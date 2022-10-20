Daily Horoscope, 20 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You are advised to be careful in financial matters. If you are going to do any big work related to money, then you must take the advice of your close ones. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Any concern related to the life partner can haunt you. If possible, share your mind with someone else. Talking about work, today is giving a very good sign for the employed people. Your bosses can notice your hard work in the office. You are likely to get the proper result soon. There will be a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. You can get double the benefit of investments made in the past. The day is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Do not trust anyone blindly without thinking, otherwise you may be deceived today. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to be very active in the office. If any of your work remains incomplete then your boss can take strict action against you. Your job may be in danger. Today will be an average day for Businessmen. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of you catching a good opportunity to earn money. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of ignoring health, especially if your health is going weak, then you need to be more alert, otherwise, there may be a serious disease.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will spend a very good time with your loved ones today. If there is a marriageable member in your house, then there can be a discussion about their marriage today. Soon a spiritual program can be organized in your house. Today is going to be an expensive day for you in terms of money. There may be more expenses than income. If you do not take care in time, then in the coming days you may face a big financial crisis. Talking about work, focus on your work by not paying attention to many things here and there in the office. Such things can also spoil your image. Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. You may get a chance to deal with big customers. The day will be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you have made some changes in your business plans recently, then you can get good results. Your work will accelerate and today you can make big profits. People doing government jobs can get results according to their hard work. There is a strong possibility of your progress, as well as your income will also increase. However, you will have more responsibilities. So you have to be ready for this in advance. Today will be a very good day for you in terms of money. There can be sudden receipt of money. Apart from this, there is a possibility of any big benefit related to property. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your mutual understanding can be better. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to stay away from cigarettes and alcohol.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The ambience at home will not be good. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house today. You better control yourself. You are advised to act wisely in such a case. Anger and haste can increase bitterness in relationships. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. It would be better if you spend keeping your income in mind. If you have taken any loan or loan, then try to repay it gradually. It may reduce your pressure. Talking about work, the people doing jobs will get the support of your seniors in the office. Today difficult tasks can be completed on time. Also, your hard work will be greatly appreciated. Businessmen can get decent profits. Your health will be weak.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is likely to be a challenging day for you. Whether at home or at work, you may have to face some problems. The office environment will be very hot. Today the work pressure on you is also likely to be more. There may be a lot of pressure from your boss. In such a situation, you are advised to behave in a balanced manner. You work very patiently. Businessmen may have to face financial difficulties. Some of your work may get stuck in the middle due to money. You may have an argument with your spouse. It would be better that you do not bring outside tension at home. Unnecessary anger is not good for your relationships. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, avoid taking too much stress.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you are unemployed, then today a good job offer can come for you. All this is the result of your hard work. Keep working hard in the same way in future also. Businessmen can get a good opportunity today. If you want to advance your business then this is the right time. You will definitely become successful. Today is a good sign for you in terms of money. Your financial troubles can be overcome. The ambience of your home will be good. You will spend a wonderful time with your children. You can also do some essential shopping for them. As far as your health is concerned, stay positive and take adequate rest along with work.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12:00 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

There is a strong possibility of a boom in your financial condition. Your financial endeavour may be successful. Today you can also help someone close financially. Talking about work, there will be more competition in the office. In such a situation, you will work very hard to give your best. If you do a government job then today you can get some good news. Businessmen can get a good chance to earn profit. You are likely to benefit from your old contacts. Avoid arguments or quarrels with your spouse. Such things can have a bad effect on your children. If you have a heart-related disease then you are advised to avoid anger and stress otherwise it can be difficult.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today the beginning of the day will not be good. You may have a conflict with someone close. It would be better if you behave very balanced, otherwise, your day may be destroyed in useless things. Talking about work, you are advised to avoid overconfidence in the office, otherwise, you may have to be embarrassed today. Today will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Today, even the easily completed work will be hindered. You may have to run a lot. Your financial condition will be normal. The day is not good for making big expenses. You are advised to use your words very carefully while interacting with the elders of the house. Talking about health, you may have problems like headache, fatigue etc.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 5:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Your child will bring happy news. They can get some great success in the field of education. You will feel very proud of your child. Today is going to be a very lucky day for you in terms of money. You can get good success in less effort. There are signs of strengthening your financial position. The people doing the job will get the support of your seniors in the office. Your rapport with colleagues may also improve. If you are thinking of taking a new course for promotion, then this time is favourable. All the work of the people related to business will be completed according to their plan. Today you can also take some important business decisions. If it is the currency of your health, then today can prove to be a better day for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number:25

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is going to be a very important day for the students of this zodiac. You can get great success in the examination. Soon you will achieve your goal. Talking about work, employed people may have to deal with many tasks simultaneously in the office. Today your boss' mood will also be very bad. In this way, you avoid making mistakes. The people doing business in partnership can get the expected results. Your rapport with your partner will be better. You may plan to try your luck in a new business. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you are advised to avoid spending without thinking. The relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get a chance to spend more time with your beloved. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, then you should be careful today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Domestic discord may increase. You will not feel well mentally today. You may not be able to focus properly even at work. You better control yourself. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. If If you are a student and are making an effort to get higher education, then the obstacle coming your way can be removed. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Increasing expenditures can unbalance the budget. You may meet some old friends in the second part of the day. You can also get some good suggestions from your friends. As far as your health is concerned, today mental stress will increase, as well as physical fatigue.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.