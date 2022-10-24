Daily Horoscope, 24 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If you have been busy with work for some time, then today can prove to be a better day for you. You will get a chance to spend more time with family. You will be able to enjoy the festival fiercely with your loved ones. The day will be expensive in terms of money, but there will be no major problem. You can get the support of your life partner. If you are thinking of buying a gift etc. for your beloved, then today is a favourable day. Today you can get an opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. Your health will be very good. You will feel very agile and energetic.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is a very good sign for you from the point of view of work. You may get success in your endeavours. Whether it is a job or business, there is a strong possibility of your progress. Financial condition will strengthen. By the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, you will acquire a lot of wealth. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Today you will be able to have a lot of fun with your loved ones. You can also make the necessary purchases for the children. You will feel very positive today. You will get an opportunity to meet with friends. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you want to enjoy the festival, then you are advised to control your anger. Unnecessary anger is not good for you and for you and your loved ones. Try to keep your behavior good with your family members. Today will be a mixed day for money. Your income will be good, but expenses may increase, do not make the mistake of spending more than necessary by getting over excited. Your spouse can do something special for you. Your relationship will strengthen and the love between you may deepen even more. There may be health related problems. You need to avoid carelessness.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very romantic day in terms of love. You will be lost in the thoughts of your partner. You may not get an opportunity to meet today, but the rapport between you can be even better. If you are married, try to treat your spouse with love and respect. Stay away from unnecessary quarrels. Talking about work, avoid putting too much pressure on yourself by working. You need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Forget all the worries and enjoy the festival. If there is a small health related problem, then do not forget to ignore it.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The ambience at home will be good. Today you can go to a religious place with your parents, as well as you will get their guidance. If you have a rift with your spouse, then today is the right day to remove all the grievances. You need to be gentle in your behaviour. Your financial condition will be good. You can get success in your financial endeavor. Talking about work, after a long time, today the work load will be less. If you are a businessman then today you can make good profit. Your business will grow. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. You also take time for rest.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today will be a good start to the day. You will be very positive and would love to spend more time with family. You may have an important discussion with your spouse. Today you will also take a big decision together. You can also get some great benefit with the help of your loved one. You will receive happy news from your child. His performance in the field of education will be commendable. Today can prove to be a better day for you from the financial point of view, there is a strong possibility of increase in your deposited capital. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Today you can share your mind with each other. If you have any problem related to liver, then you should take more care of your food and drink.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today any major problem of yours can be resolved and you will remain worry-free. There will be increase in work. Whether it is a job or business, you can get good opportunities. All this is the result of your hard work. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. You will get their full support. Today you can also make some great purchases to change the decor of your home. Apart from this, after a long time, today you will also get an opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. However, you need to take care of your health, so you have to avoid doing any kind of carelessness.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you live away from your home, you may get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. Today you will feel very positive and refreshed. You can also get your favorite gift from someone close. Business people may have to take some important decisions today. If you are planning for a change in business then this time is appropriate. There is a strong possibility of increasing the income of working professionals. Your hard work seems to be paying off. If you are married, then try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. Forgetting all the grievances and estrangements, treat your beloved with love and respect today. The day will be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Any major problem related to business can be resolved. Today you will get a great opportunity to make profit. You can give tough competition to your rivals. The position of working professionals will be strong. Your boss can praise you a lot in the office. You can get great respect. The people doing government jobs are likely to get a high position. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid spending more than necessary. The more you focus on saving, the better. You are advised to avoid borrowing today. your personal life will be happy. If you now live in a joint family, then there will be love and unity among the family members. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Be careful while lighting firecrackers.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

There is a strong possibility of strengthening your financial position. The inflow of money will be good and today you will also be able to repay any old debt. However, in future you are advised to take your financial decisions very carefully. Some tension is possible in your personal life. You may have an argument with some family members. Avoid anger and arrogance. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to work hard. Do even the smallest things carefully. Soon you will get the proper result of your hard work. Businessmen will get mixed profits. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is going to be a very important day for working professionals. You can get the desired transfer or you can get a high position, if you are a businessman, then today you can expect big profits, especially the business of the person working related to gold and silver will increase. Today you can make tremendous financial gains. Today is going to be a very special day with your spouse. Today you will be able to give enough time to each other. You can also plan to go for a walk somewhere. Your financial condition will be good. However, you are advised to maintain a balance between your expenses and your income. Today, you should avoid doing any work in a hurry and panic.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 9:50 am

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are worried about something for a few days, then today with the help of someone you can solve your problem. You can get great relief. Your financial condition will be normal, you may not get success in your financial endeavor, but you do not need to be disappointed. You stay positive and work hard, soon you may get new and good opportunities. You will be a little busy today regarding work. However, along with work, you also need to take out enough time for your loved ones. It would be better if you maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Your spouse may be angry with you due to some reason. Talking about your health, you may feel tired.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:20 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.