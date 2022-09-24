Daily Horoscope, 24 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today can bring a new ray of hope for you. The mind will be happy and you can get success in any of your endeavours. You will have to run a lot of work, but at the end of the day, you are likely to get the expected results. The doors of progress can open for working professionals. On the other hand, businessmen will get good profits. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Today you can also get a gift etc. from a family member. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. You need to control your expenses, otherwise, you may be burdened with debt. Your health is likely to improve. However, you are advised to avoid even the slightest carelessness.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today the mind will be sad about something, but the support and love of your life partner can relieve your mental stress. It would be better to stay away from unnecessary worries. Talking about your work, the people doing jobs may have to face adverse situations in the office. Today your boss can get very angry due to your small negligence. You are advised to avoid making such mistakes. Today will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Keep trying on your part and try to stay positive. Soon things may turn in your favour. Talking about your health, today you will be very lethargic.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:24

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is giving a very good sign for businessmen. You will be very happy with the progress in the business. Today you can also take some important business decisions. Today is likely to be a normal day for working professionals. If you are dreaming of a promotion then you need to focus completely on your work. The harder you work, the better it will be for you. Your financial condition will be good. However, you are advised to avoid spending more than necessary. The ambience of the house will remain calm. You may also discuss some domestic issues with the parents. If you are married then you also need to take care of your spouse. Your loved ones may feel neglected. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very special day for you in terms of love. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your partner. The rapport between you can be even better. There are signs of strengthening the economic situation. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Talking about work, your boss can be very impressed by your energy and positivity in the office. Soon you will get good benefit from it. Businessmen are advised not to be in any hurry while making any big deal today. A slight mistake can cause huge losses. The day is going to be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today can prove to be a better day for you on the economic front. After a hard struggle, today you will be able to repay an old loan. Soon all your financial problems will also go away. Talking about work, your boss will be very impressed with your work in the office. You may also get a sign of your progress. Today the sum of a long journey is being made for businessmen. Your journey is going to be very rewarding. If you want to start any new work in partnership, then you can get success soon. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Treat your spouse with love. Your harsh attitude can make your loved one unhappy. Do not make the mistake of ignoring health, otherwise, some old disease may emerge.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is likely to be a stressful day for the people doing business in partnership. You may have a conflict with your partner. Apart from this, there is a possibility of loss in business as well. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. Salaried people need to avoid excessive lateness in the office. If you have been assigned any work, then today you should keep track of the time. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You can also take some important decisions today to strengthen your financial position. Today will be a very good day with your spouse. You can share your mind with your beloved. You will not feel well today due to fatigue and stress. You should forget all the worries and focus on rest.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

An old property-related matter may trouble you today. It would be better if you take any decision only after consulting your close ones. Talking about work, today is likely to be a challenging day for working professionals. For some reason, you will not feel like working. If any of your work remains incomplete today, then it can have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen can get decent profits. If you are expecting big gains then you may be disappointed today, but you need to stay positive. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take care of yourself. Eat on time, as well as get enough sleep.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 9:15 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today is going to be a very lucky day for the students. You can get great success. Your confidence will increase, as well as you will be very positive. If you do a job then your income can increase. The financial problems of the people related to business will also be solved. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Your budget may be unbalanced. Today you can also have an argument with any family member regarding money. In the second part of the day, you will get an opportunity to meet old friends. Your meeting is going to be very memorable. To stay healthy, you should avoid outside food.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you from the point of view of work. There will be progress in the business. On the other hand, working professionals can be strong. Today you can also get your promotion letter. All this is the result of your hard work. There will be happiness in your personal life. A new member may enter the house. Talking about love, single people can get a love proposal today. Your love life may start soon. Your financial position will be strong. Today you can also plan to buy a new vehicle etc. The day will be good in terms of health. Today you will enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today your confidence will be very high, which is likely to give you good benefits. Whether it is a job or business, you may get a new opportunity. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. After a long time, you will get a chance to focus on your social life as well. Today you can go to a close relative's place. Your financial condition will be fine. You are advised to focus more on savings to secure your future. Differences with your spouse may deepen. You need to treat each other with love and respect. This can spoil the ambience of your home. If you have the problem of low blood pressure, then today you need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 9:50 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you do not have much to do today, then go for a walk to your favourite place or read a good book by staying at home. This will make you feel better and refreshed. Today is going to be an expensive day for you on the financial front. It won't be a big problem though. Talking about work, the workload in the office will be light. Today you can get a chance to spend a good time with your colleagues. If businessmen are going to start a new work or you are planning to invest, then today is going to be a very positive day for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your loved ones will take care of you very much. The day will be good in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today you may get an opportunity to visit a religious place. You can also organize puja recitation, havan etc. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Today will be a very good day with your parents. You can also buy heavily for your loved ones. You are likely to make financial gains in the second half of the day. Talking about work, you should do all your work diligently in the office. Do not give any chance of complaint to the higher authorities. Today is going to be an average day for traders. Today you are advised to avoid taking long journeys. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to your back, waist or knees.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.