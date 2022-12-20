Daily Horoscope, 20 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Today you are advised to be very careful. Stay away from quarrels and hassle and focus on your work. If you get into such trouble, you will create big trouble for yourself. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. Today is going to be a busy day for you from the point of view of work. The burden of pending works may increase. Apart from this, your boss can also give you some new responsibilities. It will be better if you try to complete all your tasks according to a good plan. Businessmen may have to run a lot today. However, in the second part of the day, you are likely to make big financial gains. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems today due to changes in the weather.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is going to be a very fun day with friends. Today you can organize a small party at home. You will also get some good suggestions from your old friends. Your financial condition will be good. There can be an increase in amenities. You are very likely to get successful in work-related endeavours. If you do a job and are thinking of doing a new course for promotion, then this time is favourable. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in the economic condition of businessmen. You can get proper results from your hard work. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a very good day for you. You will feel very fresh and energetic.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is going to be an average day for you on the work front. In the office, you are advised to concentrate fully on your work. Even a small mistake can create big trouble for you. If you are a businessman and are about to make a big deal today, then there may be an obstacle in your path, but you need to remain positive. There will definitely be a solution to this problem of yours. There are signs of improvement in the financial condition. Today you can get money. However, do not spend excessively without thinking. You may have a rift with a family member. In such a situation, you are advised to control your anger. In terms of health, the day is expected to be mixed. You are advised to stay away from stress. Apart from this, you eat on time.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are having a rift with your spouse for a long time, try to clear the misunderstanding between you by talking. Keeping quiet can make matters worse. Apart from this, you also need to pay attention to the children. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Domestic expenses may increase. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to accelerate your efforts. On the work front, today is giving a very good indication for you. Your boss in the office can notice your hard work. Soon you can get its proper result. Businessmen will get a great opportunity. You can get a big order. Your business will move in a new direction. Don't be a little careless about your health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If you are confused about any business matter, then you should talk to your close ones. Avoid taking any decision in haste. Working professionals need to take more care of time in the office today. You may have more workload today. If you are thinking of changing jobs then the time is favourable to start looking for a new job. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. There will be better coordination in the relationship with your spouse. The condition of money will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to nerves.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Businessmen are advised to be careful. Especially if you are planning to invest, beware of frauds and deceitful people. On the other hand, the people doing business in partnership are advised to avoid debate. Stay away from quarrels with the partner, otherwise there can be a big loss in the business. The day of working professionals will be normal. All your work will be completed smoothly. The day is showing good signs in terms of money. There can be an increase in your accumulated capital. Talking about personal life, your concern about the health of a family member may increase. Today you may have to visit a doctor or hospital. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of neglecting your health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you do a job then you have to understand the difference between flattery and hard work. The more hard work you do, the better result you will get. You better try to give your best. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. There can be hindrance in your work. Apart from this, your financial loss can also happen. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will get an opportunity to spend enough time with your family members. You can also discuss domestic issues with the elders of the house. You financial condition will be good. There doesn't seem to be any major problem today. If you are very tired and burdened, then keeping the work aside, you should also pay attention to rest.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

The ambience of your office will be very positive. Today, on the basis of your good performance, you will be able to win the hearts of higher officials. You will also be given a good chance. Your career can get a new direction. If you are a businessman then you need to make some changes in your business plans. For big profits, make your decisions very carefully. People working in the stock market are advised to avoid any kind of haste today. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. Today your dear will be in a very romantic mood. You can also get a beautiful surprise from them. Efforts related to money will be successful. Today, chances of getting money are being made for you. The day will be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You are advised to treat female colleagues in the office with respect. Today you may be criticized because of your wrong attitude. Such things will also affect your work. There is a strong possibility of strengthening the economic condition of the businessmen. Your hard work will pay off and you can make good financial gains today. Business expansion plans can also go ahead. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your father will be stronger. Today you can also get some good advice from them. The day will be good in terms of money. You can get a good opportunity to earn money. As far as your health is concerned, your cholesterol level is likely to increase. Don't be careless.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today will not be a good day for you in terms of money. Your budget may become unbalanced due to increased extravagance. It would be better if you put a stop to your rising expenses, otherwise, you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. You should avoid repeating the same mistake again and again in the office, otherwise, your carelessness may prove to be costly. You may also have to lose your job. Businessmen can get decent profits today. Avoid taking any wrong path to make quick profits, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. You may have an argument with your spouse. Today your beloved's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you need to control yourself. Your health will be weak.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

The beginning of the day will be very good. You may get some good news. The mind will be very happy and you will feel very good. Today you will share your happiness with your loved ones. You are going to be very busy with work. Be it a job or business, you will fulfil all your responsibilities very well. Soon you will get its proper result. There will be better coordination in the relationship with your spouse. Today your dear can do something special for you. There will be love and enthusiasm in your married life. In the second part of the day, travel is being made for you. Your journey can be related to work. Your financial condition will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, do not ignore even a minor problem.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

In adverse circumstances, you are advised to keep patience, otherwise your problems may increase instead of decrease. You may have to face some difficulties in the workplace. It is possible that any responsibility given to you may be taken back from you. In such a situation, a decline in your confidence is possible. Businessmen are advised to avoid starting any new work today. Today it will be better if you take even your smallest decision wisely. You will get the full support of your life partner. Your dear ones will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Your financial condition will be normal. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, then be careful today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.