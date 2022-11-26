Daily Horoscope, 26 November 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is giving a very good sign for you. Your performance at the workplace will be highly appreciated which will boost your confidence. Today your boss can also give you some good news. You keep working hard like this and keep moving forward. There will be an increase in amenities. Today, chances of getting money are also being made for you. If you are planning to sell any ancestral property, then you can get a good opportunity. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your parents. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can be discussed at home. Today will be favorable for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is not giving any good sign for you in terms of money. You are advised to keep your financial plans secret. Avoid doing things related to money here and there. Talking about work, today your boss can assign you some big responsibilities in the office. This could be a great opportunity to move forward. You better try to take full advantage of it. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today, especially if you do business in partnership then you can expect big profits. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get the support of your beloved. Today you will spend a very good time with each other. In terms of health, the day will give mixed results.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you are a student then today is expected to be very challenging for you. You may feel very burdened today due to the increasing pressure of studies. However, you are advised to keep your mind calm. Stay positive and work hard. You will definitely get successful. Talking about work, today you need to avoid doing any work in haste and panic in the office. If you do this then today you may make a big mistake and you may have to suffer the wrong result in future. Businessmen are advised to avoid any kind of negligence in legal matters. If you have any such work pending, then try to complete it as soon as possible. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to exercise daily.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very good day for you from the point of view of work. Especially if you do a job, you may get a good opportunity. You are likely to get a chance to travel abroad. Today will bring great relief for businessmen. If you are under debt pressure, today you can get rid of it. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood. The ambience of your home will be calm. There may be an improvement in the health of your father, but at this time he needs to pay more attention to rest. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can get monetary benefits. As far as your health is concerned, make a habit of eating on time.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Your wrong behaviour can hurt the sentiments of your loved ones. Tension is likely to increase in your relationships. It is better that you try to bring softness in your behaviour, otherwise, it may be late. Your financial condition will be better than normal. It will be better if you do not do any transaction related to money in a hurry. Today is going to be a busy day from the point of view of work. If you work, you may have to work overtime. However, you will soon get the fruits of your hard work in the form of a promotion. Businessmen may have to struggle to make profits, but in the second part of the day, you are expected to make financial gains. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, then today your problems may increase. Be careful

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:35 to 7:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You are advised to avoid trusting any unknown person, otherwise you may get into trouble. Today you will be very interested in worship and you can also go to any religious place. If you are a businessman and for a long time there is a government problem in any of your work, then today your problem can be solved. There is a strong possibility of completing your work smoothly. Working professionals are advised to behave very balanced in the office. Do not use the wrong words especially while talking to your boss. In terms of money, the day is going to be fine. You should try to increase your income. Do not do any kind of carelessness regarding health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house and the younger ones will respect your words. Today you will feel very good after getting the support of your loved ones. The day will be good in terms of money. You can earn good money from your hard work. If you have any debt, you can get rid of it soon. Talking about the work, working professionals will get the full support of their boss in the office. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. On the other hand, businessmen may have to take some important business decisions today. It will be better if you take a decision only after thinking carefully. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. You need to take full care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today can prove to be a better day for you. Be it personal or professional life, you are likely to get results as expected. First of all, let's talk about your financial condition, so today your financial efforts are likely to be successful. You can get money. However, it will be better if you take your financial decisions carefully. Talking about work, despite hard work in the office, if you are not getting success, then you need to move forward. This is the right time to start looking for a new job. Businessmen may have to travel a short distance today. Your journey is going to be very beneficial. The ambience of your home will be cheerful. You will get the affection and support of your loved ones. As far as your health is concerned, today's health can improve.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Do not make the mistake of ignoring the words of the elders of your house. The loss will be yours only. Your own people only want your well-being. Discord can increase in married life. There can be arguments in the relationship with your spouse. The more time you spend with each other, the deeper your love will blossom. Working professionals are advised to avoid overconfidence in the office, otherwise today you may have to be embarrassed. Avoid finding fault with colleagues. Businessmen will get decent profits today. If you are planning to take your business forward, then in such a case you are advised to avoid making haste. Talking about your health, you need to be able to strengthen your position. Businessmen will benefit financially, especially if you are a cloth merchant, then you are likely to get a massive order. Your financial condition will remain strong. As far as your health is concerned, you may have stomach-related problems.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. You can make tremendous financial gains, as well as you can give tough competition to your rivals. If you have taken a risky decision recently, then you are very likely to get good results. There will be some changes in the life of working professionals. They can get proper results from the hard work done in the past. You may get promoted soon. The ambience will be tense in your personal life. Today you will be very worried due to the deterioration of the health of a family member. There is a possibility of deterioration in the financial condition. Today suddenly there can be a big expenditure. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from negative thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are unmarried then a marriage proposal may come for you today. However, in such cases, you are advised to avoid making haste. On the other hand, today is going to be a very special day for married people. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Today, with the understanding of your beloved, some of your big problems will be solved. Talking about work, today is going to be a normal day for working professionals. At the same time, businessmen may have to work very hard. Today you will have to face many challenges to complete any stalled work. Your financial condition will be normal. If we talk about your health, then you may have any problems related to your hands or feet.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12: 25 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are unable to pay proper attention to your family due to being busy with work for a long time, then today can prove to be a better day for you. You will spend enough time with your loved ones. Apart from this, you can also buy gifts etc. for them. You can also get some important and good advice from your father. Working professionals can get great respect in the office. On the basis of your good behaviour and good performance, you will be able to strengthen your position. Businessmen will benefit financially, especially if you are a cloth merchant, then you are likely to get a big order. Your financial condition will remain strong. As far as your health is concerned, you may have stomach-related problems.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.