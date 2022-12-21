Daily Horoscope, 21 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Today is giving a very good indication for the people working related to property. Some of your big deals can be confirmed, along with you are also likely to get big financial benefits. Today is going to be an average day for working professionals. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the full cooperation of the members of the house. Today your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. They may demand to spend more time with you. Your financial condition can be better. Today, chances of getting money are being made for you. However, make the right use of your hard-earned money. In terms of health, the day will give mixed results.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You are advised to behave very balanced in the workplace. Do not do any work by getting into the words of others, otherwise, your image may get tarnished, as well as it will have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today. Especially if you are a clothing merchant, then there is a strong possibility of getting a big order in your hands. Your financial condition will be good. There can be an increase in amenities. There will be an opportunity to have fun with friends in the second part of the day. After many days you will find yourself in a better mood. Today is going to be a very special day with your spouse. Any old memory of your married life will be refreshed once again. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid staying awake till late at night.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Avoid sticking too much in the affairs of others, otherwise today you will create trouble for yourself. Remain calm until you are asked for your opinion. Today you may have to face an adverse situation at the workplace. Your boss can be very angry with you for a small mistake. It is better that you avoid such negligence. Businessmen are advised to stay away from the debate today, otherwise, you may suffer a huge loss. In terms of money, the day is expected to be expensive. Domestic expenses may increase. Apart from this, today you will also have to repay any old loan. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will get the emotional support of your beloved. Your health is going to be a bit weak today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are having a rift with your spouse for a long time, try to clear the misunderstanding between you by talking. Keeping quiet can make matters worse. Apart from this, you also need to pay attention to yourchildren. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Domestic expenses may increase. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to accelerate your efforts. On the work front, today is giving a very good indication for you. The boss in the office can notice your hard work. Soon you can get its proper result. Businessmen will get a great opportunity. You can get a big order. Your business will move in a new direction. Don't be a little careless about your health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If you are confused about any business matter, then you should talk to your close ones. Avoid taking any decision in haste. Working professionals need to take more care of time in the office today. You may have more workload today. If you are thinking of changing jobs then time is favourable to start looking for a new job. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. There will be better coordination in the relationship with the spouse. The condition of money will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to nerves.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

After a long time today you will get enough time for yourself and you will have a lot of fun with your loved ones. You can also plan to make some changes in the decor along with your home. You will get the full support of your life partner. Your financial condition will be good. An increase in amenities is possible. Talking about your job, working professionals can get some great respect in the office. Especially, if you do a government job then today is going to be very important for you. Businessmen are very likely to get results as expected. There will be growth in your business. Today is showing good signs in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

The financial condition will be good. Today suddenly you can get money. Your daily needs will be easily met. Talking about work, your boss in the office will be very happy with your hard work. Today you will also get praise from them. This will increase your confidence. Businessmen will get decent profits. If you want to earn big profits, you are advised to avoid any kind of haste. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be an opportunity to reconcile with the in-law's side. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some stomach related problem.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Mentally, you will not feel well today. You will be very tense about something. In such a situation, you should share your mind with someone close. You will get answers to your questions. Your financial condition will be normal. Don't spend anything thoughtlessly. You can feel a lot of pressure regarding work. Be it job or business, the burden of responsibilities is likely to be more on you. You can meet an old friend in the second part of the day. Your meeting is going to be very memorable. As far as your health is concerned, do yoga and meditation daily to keep yourself fit and active.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

The beginning of the day will be a bit slow for businessmen, but in the second part of the day you can get good financial benefits. Working professionals will get lucky today and you can progress. Today you will have your promotion letter in your hand. There can be a big improvement in the economic situation. Stalled money will be received. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Your spouse's wrong attitude can make you sad. Try to know the mind of your beloved through conversation. Don't be a little careless about your health. Do not ignore even a minor problem, especially if you have a heart-related ailment.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today will prove to be a better day for businessmen. If you have not been getting good profits for some time, then today there can be some improvement in the situation. There is a strong possibility of getting a good opportunity in your hands. Working professionals are advised to avoid joking too much in the office. Today your boss may monitor your performance. Your financial condition will be better than normal. If you want to get rid of debt, then you are advised to pay more attention to savings. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of the members of the house. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid sitting and working continuously.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are a student and want to go abroad for higher education, then today is going to be very important for you. You may get some good news. If you have given any competitive exam recently, then you are likely to get results according to your hard work. Your financial condition will remain strong. Today you can get something valuable. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. Today you can make some new strategies. Apart from this, you can also make some changes to your business plans. Working professionals will get the support of their seniors. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Health matters will be fine today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Try to maintain a good relationship with the elders of the house. Your wrong behaviour can hurt their heart. Use your words very carefully while talking with your spouse. It is advised to treat your beloved with love and respect. Your financial condition will be good. There doesn't seem to be any major problem today. Talking about your work, you should take more care of time in the office. If you have been given additional responsibilities, then try to complete them as soon as possible. Businessmen need to avoid investing in haste. You must take advice from your close ones. If you have a complaint of asthma, then your problem may increase due to changes in weather.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

