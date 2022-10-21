Daily Horoscope, 21 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is a very good sign for you from the point of view of work. Be it a job or business, today you can get the expected results. The employed people will get the support of higher officials in the office. You can be assigned an important task today. If you are able to complete this task successfully, then soon you can make big progress. The financial condition of the people doing business in partnership will be strengthened. If you have started any new work recently, then today you can get tremendous financial benefits. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. You will spend a good time with your loved ones today. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, today can prove to be a better day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus (April 19-May 19):

Today is going to be a very special day for you in terms of love. With your partner, today you can go for a walk in a beautiful place. It is possible that you can openly share your mind with each other today. Married people can get a chance to spend more time with their spouses today. You can also discuss future plans. Today is a good sign for you from an economic point of view. You can get a great opportunity to earn money. Talking about work, office environment will be positive. Today your boss will be in a very good mood. Businessmen will get results according to their hard work. The day is going to be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Gemini (May 20-June 20):

Today will be a very lucky day on the economic front. Your income may increase. Soon you can get rid of financial worries. If you are dreaming of your own house, then your dream is likely to be fulfilled. Talking about work, today is going to be a very important day for the people associated with the banking sector. You are likely to progress. Today is going to be a profitable day for people associated with hotels or restaurants, property, medicines etc. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your relationship with your father will be even stronger. As far as your health is concerned, then you should make a habit of eating food on time, otherwise, this mistake of yours can be heavy on you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Cancer (June 21-July 21):

Differences may deepen with your life partner. There will be fierceness in the nature of your beloved. There may be unnecessary fights between you today. You are advised to avoid such things, otherwise, your relationship may weaken. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of money.You may have to face many problems due to stalled money. Talking about work, with the help of higher officials in the office, today you will be able to complete your difficult tasks easily. If you are a trader, then you should be very careful while doing the calculations, otherwise, there may be a mistake. As far as your health is concerned, you are likely to have some nerve-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Leo (July 22-August 21):

You will spend a wonderful time with an old friend today. After a long time, today you will get enough time for yourself too. Talking about work, business people can start working on a new business plan today. You are likely to get successful. If you are planning to invest then you can get good opportunities. Job seekers may have to face an adverse situation in the office. However, you will be able to overcome this difficulty with your understanding. Your financial condition will be good. If you take your financial decisions after thinking like this, then soon all your problems can be overcome. There are signs of improvement in health. Don't be careless.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Virgo (August 22-September 21):

You can get good results of your hard work in the office. Todayyour boss will be very impressed with you. You may also get to learn something new. If you want to go abroad and do a job, then soon you can get good opportunities. Businessmen today need to avoid taking any important business decision. You may suffer loss instead of profit. Today will be a mixed day for you on the economic front. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can unbalance your budget. In this festive season, you are advised to avoid shopping without thinking. The ambience of the house will be positive. You will get the blessings of parents. If you talk about your health, then you may have a problem of pain in the hands or feet.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Libra (September 22 to October 22):

Today is going to be a very important day for the married people of this zodiac. Especially if you are desirous of having children, then today you can get some good news. Soon a new member may enter your house. Talking about work, the employed people should try to keep good coordination with the higher officials in the office. If they give you suggestions related to work, then do not forget to ignore their words. Today will be a profitable day for small businessmen, especially if your work is related to fruits, sweets, flowers, books etc. Today, there will be movement of customers throughout the day. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, some chronic disease is likely to emerge.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:15 pm

Scorpio (October 23-November 20):

There is a chance of change in job. If you are looking for a new job then you can get good opportunities. Soon your career will move in a new direction. If the business people are planning to advance their business, then you need to avoid taking such decisions in haste. It will be better if you take your decision after thinking. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. It won't be a big problem though. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. The love between you both may deepen even more. There will be stability in romantic life. You will get full support of your partner. Today you will be able to spend more time with others

Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Sagittarius (November 21-December 20):

Today you will be in a very good mood and you will also get an opportunity to have fun. You can also go for shopping etc. Talking about your work, coordination with colleagues in the office will be even better. You will get their full support when needed. If you work in a foreign company then you can get promotion. You are likely to get a high position. Today is giving a very good sign for the people working related to gold, silver and stock market. You can get good profits. Your financial condition will be good. The sum of money gains is being made for you. As far as your health is concerned, then you should avoid junk food.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn (December 21-January 19):

Today can prove to be a better day for the employed people. If any work-related problem is going on for a few days, then your problem can be overcome. You can also see an improvement in your performance. If you are a businessman and today you get an opportunity to do some big financial transaction, then you should be very careful. You are likely to suffer loss. Apart from this, you are advised to avoid increasing the stock at this time. Today will be a very good day for you from the financial point of view. You will get access to wealth. If any of your work is stalled due to lack of money, then it is likely to be completed. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):

Today is likely to be a very beneficial day for the people working related to property. You can make huge financial gains. If you have suffered any loss recently, then there is a strong possibility of getting it compensated. If you do a job and in spite of hard work, you are not getting the result as expected, then you should work with patience. You will get good results at the right time. Your hard work will not go in vain. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. Today you can also do any work related to money. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Parents will be very happy with you. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to muscles.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Pisces (February 19 to March 19):

Today will be a very romantic day with your life partner. You can also go for a walk with your beloved ones. Apart from this, today you can also get a special surprise from their side. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about work, the ambience of the office will be very hot today. Suddenly, there is a possibility of increasing workload on you. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced. Do not do anything in annoyance that will increase your problems. Businessmen will get good profits. You can also take some important business decisions. Do not do any work in a hurry and panic today, otherwise you may get hurt.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:37

Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 10;00 am

