Daily Horoscope, 29 November 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today will be a mixed result for you. Be it personal or professional life you may have to face some challenges. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do a job, then today some of your important work will remain incomplete. It is possible that because of this your boss will be very unhappy with you. Businessmen may have to struggle hard to make a profit today. Today, any golden opportunity that comes in hand can easily pass away. All this is the result of your carelessness. Your financial condition will be fine. The ambience of the house will be calm. You will get the support of your parents. As far as your health is concerned, mental stress can increase.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 11:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today it will be better if you do not take any decision in haste. Take your important decisions only using wisdom and discretion. On getting some good news in the second part of the day, the mind will be very happy and you will feel very good. Your relationship with your loved ones will be strong and you will get their emotional support. Today is going to be expensive for you in terms of money. Your budget may be unbalanced. It is better that you do not make the mistake of spending more than your income. Talking about your work, you are advised to take special care of your behaviour in the office, otherwise, your image may be affected. Businessmen will get good profits, especially if your work is related to property, today an important deal can be confirmed for you. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Avoid interfering too much in the work of others, otherwise you can create big trouble for yourself. Avoid interrupting unless you are asked for your opinion. On the work front, the day is going to be busy. The burden of pending work is expected to increase. You are advised to avoid being negligent, otherwise, the workload may increase in the coming days. Today is going to be a very pleasant day for small businessmen. Today there will be movement of customers throughout the day. You can get the result as expected. There will be rudeness in the behaviour of your spouse. It would be better to try to know the thoughts of your beloved through conversation. The day is going to be average in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have knee problems.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very special day for you in terms of love. If you are single then you can get a love proposal. In such cases, you are advised to avoid getting over-excited. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. If any matter related to the property has been stuck for a long time, then today it is very likely to be resolved. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. In adverse circumstances, you will get the full support of your beloved. If you are thinking of buying an expensive gift for your beloved, then today is the right day. Your boss can praise you in the office. This will increase your confidence. However, you have to stay away from negative feelings like ego. Businessmen will get decent profits. Today you may face some difficulties in taking important decisions. The day will be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 11:20 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

In the matter of money, you are advised to act very wisely. If your money is stuck somewhere for a long time, then you will have to do a lot of thinking and work. The loss from the debate will be yours. Do not make the mistake of ignoring the words of higher officials in the office. If you do this then trouble may arise for you. Businessmen may have to work very hard today, but you will be very disappointed if you do not get the expected results. In such a situation, you are advised to have faith in yourself. Soon things will be seen turning in your favour. The ambience of the house will be calm. If you have a problem with cervical spondylitis, then avoid negligence.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Conditions seem to be normal in personal life. If there is bitterness in the relationship with the members of the house, then once again love can be seen between you. However, in future, you are advised to take special care of your speech and behaviour. Don't do any such work that will hurt your feelings. Today you will be very busy regarding work. Working professionals may have to travel for work today. Apart from this, today you will also have to attend an important meeting. On the other hand, a big order can be placed in the hands of businessmen. Today you can also take some important business decisions. Financial condition will be good. Don't be a little careless about your health. Especially if you already have a disease, then be careful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 10:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Conditions are looking unfavourable in your personal life. Today there can be a debate in the house. In such a situation, it will be better if you do not take any decision by getting carried away by emotions. The rude behaviour of your spouse can make you sad. You are advised to keep your behaviour balanced otherwise things may get worse. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Negative things can cost you a lot of money. Talking about work, the workload of Working professionals can be reduced. Today all your work will be completed on time. Businessmen can get success in their endeavours. There are signs of a big jump in your financial condition. To stay mentally strong, you should meditate daily. Apart from this, stay away from negative thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

On the work front, today is going to be a very auspicious day for Working professionals. Today you may get an opportunity to meet a respected person associated with your field. This meeting of yours can prove to be very beneficial for you in future. Businessmen should be very careful while doing any paperwork today, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. There is a possibility of getting money for you. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. In such a situation, you should try to spend more time with your beloved. If possible, take some time out of your busy routine for your partner as well. As far as your health is concerned, you will be troubled by pain in some parts of the body.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

In order to impress your boss in the office, you should avoid handling many tasks at once. By doing this, you can make many small mistakes and it can also affect your progress. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Suddenly, there will be an obstacle in some of your important work. Today you can also face financial loss. You may have a rift with your family members. There is a possibility of an argument between you. It is better that you control your anger, otherwise, the peace of the house may be disturbed. The day is not appropriate for doing any transaction related to money. There can be health-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Some jealous colleagues in the office can become the cause of your annoyance today. Try to ignore such people. This time is very important for you, so pay attention to your work. Businessmen may have to face a financial crisis. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. There will be good coordination in the relationship with your spouse. In adverse circumstances, you will get the support of your beloved. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of money. It will be better if you take your financial decisions carefully. If you are facing any health-related problem, do not ignore it and consult a doctor immediately.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are a student, today is going to be a very busy day for you, especially if you are making any effort regarding higher education, then today will be very hectic for you. Going to do it. The mood of your boss in the office will not be good. It will be better if you avoid making even small mistakes. Businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents. They can hinder any of your ongoing work. If we talk about your personal life, then the health of the father will be weak. At this time they need good care. As far as your health is concerned, today you may feel heartburn, pressure etc.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are about to start any new work today, do not forget to seek the blessings of your parents, you will definitely get success. Today you can also get a chance to travel with your family members. Your journey will prove to be very memorable. Today is expected to be very beneficial for the people working in food and drink. You can get good benefits. Any major problem of working professionals can be solved. Today you will be able to complete all your work with full dedication. Today can prove to be better for you in terms of money. However, avoid spending too much by being over-enthusiastic. Your health will be good.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:45 am to 10:25 am

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.