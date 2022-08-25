Daily Horoscope, 25 August 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Be it personal or professional life, today is going to be a very busy day for you. The burden of responsibilities will be more on you. In such a situation, you will not get enough time for yourself. You might feel a lot of pressure. It would be better if you make plans for your day in advance. In the office, you are advised to give up laziness and focus on your important work. If any of your work remains incomplete today, then you may have to face the wrong result for it. Businessmen are advised to avoid any kind of negligence in legal matters, especially in relation to tax etc. Your spouse may get angry with you about something. It would be better to try to know your beloved's mind through conversation. Your financial condition will be normal. Health matters are likely to remain weak.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If any property-related issue is bothering you for a long time, then today your problem can be solved. The verdict is likely to come in your favour. Talking about work, people doing business in partnership can get good profits today. There is a strong possibility of catching a good opportunity in your hands. Working professionals will get the support of your seniors in the office. Your hard work and positivity can greatly impress your boss as well as the superiors. Do not be careless about money, especially spending more money on hobbies is not good for you. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Today can prove to be a better day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you are a businessman and are planning to spread your business abroad as well, then in such a case you are advised to avoid being too hasty. You need to take any decision only after consulting your close ones. Working professionals can get great respect in the office today, especially if you do a government job, then you are likely to get proper results of your hard work. Your financial condition can improve. Your big worries will be removed by getting money that has been pending for a long time. Today will be a very fun day with your family members. Talking about health, to keep yourself fresh and energetic, you should do light exercise daily.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. You may get money suddenly, but if you have taken any loan or borrowed then the pressure of repaying it may increase on you. Apart from this, if you are planning to sell an old property, then there may be some obstacles in your way. Today is a very good sign for you on the work front. Bosses in the office can notice your hard work and you can get a big promotion soon. If businessmen is thinking of increasing the stock, then the day is suitable for it. You may have an argument with your spouse. It would be better that you do not do any such thing in anger that hurts the heart of your beloved. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, do not be careless.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Don't trust anyone blindly, otherwise today you can be deceived a lot. Businessmen are advised to take their business decisions very carefully. If you are thinking of investing then you need to avoid haste otherwise you may get caught in some clever scheme. Working professionals are advised to treat their boss in the office with respect. Unnecessary arrogance can land you in trouble. Your financial condition will be normal. However, the day is not suitable for making big expenditures. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Your relationship with your family members will be good. If you talk about your health, then suddenly there may be a decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is going to be a very important day for you from the point of view of work, especially if you do a job and want to do some part-time work, then today you can get a great opportunity. Businessmen will get an opportunity to do big financial transactions. The ambience of your house will be very good. You will spend a lot of fun time with the kids. You can also go for walks, shopping etc. with them. From the financial point of view, today is going to be an expensive day for you. It won't be a big problem though. If you are feeling tired then you also need to take out time for rest from your busy routine.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Advertisement Advertisement

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. A long journey is being made for you. However, this journey of yours is going to be very important. People who work in a foreign company can get promotions. If you are a businessman and for a long time any of your work is stuck in the middle due to some reason, then today it is likely to be completed. Relationships with your family members may deteriorate. Your fiery nature can make your loved ones unhappy. You better control yourself. Your financial condition will be normal. If you talk about your health, then you may have some stomach-related problems. Avoid being hungry for a long time, as well as you have to avoid outside food.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Situations will be pleasant in your personal life. Your family members will be very happy with you, especially you will get the blessings of your parents. Talking about your work, you may have an argument with your seniors in the office today. It would be better if you avoid such things at the workplace, otherwise, your image may get spoiled along with the work. Traders are advised to be careful with their opponents otherwise they may lose. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. Today the expenses will be less. If you talk about your health, then you need to avoid working continuously.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is going to be a very controversial day for you in the matter of love. You may have a rift with your partner. It would be better if you act wisely otherwise the matter may escalate. On the other hand, today is likely to be a difficult day for people who are married. Discord may increase in your married life. Your financial condition will be fine. If you want to buy something valuable, then you need to make a wise decision. Today will be a normal day on the work front. If you talk about your health, then today you may have some problem related to your waist or back.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you do a job, then you will get great relief from the completion of pending work. Today the higher officials will also be very satisfied with your performance. Businessmen can get a chance to make a profit, especially if you are a clothing merchant, you are likely to get a big order. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. If the environment of the house is not going well for a few days, then today some improvement can be seen. It would be better if you behave politely with your loved ones. The day will be mixed in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then there may be some problems due to changes in weather.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You may face trouble due to your children. Their carefree and stubborn nature can trouble you. It would be better if you try to explain them with love. You are advised to avoid being over strict. Today is going to be a busy day for you on the work front. If you do a job then the burden of responsibilities will be more. The pressure to give your best may also increase on you. On the other hand, businessmen may have to do unnecessary running, as well as today is going to be very expensive for you. In the second half of the day, there may be a sudden problem. However, with the help of loved ones, your problem will be overcome. The day is not good in terms of health. You are advised to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today you are advised to be very careful. Stay away from quarrels, otherwise, you may get into a legal affair. If you reach the office late every day, then this habit of yours can land you in trouble. Your boss can also take some strict steps today. It would be better if you try to reach the office on time. The financial problems of the Businessmen will be solved. If any of your work is stopped due to a lack of money, then today someone close to you can help you financially. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get emotional support from your spouse. Stay away from bad habits like alcohol and cigarettes to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Dark red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.