working professionals need to follow the advice of higher officials in the office. You need to avoid ignoring their words otherwise the loss will be yours. Differences with your spouse can be deep. Your fiery nature can disturb the peace of your home. You may feel annoyed over small things. If you do not control yourself, then your problems may increase further. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to stay away from extravagance. There are signs of decline in health.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 34, 48, 55

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Red, White

Lucky Days: Monday, Saturday, Wednesday, Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This month is going to be very good for businessmen. The obstacle coming in any of your important work will be removed and you can get tremendous financial benefits. If you are about to start a new work in partnership, then you can get success at the end of the month. Working professionals are advised to be very active in the office. You may be overloaded with work during this time. Apart from this, your boss' eye will also remain on you. If you give your best, you will definitely get good results. On the economic front, this time is going to be very lucky for you. You can get good money with less effort. During this time you can spend a lot of money on amenities. Talking about your personal life, the relationship with your spouse will be strong. In adverse circumstances, you the will get full support of your beloved. Together you will fulfil domestic responsibilities. There will be happiness from the child's side as well. At the end of the month, you can also take a short trip with the family. Too much carelessness regarding health will not be right.

Lucky Element:Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 5 , 10, 17, 24, 30, 49, 57

Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Brown, Green, Red, Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

In the matter of money, you are advised to be very careful. Especially you should avoid taking loans and loans, otherwise, a lot of pressure may increase on you in the future. This time is going to be very good for the working people. If your promotion has been stalled for a long time, then during this time you can get success. Businessmen need to work hard to make big profits. Also, it will be better if you take your important business decisions after consulting your close ones. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then on the strength of your hard work and understanding, you can achieve good success. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend more time with family members. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Your dear ones will support your important decisions. If you already have a serious illness, then during this time you need to take more care of yourself.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 27, 33, 41, 50

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Blue, Violet, Pink, White

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

From the point of view of work, this month is going to be fine for you. If you do a job, then you are advised to avoid lateness during this period. Whatever work is assigned to you, try to complete it on time. Apart from this, you should also avoid making small mistakes. If you are thinking of changing the job, then do not take any decision in haste. Businessmen are advised to avoid adopting the wrong path to earn big profits. During this period, you can get caught in some legal affair. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. The behaviour of some family members will not be right towards you. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. At the same time, the careless attitude of the spouse can also make you sad. From an economic point of view, this time will prove to be better for you. There is a strong possibility of strengthening your financial position. If you have diabetes, then take full care of your food and drink.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4 12, 23, 37, 44, 59

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Maroon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are a businessman and are thinking of taking a loan from the bank to further your business, then you are advised to avoid taking excessive loans. This may increase your difficulties in the future. This time will not be special for the people doing business in partnership. The recession prevailing on the business can increase your concern. Workload will be more on working professionals. During this period you will not get enough time for yourself. You may feel quite tired and burdened. However, your hard work will not go in vain, so try to give your best. In terms of money, this month is expected to be mixed. If you spend keeping your income in mind, then there will be no problem, otherwise, you may face a big financial crisis. Try to keep your relationship good with your spouse. Your habit of doubting unnecessarily can eclipse the happiness of your married life. If you use a laptop or computer a lot, you need to take good care of your eyes.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 45, 54

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: White, Brown, Pink, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

This month is giving a very good indication in terms of money. There can be a big benefit related to property. During this, you will also get back the stuck money. In the middle of the month, you can also shop for any valuable item. Talking about work, this month will be very lucky for the working professionals. During this, you will get results according to your hard work. Your boss will look very satisfied and happy with your performance. On the other hand, this time is going to be very busy for businessmen. You may have to travel a lot for work. Also, you are very likely to get good results of your right decisions. Your personal life will be pleasant. At the end of the month, some auspicious program can be organized in your house. You will spend a very good time with your loved ones. Coordination with your spouse will be better. The love between you will grow further. You will be completely devoted to each other. This time is going to be good in terms of health.

Lucky Element:Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 10, 27, 31, 44, 56

Lucky Days: Friday, Saturday, Thursday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Yellow

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

On one front, the beginning of the year 2023 will be good for you, the initial days of this month are going to be very expensive for you, suddenly due to any big expenditure, your budget may become unbalanced, you are advised to spend wisely. Expenses can become your headache. If we talk about work, businessmen can be very disappointed due to not getting good results despite hard work. During this, you should avoid taking any risky decisions. There is a need to be completely devoted to your work, during this time even a small negligence can destroy the hard work done in the past. If you are trying for a government job, then work hard, and you will definitely get successful. Yama is going to be very good for the students, you can get results as expected in the examination, and there can be minor problems related to health.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

The month of January is going to be very busy for Aquarians, during this time you will get the opportunity to travel for a long time, your journey is going to be very special, this time will be very beneficial for the people doing business related to domestic companies. There will be an increase in the income of your partner, while the working person can get a lot of respect in the office, during this time you can also get a promotion. On the economic front, it can prove to be better for you. There is a strong possibility of getting sources. If you want to get rid of debt as soon as possible, then you are advised to pay more attention to savings. Your partner should be very careful about your finances, and the happiness of married life will increase. Your relationship will be strong, you will be able to give enough time to each other, and you will also fulfil domestic responsibilities together, do not be careless about your health, otherwise, your problems may increase.

Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 38, 45, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Dark Green, Pink, White, Yellow, Red

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Businessmen are advised to be very careful at this time. If you are planning to make a big investment then you need to avoid it. Apart from this, do not start any new work in a hurry. Working professionals may have to face adverse circumstances. Your boss can deal with you very strictly. During this, you will have to face their anger even for small mistakes. In such a situation, your confidence can be shaken. You are advised to control yourself. You hold on to patience. Soon there will be an improvement in the situation. From an economic point of view, this month can prove to be better for you. There can be a reduction in the list of expenses during this period. You will also get stuck money in the middle of the month. If you are planning to sell any ancestral property, then you can get a good opportunity. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If you live in a joint family, there will be love and unity among the family members. There can be a big improvement in the health of the father. As far as your health is concerned, you need to organize your daily routine.

Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Neptune, Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 41, 58

Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Green, pink, sky blue, white, yellow

