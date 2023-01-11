Mercury Rise In Sagittarius On 13th January 2023; Effects And Remedies On All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

The politicians stuck in controversy due to their statements will steer clear of it now. Teachers who are facing problems with teaching will get back on track. If you are in conflict with your father, it will clear away and you will receive his blessings. An enjoyable short distance travel with your younger siblings, cousins or friends is guaranteed this time.

Remedy:

Tulsi plant should be watered daily and one leaf should be consumed daily.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You can expect to be relieved from nagging health complaints and some financial botheration. But you are advised to stay away from any sort of speculation and conserve their finances. Health and hygiene are the prime concerns. Health and hygiene is one of your prime concerns. Your inlaw conflicts will be resolved amicably this time.

Remedy:

Respecting transgenders and gifting them with green color clothes and bangles will be helpful.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Gemini individuals whose marriage plans are on hold can pursue it now. Your mother can ably guide you here. If you are already in a relationship, you can bring it up to your parents notice. Do not neglect the area of your health and fitness. Healthy diet and lifestyle modifications will help. Include more greens in your diet.

Remedy:

Keeping an indoor plant in your bedroom will maximise the good vibrations.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You will be relieved of so many problems that were bothering you so far. Remaining medical expenses will still hound you. Your health and wellbeing is of utmost concern now. Anyone aspiring and getting prepared for competitive exams will pass with flying colours. Your overseas university enrolment will meet with success.

Remedy:

You must feed green fodder to cows on a daily basis.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The planetary transits ensure income through speculation, share market and so on. Luck favours stock market pursuits as well. It is bright time for those in academics. Leo students will excel especially, In mercurial subjects like Mathematics, Mass communication, writing, and any language course.

Remedy:

Goddess Saraswathi should be worshipped with five red flowers on Fridays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You will feel fresh bursts of energy and will be busier than usual this time. Professionally you will meet your challenges. You can also choose your mode of working and choose work from home option to spend more time with your family and to have the best of both worlds. Your property purchase if postponed, can be pursued now.

Remedy:

Wear Emerald of 5-6 cts that is set it in either a Panch Dhatu or gold ring on Wednesday. Or just keep a green hanky with you. This will turn out to be auspicious

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Problems with communication can be sorted out this time with due effort from your side. Conflict with siblings, and problem of huge expenses can be reduced considerably. You can also avail some overseas travel opportunities related to work. Your parents, and mentors will support you extensively to help you reach the destination.

Remedy:

Tulsi should be planted on Wednesday and worshipped

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Finally you will see the light at the end of the tunnel, and savings can be maximised. Joint assets will also flourish. Your thoughts will be recognized for their worth, and speech will be very effective. Your wise conversations with your family will only help to strengthen the bond. You may fall prey to throat infections or bad dietary habits.

Remedy:

Chanting the Budh Beej Mantra would confer loads of benefits on you.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Tremendous growth will be experienced in the area of personality and professional life. Data scientists, export import, banking, medical field and the businessmen are in for luck this time. Even Your professional partnership will slowly gain momentum and you will be promised unflinching support by them. Peace and love will mark your marital household.

Remedy:

You should worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva (grass).

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Your problems are going to be partially resolved. Long distance tours overseas are indicated for students who are dreaming of enrolment in prestigious universities. Pregnant ladies must be very careful about their ways, most importantly the diet and take judicious care of themselves and the unborn baby.

Remedy:

Green grass should be fed to cows on Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

The financial scenario of Aquarius will show welcome changes That promotion, which was long overdue, or the increment that was pending will be sorted out right now. Freshers who are waiting for a good break will receive an opportunity. Especially in the field of mass communication, writing, and any language course, you are geared up for success. People in love, spend quality time with their partners.

Remedy:

Children should be gifted with green coloured objects.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Fame and elevated social status will be yours as a result of your hard work. Business prospers or you will get into a brand-new business or a acquire a new business partner. You may also be embroiled in an office romance. If home renovation was on your mind, or even buying some luxury knick knacs for home was contemplated upon, there is no better time than now to do so.

Remedy:

Budh Yantra should be worshipped at home and office.