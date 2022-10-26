Daily Horoscope, 26 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is a very good sign for you from the point of view of work. New avenues of progress can open for you. There is a strong possibility of getting results according to your hard work. Be it a job or business, some positive changes can come today. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with your parents will be even stronger. Today is going to be a very good day for you in the matter of love. If you are single then you may meet someone special. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. Spend only after keeping your income in mind. If it is about your health, then you need to stay away from cigarettes and alcohol.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:32

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 11:25 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today can bring great relief for businessmen. Some of your stalled work is likely to be completed. Apart from this, you can get a big benefit from any of your old contacts. Today you are likely to get a good order. Salaried people are advised to be very active in the office. Try to complete all your work fast. If yourboss has entrusted you with an important task, then try to do it carefully. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also get some valuable things. The harmony in the relationship with your spouse can be better. Do not take even the slightest care regarding health, especially if you already have a problem, then you should be cautious.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. Remembering old things can make the mind sad and today you will feel very lonely. It would be better if you forget unnecessary worries and focus on your important tasks, as well as you need to be positive. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. You may have to pay an old long wide bill. Talking about work, the mood of your boss will not be good in the office today. Today they will look a little unhappy with you regarding the pending works. It is better that you avoid making such mistakes. Traders can get decent profits. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to take good care of your eyes.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:40

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very good day with the members of the house. Today you can also have a discussion with the elders of the house on some important issues. You will get full support of your parents. If you are married then a beautiful new turn can come in your married life. Today you can get some good news from your life partner. Your financial condition will be better than usual. However, you are advised to focus more on savings. Talking about your work, there is a strong possibility of increasing the income of the people engaged in government jobs. Today, people doing business in a partnership are advised to take their important decisions very carefully, especially if you want to advance your business, then you should not be in any hurry. The day will be average in terms of health.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Talking about work, today will be a mixed day for the businessmen. Business activities may slow down a bit, but you need not be worried. Stay positive and keep working hard, soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Today, working professionals may have to deal with many tasks at once. Your hard work today can open avenues of progress for you. Your financial condition can improve. Your stalled money can be recovered. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your life partner. You will get the emotional support of your beloved. If you are thinking of buying a gift for your beloved, then today is the right day. To stay healthy, you should avoid anger and stress.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If tension is going on in your married life for some time, then today the situation can improve. The bitterness between you is likely to subside. It would be better if you behave very balanced. Your financial condition will be good. However, the day is not suitable for making any big expenditure. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, today is going to be a very busy day for you. Businessmen may have to travel long distances today. Today you may also have to take a risky business decision. If you work, then suddenly there may be a call for an important meeting in the office. Do yoga daily to stay fit and active.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Your personal life will be happy. You will get full support of your family members. Today your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. To make your day even more special, you can also go for a walk to some beautiful place. The day can prove to be better in terms of money. Today you will be able to focus more on savings. Working professionals will get full support of your boss. You will be confident and positive. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Due to lack of money, any of your work, which was stopped today, can also be completed. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to bones. Get your calcium tested.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

You have some important tasks which you should try to complete at the earliest. In such a situation, you should leave lethargy and laziness and focus on your work. People doing jobs are advised to treat your seniors in the office with respect. Unnecessary arrogance can create trouble for you. On the other hand, businessmen should use their words wisely while dealing with big customers today. Your slippery tongue can do you great harm. Your financial condition will be normal. To get rid of debt quickly, you are advised to take your financial decisions wisely. Apart from this, you should also accelerate your efforts to increase your income. You may have an argument with your spouse. You are advised to control your anger. Your health will remain weak today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are a businessman, then before starting any new work or taking any investment-related decision, do not be in any hurry. You must take advice from your close ones and some experienced people. Working professionals may have to work very hard in the office today. Your boss may assign you a difficult task. Apart from this, today you may also have a rift with a colleague. Your financial condition will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of brothers and sisters. With the support of your spouse, any important work of yours can be completed today. The day can prove to be better in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You will get an opportunity to have fun with friends today. Today you can also go for a walk to your favorite place. Talking about work, the ambience in the office will be very positive. Today all your work will be completed easily. Businessmen can get expected results. There is a strong possibility of strengthening your financial position. If you are planning to expand your business, then today you can get a good opportunity. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your beloved. Worries related to money can be relieved. There is a possibility of a jump in your financial condition. Talking about your health, today you will feel relaxed and energetic.



Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:28

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

To keep the ambience in your home calm, you need to control your anger. Your habit of getting angry over small things can disturb the peace of your home. Today you may also have to face criticism. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Suddenly there is a possibility of some big expenditure. Talking about work, try to maintain a good rapport with your colleagues in the office. Do not interfere too much in the affairs of others. Traders can get decent profits. Today you are advised to avoid taking long journeys. If you have a complaint of asthma, then today your problem may increase a bit.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today will not be a good day for you in terms of health. You may have problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. It would be better if you take full care of your diet. Talking about work, today you may have to face the anger of the boss. There is a possibility of obstruction in some important work of the people related to business. Today you may also have a small loss. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can get the guidance of your elder brother. If you are married then you also need to take care of the happiness of your spouse. Your careless attitude may hurt the feelings of your beloved. Students of this zodiac can get some good news today, especially if you have given any competitive examination recently, then you are likely to achieve tremendous success.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.