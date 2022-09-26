Daily Horoscope, 26 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today your love life may get affected due to your rude behaviour. This may make your partner angry with you too. Today you are suggested to control the ups and downs in your mood. From the point of view of health, this day looks average. Businessmen will have to be polite while interacting with partners. On the other hand, working professionals can seek new opportunities in the desire to get something different and more. Today is suitable for doing regular work, but this day cannot be called favourable for taking on important responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today will be a good day in matters of love affairs. There will be better harmony between you and your partner today. Today you will be very decisive and confident in terms of your career. You possess this quality and that will prove to be helpful in increasing the speed of your work and making you more efficient. Today your creative energy will be at a high level, so you will find yourself in a good mood. By the way, this day is good for making plans for the next month. If you have not invested in the stock market yet, then this is the right day to take a step in this direction. Luck is on your side, so you will be able to increase your bank balance today. Even in terms of health, the stars will be in your favor today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

In the matter of love, this is going to be a good day for you. You will spend more time with your love. However, domestic needs and demands may dominate your mind today. Today your nature will be logical and practical, due to which you will be able to handle difficult tasks well. Just don't get into arguments with your superiors. Today seems to be a positive day for financial matters. There is a possibility of getting good returns through investment. Today will be a positive day for those who want to invest in property. Your health will be good today, in such a situation you will be able to complete all your work with full energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today your married life may go through stressful situations. To overcome this you have to be patient in every situation. Today you can get sudden monetary gains, due to which you will be able to handle your expenses well. On this day, you will get a lot of benefits by increasing your contact with eminent people. You may have many ideas in your mind today. If you think it is not right for you to associate with some people, do not waste your precious time by staying with them. Today you have to take special care of yourself in terms of health. Otherwise, you may fall prey to seasonal diseases.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You can become very talkative today. You will be in a mood to give suggestions to everyone around you. But also keep in mind that if someone does not follow your advice, then do not take it to heart. By the way, this nature of yours can disappoint your partner too. Therefore, it is wise to keep your knowledge to yourself. This week will be normal in terms of career. You may remain sluggish today. In such a situation, you will not feel like doing your work. Today you will be in the mood to save, not to spend money. Today stars will be in your favor in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today will be a good day for your love life. Positive situations will give you a chance to get closer to your partner. Today you will try to handle all kinds of situations well. Your nature can be very judgmental and precise at the workplace today. You will work with great enthusiasm today. Financial condition is also likely to remain strong, but today your dream of buying a new vehicle can be fulfilled. At the same time, in terms of health, today will be a very good day. In which you will feel yourself fit.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You will get full support of luck today. Talking about your love, due to the favorable effect of stars, all the misunderstandings between you and your partner can be cleared today. Those who are trying to get a government job, they will have to make extra efforts to fulfill this dream. You can openly talk to your senior about the problems being faced in the workplace today. This will give you a way to deal with difficult situations. Today you do not need to worry much in terms of money, because the situation will be under control. Today your interest may increase towards social activities. Today you will enjoy a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:38

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today will be an average day for you. This day will be a little weak for your love life. You may have a rift with your beloved and because of this, your beloved may be angry with you. However, today will be a very good day in the office. You will feel relief when the pending projects are completed. Today expenses will increase, but the source of income will remain. Today is the day to work on future plans, so forget all the stress and focus only on your future.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today will be a good day for you. From today onwards, you will make some necessary changes in your routine to eliminate ever-increasing laziness. People working in the job will get any information like promotion or salary increase today. Today you can get income from more than one source. Today can be a stressful day in terms of love affairs. Your partner may get angry because of your domineering nature. Today's day will be moderately fruitful for travel. On the other hand, today you are advised to keep your distance from junk food to lead a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You may be short-tempered with their partner regarding ego-related issues. In such a situation, today you are advised not to argue with your partner without meaning. Today you will need to use written and oral skills to attract everyone's attention at the workplace. You may have to spend extra time in contacting us over the phone or by email. This day is also good from the point of view of health. As the days go by, you will be in a good mood. In such a situation, even after working hard, you will not feel tired. In the first half of the day, you will be focused on money matters. Today you can work on those ideas, which can give you good benefits in future. The most important thing for you today will be the happiness of your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today the idea of ​​changing your old job may come to your mind. Some plans in business today may bring trouble to you. If you do business in partnership, then it will be beneficial for you to finalize a deal by obeying the partner. Talking about your love affairs, today you have to make your partner happy in every situation. Today they can be angry about something. If you need an expert's advice in matters of your career or money, then you should openly talk to your parents in this regard. At the same time, to maintain good health, do not do any such work today which will increase your stress and affect your mental state.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today will be an auspicious day for you. Things will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members in everything. Your emotional attachment with your life partner is likely to be stronger today. Those who are preparing for government jobs, they are likely to get some good news in this regard. Things will be in your favour at the workplace today. But you have to keep your impulsive nature under control. Talking about your financial situation, to increase your income, you will have to increase your efforts twice as fast. Today will be a moderately fruitful day for investment. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.