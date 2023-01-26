Daily Horoscope, 26 January 2023: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today you have to take your smallest decision very carefully, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Be it personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities is likely to be more on you, but you will fulfil all your responsibilities well. Your child may create some trouble. You may be worried about something related to their education. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Avoid joking too much with colleagues in the office, otherwise, a small matter can become a mountain of mustard seeds. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 11:25 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If you are a businessman and do business in partnership, then you are advised to avoid debate, otherwise, it will have a bad effect on your work. Working professionals can get some good opportunities today. You work hard. In terms of finances, the day is going to be very expensive. Your budget may be unbalanced. Today you may have differences with your spouse. You need to control your uncontrolled anger. In terms of health, the day will be full of ups and downs.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:00 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

You have to be more cautious regarding health. Especially, if you already have a disease, do not be negligent at all. Your boss will coordinate with you and therefore, you will complete all your work with full energy and enthusiasm. Businessmen are expected to get good financial benefits. You may have to travel a short distance in the second part of the day. Along with work, you also have to pay attention to your family. Your careless attitude can make your loved ones sad.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 3:40 pm to 9:10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If today you are going to do some big work related to money, then you have to work very carefully, otherwise there can be a loss. The ambience of the office will not be right today. Your boss' hot temper can bother you. If you are a businessman, today some of your ongoing work can get stuck in the middle. However, you do not need to worry because your problem is temporary. You will get the blessings of the elders of your family. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 11:20 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you are going on a long journey today, then you are advised to avoid it. This will only waste your time and may also cause health problems. Your financial condition will be normal. You need to keep proper accounts of expenses. Talking about the work, the ambience of your office will be positive. On the basis of your good performance, you will be able to win the hearts of your seniors. Businessmen can get a great opportunity. Your business can get a new direction. The relationship with your spouse will be strong.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is likely to be controversial in terms of love. Due to the interference of a third, there can be a sourness between you. It will be better that you do not take any decision in haste. Suddenly you can be entrusted with some important responsibility in the office. However, you do not need to worry because you will get the full cooperation of your seniors. If businessmen are about to start a new work, then there is a strong possibility of getting the expected results. The obstacles coming your way will be removed. The day will be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:35 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is expected to be stressful on the family front. Avoid quarrels, hassles and arguments. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you need to cut down on your list of expenses, otherwise, there may be obstacles in future plans. Businessmen can get a new business proposal today. On the other hand, today is going to be very important for working professionals. If we talk about your health, then there is a possibility of a sudden decline in health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 3:55 pm to 6:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today is going to be a very busy day for you from the work point of view. If you do a job and you have been given some important responsibility in the office, then try to complete it on time. Do not postpone any of your work till tomorrow. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid violating government rules. There is a possibility of a decline in the economic situation. There can be a loss of finances today. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your emotional attachment towards each other will increase. To stay healthy, you are advised to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today you are advised to take special care of your speech and behaviour. Be it at home or the workplace, you should not be negligent. You can have an important discussion with your seniors in the office. Today you will also get some good suggestions related to work. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Do not take any of your decisions in haste. The ambience of your house will be good. You will spend a wonderful time with your spouse. If you have any liver-related disease, then be careful today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:00 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You should behave politely with the elders of the house. If your elders take any decision related to you, then you should respect them. You can get some good news in the office. If your promotion has been stuck for some reason for a long time, then today you can have your promotion letter in your hand. The economic side of the businessmen will be strong. There is a strong possibility of completing some of your stalled work due to lack of money. There will be a chance to spend time with friends in the second part of the day.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If there is any problem going on in your personal life, then this problem can end today. Improvement will be seen in the home ambience. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot of money on hobbies. The dream of travelling abroad for working professionals can be fulfilled. Your journey can open doors of progress for you. Businessmen will also get results as expected. If you use a laptop or mobile for a long time then you are advised to take good care of your eyes.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are associated with your ancestral business then today is going to be very important for you. You can benefit greatly from your understanding. Working professionals will get mixed results. Your financial condition will be fine. If you pay more attention to savings then your future will be secure. Avoid quarrels with your spouse over unnecessary things. This can disturb the peace of your home. If we talk about your health, then you may have problems related to teeth.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm