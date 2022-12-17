Daily Horoscope, 17 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If you are a businessman and you have any important work pending for a long time, then try to complete it before noon today, otherwise, you may suffer a huge loss. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to be very energetic in the office. You may have more workload today. In such a situation, try to complete your work with full speed and enthusiasm. You will get good results soon. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Today you can also look at the old account book. Due to being busy with work, you will not be able to give enough time to the family. Maybe this thing of yours will make the children angry. The day will be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today the beginning of the day will be very good. You can get some good news in the morning. The mind will be very happy. If you are having a rift with your spouse for a few days, then try to reduce the bitterness between you by talking. Being silent can increase misunderstandings. The day will be expensive in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on children's education, home repair etc. The ambience of your office will be very hot today. The mood of your boss is not right. In such a situation, even a small mistake can cost you dearly. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today. If you have recently started any new work, then today is going to be very auspicious for you. Your health will be fine. However, you need to take special care of eating and drinking.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Your angry and stubborn nature can increase your difficulties. If you do not act wisely, then today some of your ongoing work can get spoiled. The day is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If an old court case is troubling you, then the day is appropriate to seek legal advice from a lawyer. Working professionals will get full support of higher officials in the office. If there is an obstacle in any of your work, then with their help your problem can be solved. Your financial condition will be normal. The day is not good for doing any big work related to money. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of tea and coffee.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Do not be negligent about office work, especially if your boss has assigned you some work, do not postpone it till tomorrow. Keep track of time and try to complete your work without any mistakes. If businessmen are planning to invest, then today you can get a good opportunity. It is possible that you will get proper results in future. Financial condition will be good. Today you can also shop for some essential things. In the second part of the day, chances of getting money are being made for you. Today is going to be a very special day with your spouse. You may get to see a different side of your beloved. Today you can also go for a walk at your favourite place. Health matters will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Avoid wasting your precious time thinking about old things. Be positive and move on. Soon you will get good results. If you do a job and despite hard work, you are not getting proper results, then you need to make some changes. The people trying for government jobs are advised to work hard. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. You may suffer financial loss. Today the slow pace of work can increase your anxiety. Today is going to be an average day in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, there are chances of an old disease emerging.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

On the economic front, today is not giving any good sign for you. Suddenly, there can be a big expenditure. You may have to spend money even if you don't want to. Talking about the work, the ambience of your office will be very positive today. Your boss will be very pleased with your performance. There is a strong possibility of an increase in your income as well. Businessmen can get results as expected. If there is any hindrance in any of your important work, then this problem can end today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Will get the support of your parents. There will be better coordination in the relationship with your spouse. Today the mood of your beloved will be very good. Be more cautious about your health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is going to be a very romantic day for the people. Today you will spend a very good time with your partner. It is possible that today your partner may propose you for marriage as well. At the same time, today is going to be a special day for married people. You can get a beautiful surprise from your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be better. The day will be good in terms of money. However, you need to put a stop to your rising expenses. You need to focus more on savings to secure your future. On the work front, the day will be average. Do not ignore even a small health-related problem.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 41

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are associated with your ancestral business and you have a stuck deal for a long time, today your problem can be solved with the help of your close friend. Your stalled deal will be completed and soon you will get good results. If working professionals are thinking about any kind of change, then this time is appropriate for that. Good day to start looking for a new job. Today you will be very lucky in terms of money. You are very likely to make big financial gains. You will get the blessings of your parents and today they will be very happy with you. You can get some good news in the second part of the day. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you get an opportunity to help the needy today, then you must help according to your ability. May be your small help can solve someone's big problem. Talking about work, today is going to be a very busy day for working professionals. You may have to handle many tasks at once. Although their boss will notice their hard work and praise them. Businessmen are advised to think carefully before starting any new work. A decision taken in haste can land you in trouble. In terms of money, the day will be mixed. If we talk about your health, then you may have any problem related to your knees.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

The increasing pressure of work can bother you a lot today. You will feel very heavy. It would be better to keep the work aside for a few days and focus on rest. This will make you feel very refreshed. Today is going to be a good day for the businessmen. You will neither have a big profit nor will you have a loss. Today you should be a little careful in terms of money. Especially, if you are about to do any big financial transaction, then be very careful. While talking to the elders of your house, use your words carefully. Your bitter words can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. The day is not good in terms of health. You need to focus on yourself.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you have made any investment recently, you can get proper results today. There is a strong possibility that your financial side will be strong. If you are a businessman and do business related to a foreign company, then your work will speed up. This is a good time to take your business forward. Working professionalswill get a golden opportunity to show their talent in the office. You can be assigned work of your choice. Today you will be very enthusiastic and positive. You may have an argument with your spouse. If you do not agree with anything of your beloved, then try to keep your side in peace. Things can get worse with anger. The day will be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today is going to be a very important day on the work front. Especially if you do a job, then you can get results according to your hard work. Your dream of travelling abroad is likely to be fulfilled. There will be an increase in the work of businessmen. There is a strong possibility of getting a big order in your hands. If you do business in partnership then you can expect good profits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the full cooperation of your family members. You can have an important discussion with your spouse. Your dear ones will give great importance to your thoughts. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. If you are having any stomach problems then you are advised to avoid ignoring them.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:00 am

