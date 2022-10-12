Daily Horoscope, 12 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today you are advised to control your anger. Your uncontrolled anger can land you in trouble. Whether at home or the workplace, take special care of this. If the workload is more on you in the office, then try to settle your work with a calm mind and slowly. Avoid haste and annoyance. Businessmen may have to face some problems today due to stalled profits. Although your problem is temporary, so be patient. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the support of your loved ones. As far as your health is concerned, a little carelessness can increase your problems. Today you can spend a lot of money on doctors and medicines.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Domestic tensions will subside and the ambience of your home may improve. You will spend a very good time with family members today. Will get guidance from your parents. Talking about work, employed people can get some good news in the office today. You are likely to get the good news of your promotion. All this is the result of your hard work. Your business will increase. Your all will be completed smoothly. In the second part of the day, you can also make big financial gains today. Today you can get a chance to spend time with old friends. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood today. Your financial condition will be good. Today will be a favorable day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 8:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is giving a very good sign for the students of this zodiac. The obstacle coming in your education will be removed and today you will be able to focus properly on your studies. If you want to go abroad for higher education, then you have to accelerate your efforts. Talking about work, employed people may have to face an adverse situation in the office. Today there is a possibility of big loss due to your carelessness. On the other hand, businessmen can get a good chance to make a profit. If you are thinking of investing then today is the right day. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will get full support of your beloved in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today you will get full support of luck and all your work will be completed as per your plan. You can also see an increase in your confidence. Talking about work, the ambience of your office will be very positive. Today the boss will also be in a very good mood. You can be a part of an important meeting. Your boss will also be very impressed with your suggestions. There is a possibility of a big jump in the economic condition of businessmen. You can get double benefit of investments made in the past. There is a possibility of getting a big order in the hands of the clothing businessmen. Your business will boom. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. There will be love and unity among loved ones. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Your health will be good. You will be very positive today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you have taken any important financial decision recently, then you can get good results from it. Apart from this, you will get great relief by resolving any dispute related to property. You can get financial benefits soon. Talking about work, salaried people are advised to use their words very carefully while talking to your seniors in the office. Your slippery tongue can get you in trouble today. Businessmen need to avoid violating government rules. Such carelessness can prove to be costly for you. Relationships with your spouse can improve. Today there will be softness in the behaviour of your beloved. If you have the problem of high blood pressure, then you should be careful today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

There will be some tension in your domestic life. You may have an argument with your spouse. It will be better that you control yourself and do not increase the matter too much otherwise your whole day will be wasted on useless things. Avoid sharing your secret information with colleagues in the office, otherwise, you may get into trouble in the coming days. Don't trust anyone more than necessary. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. There may be an obstacle in some of your important work, due to which you will have to run a lot. Today is going to be a mixed day in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have to face some problems due to changes in weather.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will not be a good day for you in terms of money. You may face a financial crunch. Today there may also be a chance of taking a loan or borrowing. Avoid taking your financial decisions without thinking and focus on saving as much as possible. Today is going to be an average day for you on the work front. Be it a job or business, keep working hard. There will be good harmony in the relationship with the spouse. In adversity, you will get the support of your loved one. If we talk about your health, then your health will be weak. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself and also focus on rest.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

There will be stability in romantic life. Today you will be able to spend more time with your partner. Your partner may even propose to you for marriage today. On the other hand, married people of this zodiac are advised to pay more attention to their married life. Along with work, you should also take care of the happiness of your beloved. Talking about work, the ambience of the office will be very hot today. Your boss may suddenly review your actions. A small mistake can cost you dearly. You better be careful. The economic condition of businessmen may get strengthened. Your hard work seems to be paying off. Today will prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. Expenses will be less. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are a student and preparing for any competitive exam, then you are advised to give full focus on your studies. You can also take the help of your elders and teachers. If businessmen are planning to marry a new course for their promotion, then this time is appropriate for them. You are likely to get success. Today is likely to be a good day for businessmen. If you are expecting big gains, then you may be disappointed. The ambience of the house will not be good today. You may have a rift with your brother or sister. You better control yourself. When it comes to loved ones, you should renounce your ego. Your financial condition will be normal for you. If you talk about your health, then avoid outside food.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you do a job, then today is going to be a very lucky day for you. Your art of being able to work easily even in adverse circumstances can bring you good success today. Your boss can decide your progress. Businessmen can get an opportunity to connect with some new people today. Soon positive changes can come in your business. If you want to grow your business, then you can get a good opportunity. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. However, you need to avoid spending without thinking. The ambience of your house will remain calm. Today you will spend more time with your parents and you may also get some good suggestions from them. If you are suffering from cervical spondylitis then do not be careless.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Tension may increase in your married life. If the spouse does not agree with anything, then you should sit calmly and try to resolve the matter. Anger and arrogance can make things worse. If you are single and want to do love marriage then there may be some obstacles in your way, but you are advised to be patient. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Businessmen need to be very active in the office. You complete all your work fast. If any of your work remains unfinished, then your boss can take strict action against you. Businessmen can get decent profits. If your health is not going well for some time, then you should immediately consult a good doctor. Don't ignore even a small problem.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If your seniors in the office find shortcomings in the work done by you, then accept your mistakes with an open heart. Unnecessary arrogance can prove to be harmful to you. Businessmen are advised to be more cautious in legal matters, otherwise, they may get into trouble for a long time. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Mutual understanding with the spouse can be better. Today you can also discuss future plans. In the second part of the day, you may get an opportunity to visit a religious place. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.