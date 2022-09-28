Daily Horoscope, 28 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

From the point of view of work, today is giving a very good sign for you, especially businessmen can get good success today. If you are planning to expand your business abroad, then your plan seems to be moving ahead a bit. Working professionals can get a good chance to show their talent in the office. If you are able to capitalize on this opportunity, then you can make big progress. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your family members. From an economic point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. There can be sudden financial gains. As far as your health is concerned, there are signs of improvement in your health. However, you need to avoid carelessness.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today some good and positive changes can be seen in romantic life. Your spouse will like to spend more time with you. Maybe today you also go for a picnic with your partner in a beautiful place. You can also get a marriage proposal. At the same time, today is going to be a very special day for people who are married. Some good news can be received from your spouse. Today is likely to be a good day for you in terms of money. You are advised to avoid doing financial transactions today. Talking about your work, do not leave any of your work incomplete in the office today. If you do such carelessness then in the coming days your workload on you may increase. Today is going to be an average day for traders. If your uric acid is high, then you need to take extra care of your diet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you do a government job, then today is giving a very good sign for you. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income, as well as you can also get a promotion. There is also a possibility of progress for the people doing private jobs. Today is likely to be a challenging day for the people doing business in partnership. There may be a decline in business, as well as today you may also have to face a financial crisis. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your father will be even stronger. Today you can get some great advice from them. Your financial condition will be fine. If you talk about your health, then do not stay empty stomach for a long time.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:30

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are a businessman then your business will grow and today you can get a good opportunity. If you are about to start any new work in partnership, then you are likely to get success soon. Working professionals will get the support of your boss in the office. Today you will be very positive and will complete all your work diligently. Talking about your personal life, there can be an argument with your spouse over something. However, soon everything will be back to normal for you too. You are advised to take extra care of your speech and behaviour. Your financial condition will be normal. The day is not suitable for making any big expenditure. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to bones.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Working professionals can get results according to their hard work. Your boss will be very impressed with your hard work. Today they will even entrust you with your favourite work. If you give your best then soon your promotion letter will be in your hand. If you are dreaming of going abroad to get a job then you need to accelerate your efforts. Small businessmen can make good financial gains today. The day is suitable for increasing the stock. Things will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend time with your family members today due to your busy schedule. If possible, plan something great for them on the weekend. The day will be good in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then do not let your fatigue increase.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If you do a job, then you have to take full care while doing your work in the office. Your small mistake can cause a big loss. Today the matter can also come to your job. Businessmen may have to struggle a lot today. However, in the second half of the day, you are likely to make financial gains. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. In adversity, you will get the full support of your loved ones. With the help of elders of the house, today any major problem of yours can be solved. Discord is likely to increase in your married life. So try to keep yourself calm. The day will be mixed in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems like constipation, acidity, and burning in the stomach. Avoid outside food.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:38

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is not giving any good signs for the traders. There may be a government obstacle in any of your important work. It is better that you try to end this matter as soon as possible otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. Working professionals are advised to complete all their work in the office very fast. Your lateness may overwhelm you today. There are signs of a big jump in the economic situation. You are likely to increase your income soon. Achievements in your personal life will be pleasant. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Today you will spend a very good time with your children. Profit is possible from your mother's side. If you talk about your health, then at this time you need to pay more attention to rest.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

To stay mentally strong, you have to stay away from negative thoughts, as well as avoid worrying too much about small things. This time is very important for you, so you should focus your full attention on your work. Whether it is a job or business, you need to be very careful. Talking about personal life, try to give enough time to your spouse otherwise your loved ones may feel neglected. Also, their interest in married life may also decrease. On the financial front, today is likely to be an expensive day for you. You may spend a lot of money on children's education or medicines. In the second part of the day, you will get an opportunity to meet old friends.

Lucky colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

The ambience of your home will not be good today. You may have an argument with a family member. You are advised to keep your behaviour fine. It would be better if you do not do any work in anger and haste. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You are advised to spend only keeping your budget in mind. Apart from this you also need to avoid borrowing transactions. Talking about your work, the strict attitude of your boss in the office can bother you. Today, many negative thoughts can also come in the mind. You are advised to control yourself. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Traders can get a good opportunity to make a profit. Your work will also increase. Talking about your health, there can be a problem related to the stomach.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today will give mixed results for you. There will be a lack of love and enthusiasm in your life. If you are married then the behaviour of your spouse can make you unhappy. On the other hand, in terms of love, today is likely to be a controversial day. Talking about your work, avoid making small mistakes in the office. Today suddenly your boss can review your work. Such negligence can prove costly. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any new deals today. Take your decision only after examining thoroughly from all angles. The day will be normal in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, to avoid laziness and lethargy, you should do light exercise daily in the morning, as well as walking in the open air will also be beneficial for you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are contemplating a job change and you have recently given an interview in a big company, then you are likely to get a positive answer. Soon you can get the job you want. Any important work of businessmen may get hampered. Today you are also likely to suffer financial loss. It would be better if you do not trust anyone blindly in terms of money. The ambience of your home will be cheerful. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. You can get guidance from your elder brother. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. There is a possibility of getting a new source of income. Don't make the mistake of ignoring your health. Only by staying healthy can you move forward in life.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are a student and you are feeling less in your studies, then you are advised to meditate daily. Apart from this, you should avoid wasting your precious time on unnecessary things. If possible, take the advice of your elders and teachers. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with the members of the house. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Your loved ones can also do something special for you. Talking about your work, job or business, you can get results according to your hard work. You will be very positive and your confidence will also increase. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also do a lot of shopping for children. Be careful about your health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.