Daily Horoscope, 24 August 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Aries sign people may get mixed results. Today you need to focus on your important work. Try to complete the work which is pending for a long time. An old legal matter can trouble businessmen. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to avoid laughing too much in the office. This mistake of yours may cost you dearly today. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Household expenses may increase. Apart from this, you will have to repay any old loan. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. You try to understand your beloved. Today will not be a good day for you in terms of health. Your weakness may increase. It would be better if you take full care of your food and drink.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Try to maintain a good rapport with your family members. If you feel bad about someone, then try to keep yourself calm. Anger can make things worse, as well as it can spoil the ambience of your home. Today is going to be a very good day for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital may increase. Talking about work, working professionals can get a chance to make a different identity in the office. It is better that you try your best to capitalize on this opportunity. The time of progress is going on for businessmen. You can get good success with less effort. You may have to travel suddenly in the second part of the day. Along with work, you should also take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If your health is not doing well for a few days, then you are advised to avoid carelessness. You should immediately consult a good doctor, otherwise, you may fall into the grip of some serious disease. Talking about work, today the workload in the office is expected to be less. Today you can also get some good work-related advice from the boss. Businessmen can make good financial gains. Your work will increase. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your parents. With the understanding of your life partner, a big problem can be solved today. The day will give mixed results in terms of money.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today will be a very good day with the members of the house. You may get a chance to participate in a social event. After a long time, you will feel very good after spending time with your loved ones. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today you will get to see a different form of your beloved. Today is going to be a very lucky day for you from the point of view of work. Your hard work seems to be paying off. Whether it is a job or business, your position will be strong, as well as you can get great success in your hands. Talking about money, the more you focus on saving, the sooner your financial problems will be overcome. If you are trying to increase your income, then you should accelerate your efforts. The day will be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

While talking to the elders of the house, use your words very carefully. Your slippery tongue can hurt the heart of your loved ones. Talking about the work, your seniors in the office can find out the shortcomings in the work done by you. It is better that you avoid repeating the same mistake again and again, also you need to follow the advice of your superiors. There is a possibility of getting tremendous profits in the hands of businessmen today. Your work will progress twice as fast today. Apart from this, if you are about to start a new work and any obstacle is coming your way, then your problem can also be solved. Today you are advised to use your vehicle carefully.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If you are thinking of trying your luck in a small business with a job, then today you can get some good news. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. Expenses will be less and you will be able to focus on savings. Apart from this, you can also get money in the second part of the day. Situations in your personal life are going to be full of ups and downs. The behaviour of some of your family members will not be good for you. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. Do not do anything in a hurry and anger that you may regret it in future. Today, be very careful while descending and climbing the stairs, otherwise you may get hurt.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will be a good day for you. You will feel positivity and you will take your important decisions very carefully. Today is going to be an important day on the work front. It's time for you to change. It is possible that you will get the proper result from your hard work. Working professionals may get new opportunities. At the same time, the economic condition of businessmen is also expected to improve. The ambience of your home will be good. You will be able to give enough time to the children. If you are worried about their education, then today your worry can also be overcome. Your financial condition will be good. Your income may increase soon. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems like cold and cough etc.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are a student then you can get some good news. There are chances of getting success in the endeavor related to education. Today is going to be a busy day for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, today there will be a futile running. You may feel quite tired and burdened. Working professionals will have to try to maintain a good rapport with your seniors and colleagues in the office. You are also advised to avoid overconfidence. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Your loved ones will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Today is likely to be a good day for you in terms of money. You are advised to control your rising expenses. Talking about health, you may have a problem related to the throat. Avoid consuming cold things.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is going to be a very busy day for the working people. You may have more workload. In such a situation, you are advised to complete all your work with a calm mind. Apart from this, do not postpone any of your important work for tomorrow. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any important business decisions in haste. It would be better if you do not take any decision on the advice of others. The ambience of the house will remain calm. You will get the support of your parents. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. In such a situation, they are advised to avoid negligence. From today onwards, the day will be fine in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then your cholesterol level can increase.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Despite your busy schedule, today you will be able to take out enough time for yourself and your family members. You may also go walking, shopping etc. today. If you have started a new business recently, then today is giving a very good sign for you. Suddenly, there can be a positive change in your work, as well as today there is a possibility of a jump in your financial situation. Working professionals will get the support of their boss in the office. On the strength of good performance, you will be able to win everyone's heart. Your health will be good. Today you can also take part in any sports.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is going to be a very lucky day for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting benefits related to ancestral property. There will be an increase in comfort and you can also get rid of worries related to money. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then you may have to face your boss' on a small mistake committed by you in the office. In such a situation, your confidence may decline. However, in a situation like this, you need to stay positive. Take a lesson from your mistakes and move on. Any major problem of the people doing business in partnership will be resolved. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. In terms of health, the day is likely to be fine.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 noon

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Your worries will be removed due to the completion of any of your stalled work. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood. If you are associated with your father's business, it would be better if you do not take any important decisions without consulting him. Your one step taken in haste can land you in trouble. If you are preparing for a job interview, then do not leave any gap in your preparation, you will definitely get success. You will be supported by luck in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Today is going to be a very special day with your spouse. Your loved ones will be in a very good mood. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health, especially if you already have any disease, then keep consulting the doctor from time to time.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.