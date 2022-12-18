Daily Horoscope, 18 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If the environment of your house is not going well then some improvement can be seen today. You will spend time with your parents and will get their guidance. Will get emotional support from your spouse. Working professionals may have to face some problems. Higher officials will be dissatisfied with your performance. You work harder and try to give your best. On the other hand, businessmen can get good results from the investments made in the past. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Talking about health, today any chronic disease can cause discomfort. Do not be careless and get yourself treated properly.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 1 PM to 6:40 PM

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Avoid estrangement or argument with colleagues in the office. This time is very important for you, so focus on your work. Today is expected to be a challenging day for the people working in a foreign company. You have to be careful. Today will prove to be very beneficial for the people doing business related to oil, iron, dairy, printing, stationery etc. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support of siblings. A sudden meeting with an old friend is possible in the second part of the day. Today, some old good memory of yours will be fresh once again. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. However, you are advised to avoid credit transactions. There can be minor problems related to health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

On the work front, today will be a very good day for you. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you can get the desired job. On the other hand, if you do business, then the time afternoon will be very auspicious for you. You will get good news related to work. Talking about your personal life, your concern about the health of your mother may increase slightly. If his health is not going well, then a good doctor should be consulted immediately. The day will be fine in terms of money. Don't go far beyond your budget. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by pain in your hands or feet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 5 PM to 7:05 PM

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is expected to be a mixed day for you. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you do a job, then give priority to the responsibility given by your boss in the office. If today you will not be able to complete your work on time, then the boss can also take some strict steps. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. Traders of wood, clothes, medicines and food items can get good financial benefits. However, you should avoid starting any new work at this time. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You need to pay more attention to children. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. You pay more attention to savings. As far as your health is concerned, avoid putting excessive work pressure on yourself.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 12:15 PM to 8:45 PM

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you do business in partnership then you will have to try to keep good coordination with your partner. Unnecessary quarrels and hassles can cause a loss in business. Today is expected to be a difficult day for people working in finance. You have to act wisely. If you do a job and reach the office late every day, then today this habit of yours can put you in trouble. You better take care of time. Any serious domestic issue can be discussed with the father today. You are advised to present your side very wisely and calmly. There is a strong possibility of improvement in your financial condition. You need to keep track of your expenses properly. As far as health is concerned, avoid eating outside food.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Talking about work, the difficulties of the businessmen of this amount are increasing. Financial problems may surround you. Today a good opportunity that has come in hand can come out. Working professionals may also have to face a financial crunch. Your salary may get stuck. Talking about personal life, there can be some argument with your spouse. There can be a lot of criticism for your aggressive nature. Do not take out the anger of others on your beloved. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, rather change your thinking, you will feel that things are turning in your favor. Whatever you do today, think very carefully, otherwise you will only regret later. The day will be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 6 PM to 8:20 PM

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

For working professionals, today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. There is a strong possibility that some of your work which has been stuck for a long time will be completed today. Apart from this, soon you can also make a big progress. People doing business of clothes, leather or cosmetics can get good financial benefits. On the other hand, people doing business related to a hotel or restaurant are also very likely to get results as expected today. The ambience of your home can improve. You are advised to keep your behavior right with your loved ones. Your financial situation will be fine. It will be better if you spend according to your budget. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be some problem related to the back.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 5:45 am to 12:35 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today is giving a good sign for working professionals. You may get a chance to meet an eminent person associated with your field. This meeting of yours will prove to be very beneficial for you. Businessmen can get good financial benefits. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then take your decision after thinking carefully. The ambience of your house will be calm. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. If the health of any family member is not doing well, then today there can be an improvement in their health. Try to keep a good rapport with your spouse. Avoid quarrels over unnecessary things. Talking about health, today is expected to be normal for you.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You need to be cautious. Avoid associating with people who can hurt your reputation. Try to spend more time with your spouse today and make them feel how special they are to you. Your loved one needs your emotional support. There can be a misunderstanding with a colleague in the office. You may also have some arguments. It is better that you behave in a balanced manner. Businessmen may suffer financial loss. You may get trapped in some clever scheme. If we talk about your financial condition, then today is going to be a normal day. Avoid spending more than income. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is going to be a very important day for working professionals. You may get a good chance to move forward. You better take advantage of this opportunity. There is a strong possibility of success for the people trying for a government job. Businessman can make good profit. All your work will be completed according to your plan. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your coordination with the elders of the house will be better. Today, with the help of your spouse, some of your important work can be completed, due to which financial benefits are also possible. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. You will feel very energetic.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

The ambience in the office will be somewhat warm. Maybe for some reason, the mood of the boss is not right. In such a situation, pay full attention to your work and stay away from unnecessary things. People who trade in gold and silver can get mixed results. On the other hand, people working in the stock market will have to avoid haste today. The ambience of your house will be good. Will get full support of your parents. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. The financial condition will remain strong. If you are planning to buy something valuable for your beloved, then this time is good for it. Your health will be fine. You are advised to avoid taking too much stress.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If you are a student then you are advised to focus more on your studies. If you are having difficulty in any subject, then take the help of your teachers. Today will prove to be better for you on the work front. Due to less workload, today you will get enough time for yourself. Businessmen can get good profits today, especially if you do grain business, then today can prove to be beneficial for you. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You can get a chance to visit some religious places with your family members. Your efforts are going on with money, there is a strong possibility of success. If you take your financial decisions carefully, then soon all your financial problems will be solved. Health matters will be fine today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9 am to 1:40 pm

