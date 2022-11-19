Daily Horoscope, 19 November 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You will be more interested in worship and you can take part in any religious program. Talking about work, be it a job or business, today will prove to be better for you. Today all your work will be completed according to your plan. If you are a big businessman then today you may get a good opportunity. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and unity can be seen among your family members. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Today your budget may be unbalanced. As far as your health is concerned, any chronic disease related to the stomach can emerge.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 8:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

In the matter of money, you are advised to be very careful, especially not do any transactions related to money in haste, otherwise there may be loss instead of profit. Today you are going to be very busy regarding work. However, your hard work will not go in vain. It is possible that in future you will get proper results for your hard work. If working professionals want to get progress, then they are advised to work harder. Try to do even your smallest work carefully. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Your parents' guidance will be received. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to make some changes to your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If any old matter related to the court case is troubling you, then your problem can end today. There is a strong possibility of the decision coming in your favour. Today you are expected to get some big benefits from your father's advice. Today you will be very strong mentally. If businessmen want to make any kind of change, then this time is appropriate. You can get the result as expected. Working professionals will have to try to keep good coordination with higher officials. Unnecessary confrontation and arrogance are not good for you. Such things can become an obstacle to your progress. Your health will remain weak.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 11: 00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very good day with family members. You will get full support of your loved ones. If you are planning to go on a religious journey, then your plan can move forward today. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. Your income may increase. If you take sensible financial decisions, then soon all your problems will go away. Talking about work, working people are advised to avoid overconfidence in the office. Your overconfidence can get you in trouble today. If businessmen are thinking of taking a loan from the bank, then you should avoid taking excessive loans, otherwise, the pressure may increase on them in future. In terms of health, the day is going to be average.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today is going to be a very special day for you, especially if you are single you may get a love proposal. There can be an outpouring of happiness in the married life of the married people. Today you can get some good news from your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. You can get something valuable. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to make good use of their time in the office. Do not postpone any of your work for tomorrow. On the other hand, the burden of responsibilities on businessmen is likely to be more. Today you can feel a lot of pressure. Your health may decline due to fatigue and stress. Avoid negligence.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

The happiness of married life will remain. Today you will spend a very good time with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be even better. Today, your dear ones can also help you in solving some serious domestic issues. From an economic point of view, today is giving a very good sign for you. You can get a good opportunity to earn money. However, you are advised not to do any kind of carelessness in the matter of money. If you do a job, then with the help of high officials in the office, any stalled work of yours can be completed today. Apart from this, today you can also get some good news from your boss. On the other hand, all the work of the businessmen will be completed smoothly. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you are unemployed and looking for a job, today will be auspicious for you. You can get employment. All this is the result of your hard work. The people doing business related to foreign companies can get a big relief today. Any obstacle in your important work will be removed and you can get good benefits. If working professionals are thinking of doing any new course etc. for promotion, then this time is favourable. If you work hard, you will definitely get success. Financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to clear any old debt. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. The elders of your house will be very happy with you. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to nerves.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today the beginning of the day will not be good. You may feel very burdened, as well as you will find yourself surrounded by many worries. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. You work with patience. All your problems will be solved when the right time comes. On the work front, the day is going to be very hectic. Working professionals may have to travel a short distance today. People working in finance are advised to be very careful today. Do not do any work in haste, otherwise you may suffer heavy losses. Keep transparency in the relationship with your spouse. If there is anything in your mind, then openly share it with your beloved. Do not resort to lies at all.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Domestic responsibilities are likely to increase. However, you do not need to worry much because you will get full support of your loved ones, especially your life partner will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. In terms of money, the day is expected to be full of ups and downs. If you have taken a loan from someone, today the pressure to repay it may increase. It will be better that you take your financial decisions carefully. Also, you should try to get rid of these debts as soon as possible. On the work front, the day is expected to be normal. If you make efforts in the right direction, you can get good success. The day is going to be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is expected to be a very difficult day for the students. There may be a major obstacle in your education. In such a situation, many types of negative thoughts can come in the mind. Try to concentrate on your studies by forgetting unnecessary things. Talking about work, working professionals may have to face adverse situations in the office. A small mistake can provoke the anger of your boss today. It is possible that any responsibility given to you may also be taken back from you. It will be better that you avoid repeating such mistakes in future. Today will be a very auspicious day for businessmen. You can get success in whatever work you start today. If your health is not good then you need to consult a doctor. Don't be negligent.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Try to keep your behaviour polite with your loved ones. Your misbehavior may hurt their sentiments, especially with the elders in the house, treat you with respect. Financial condition will be good. Today you can do a lot of shopping. If you have been thinking of buying a new vehicle for a long time, then you will get success soon. Efforts related to work can be fruitful. Be it a job or business, some big positive changes will come today. Working professionals will get the company of their boss in the office. Seeing your hard work, your boss will be very happy with you. Today is expected to be very beneficial for the people working in electronics, toys, clothes, gold and silver etc. You can get rid of health-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 9:50 am

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. If you are having a rift with your brother or sister, today you can try to end the bitterness between you by talking. Today is going to be a busy day from the point of view of work. Businessmen will work very hard to restart the stuck business plan. On the other hand, working professionals may have to work overtime today. However, you are advised to avoid hesitancy in taking on additional responsibilities. The harder you work, the sweeter the fruit you will get. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may feel very tired.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:20 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.