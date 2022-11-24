Daily Horoscope, 24 November 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If you do business then today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. Getting stuck in the middle of some of your ongoing work can increase your worries. Although you do not need to worry much, soon your problem will be solved. Working professionals may have to run a lot today. Today your boss's behaviour will not be right towards you. In such a situation, you are advised to be very careful. In terms of money, the day will give mixed results. The ambience of your house will be calm. You will get the affection and support of your loved ones. As far as your health is concerned, the matter of health is likely to remain weak today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is giving a very good sign for you in terms of money. You are likely to get monetary gains. Today your financial problems can go away. Talking about work, be it a job or business, today your hard work seems to be successful. Businessmen can get a big chance to make a profit. There will be an increase in your business. On the other hand, working professionals can get great respect in the office, especially if they do government job, then today is going to be very important. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some skin-related problems.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain tense. You may have differences with some members of your household. It is better that you control your anger, otherwise, the peace of your home may be disturbed. Talking about work, today is giving a very good indication for working professionals. There is a strong possibility of an increase in your income. On the other hand, businessmen can get rid of any old legal matter. Soon your stalled work can be completed. Your financial condition will be better than normal. If you spend keeping your budget in mind then there will be no problem. In terms of health, the day is expected to be normal.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very special day in terms of love. You will spend a very romantic time with your partner. Today you can also go for a walk at your favourite place. Apart from this, you can also get a beautiful gift from your partner. There can be an important meeting with your boss in the office today. Your boss can give great importance to your suggestions. This will also increase your confidence. Businessmen can get an opportunity to make a big bargain today. If you are planning any kind of change then this time is appropriate. Talking about your health, today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. If there is even a small problem, do not ignore it.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 45

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The difficulties of businessmen seem to be increasing. If you have given a loan to someone, today the pressure to repay it can increase considerably. Due to financial problems, your mind will be very disturbed and you will have to face a lot of difficulties in taking your important decisions. Working professionals are advised to avoid joking do too much in the office. Today your boss' eye will be on you. Such things can also spoil your image. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. There will be love and unity among your family members. Your spouse's loving behaviour will make you feel special. There can be an increase in your love. On the economic front, the day is going to be very expensive. There can be excessive expenses. There is a possibility of a decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is going to be a great day with old friends. You will get an opportunity to roam around and have fun. You will feel very refreshed after spending much time after a long time. If you have any pending work in the office, then try to complete it today. Your boss can review your work. Businessmen are advised not to be in a hurry while making important deals, otherwise, they may suffer losses. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of your parents. If your brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal can come for them today. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, your cholesterol level may increase.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is going to be very important for you. Be it personal or professional life, some positive changes can be seen. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do a job and are working on a big project, then today you can get good success. On the other hand, businessmen will get a good opportunity to further their business. People working in hotels or restaurants, gold and silver, transport, property etc. can get the expected results. Your financial condition will be good. However, avoid wasting your hard-earned money on unnecessary things. Conditions are looking unfavourable in your personal life. Your concern about the health of your children can increase significantly.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today you need to take more care of your speech, otherwise knowingly or unknowingly you can hurt someone's heart. It would be better to use your words very carefully while talking. Today is not giving a good sign in terms of money. There can be loss of money. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. You are very likely to get success in work-related endeavors. If you are a businessman and are planning to expand your business abroad, today you can get some good news. On the other hand, if you have recently given a job interview in a big company, today you can get a positive answer. To improve your health, you have to stay away from unnecessary worries.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You may feel very tired and burdened today due to unnecessary running around. It is better that you take out enough time for yourself from your busy routine, otherwise your health may deteriorate. It is not right for you to take too much tension regarding work. If you are not getting the results according to your hard work, then work with patience. All your problems will definitely be solved when the right time comes. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your family. Your careless attitude can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. On the economic front, the day is expected to be mixed.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

The ambience of your office is expected to be very tense. If your boss has entrusted you with some important work, then things related to it may get leaked due to which you may have to face adverse situation. Businessmen need to be careful with their opponents. Today they can obstruct some of your important work. There are signs of improvement in the financial condition. There is a possibility of an increase in income. You may have arguments with your spouse. It is better that you do not do any such work in anger, which you will regret in future. You may suddenly have to travel a short distance in the second part of the day. Your journey can be related to work. Today will prove to be better for you from the point of view of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today you will be very worried about your health. You may have to face many problems due to the sudden emergence of an old disease. You better focus on rest. There are chances of deteriorating coordination with colleagues in the office. Today you are advised to control your anger, otherwise, your difficulties may increase. Businessmen can get big financial benefits. You are likely to get good benefits from your old contacts. The day will be very romantic in terms of love. Today you will be able to spend more time with your life partner. Apart from this, they can also make a big promise to you. Your financial condition will be good.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, house, property etc. then you can get success. After a long time today, you will get enough time for yourself. Today you will be able to have a lot of fun with your loved ones. If you are thinking of giving a gift to your spouse, then today is a favourable day. On the work front, the day is giving very good indications. All your work in the office will be completed smoothly. Today your boss will be seen as very happy with your hard work. Businessmen can get a great opportunity to invest. Soon there is a possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. If you have a complaint of diabetes, then there can be a sudden decline in your health today. You need to take special care of your food and drink.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.