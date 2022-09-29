Daily Horoscope, 29 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is going to be a very expensive day for you in terms of money. You need to strike a balance between your income and expenses. If you work, then your work may get hampered due to the lack of any important files in the office. Today your boss will also be very unhappy with you. Businessmen may suddenly have to travel long distances. This journey of yours is going to be very tiring, and even after a lot of running, today you will not get the results as expected. Things will be normal in your personal life. Today, you will not be able to give insufficient time to your family members. If we talk about your health, then due to carelessness, there can be a decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If you want to go abroad for a job and there is any problem related to your passport or visa, then today your problem can be solved. Today is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. You can get good success with less effort. The ambience of the house will be very good. Today you can organize puja recitation, havan etc. Parents will be very happy with you. You will get his blessings and emotional support. If you are unmarried, then there can be a discussion of your marriage in the house today. Your financial position will be strong. Amenities can increase. As far as your health is concerned, avoid going till late at night.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today will prove to be a better day for you in terms of love. If for a few days you are not getting a chance to spend enough time with your partner, then today you will be able to find time for each other. Married people of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their married life. Talking about work, working professionals can get new responsibilities in the office. It would be better if you plan all your work in advance. At the same time, the people associated with business will get decent profits. For big profits, do not take any step in haste, as well as avoid taking wrong paths. Your financial condition will be fine. If you talk about your health, then you may have a headache problem.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You need to make a lot of effort to maintain the happiness and peace of your home. First of all, you are advised to curb your angry nature. Apart from this, you should use your words very carefully while talking. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to leave laziness in the office and focus on their important tasks. On the other hand, the people associated with business can get a good opportunity to start their stuck plan again. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then today you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 45

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Talking about work, today is going to be a very lucky day for working professionals. If there is any problem related to your salary, then today your problem can be solved. The people doing government jobs can also get some good news today. Businessmen can get a good chance to earn profit today. Today you can also connect with some new and prestigious people. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of your family members. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. In adversity, you will get their full support. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also make some important purchases. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to feet or hands.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is a good sign for you on the work front. Working professionals can get great respect in the office. Your lucky position can be very strong among colleagues. Businessmen will get an opportunity to do big economic transactions today. Your business can move in a new direction. Talking about personal life, you may have ideological differences with a member of the house. It would be better if you try to present your side calmly and intelligently. Your financial condition will be good. There doesn't seem to be any major problem today. As far as your health is concerned, you need to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine. This will keep you physically and mentally strong.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today the beginning of the day will not be good. Some unknown fear may haunt you. Many negative thoughts can also come in the mind. You better control yourself. If you think well, then good will happen to you. Talking about work, if any of your work in the office is left unfinished, the mood of your boss can get spoiled. Please refrain from doing such carelessness. Today will be a better day than usual for businessmen. Some of your stalled work can be completed. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be full support of the members of the house. Love and belongingness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, you should exercise daily to stay fresh and energetic.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you have not got a chance to spend enough time with your family members for a long time, then today can prove to be a better day. You will spend more time with your elders. The position of money may strengthen. There is a possibility of some benefit related to ancestral property. Talking about work, all your work in the office will be completed smoothly. You will also get the support of your seniors. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly. If you are a big businessman then today you need to take your decisions very carefully. You may get an opportunity to have fun in the second part of the day. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You are advised to use your words very carefully while talking to your seniors in the office. Unnecessary anger and arrogance can increase your problems. Businessmen can get decent profits. If you are expecting big gains then you may be disappointed. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. Due to sudden deterioration in the health of a family member, you may have to visit the doctor's hospital. The day is likely to be expensive in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, your health may decline due to fatigue and stress.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is going to be a very special day for you in terms of love. Today you can share your mind with your partner. You can also decide to take your relationship forward. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can balance your budget. Working professionals are advised to avoid dealing with many tasks in the office at the same time. If you do this, then today you may make a big mistake, which may have to bear the wrong result. The economic condition of businessmen is likely to improve. You can have a big financial benefit. You will see an improvement in health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are a student and there is a situation of ups and downs in your studies, then today can bring a new ray of hope for you. You are likely to get success in any endeavour related to education. On the work front, you are likely to get the expected results. Be it a job or business, today you can make your hard work successful. Working professionals can get promotions. The ambience of the house will remain calm. You will get the blessings of your parents. If you take any important decision today, you will get the full support of your loved ones. Your financial condition will be good. If you talk about your health, then you may have some skin-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are a diabetic patient, then you are advised to be careful. There is a possibility of a sudden deterioration in health today. Businessmen are advised to avoid doing any big work related to money today. A hasty decision of yours can put you in trouble. Today is going to be a normal day for working professionals. If you use your energy properly, then soon you can achieve great success. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Differences with your spouse may deepen. There will be fierceness in the nature of your beloved. It is better that you keep yourself calm, otherwise, the peace of your house may be disturbed.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

