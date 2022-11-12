Daily Horoscope, 12 November 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today you can actively participate in any religious program. Apart from this, you may also get a chance to help some needy people. From a financial point of view, today is giving a very good sign for you. You can get money suddenly. However, it will be better if you use your hard-earned money properly. Talking about work, avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself in the office. Try to tackle only one task at a time. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. If you are thinking of giving a surprise to your spouse, then today is the right day. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today you may have an argument with a member of the house. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Anger and haste can ruin your relationship. If you have any pending work in the office, then try to complete it today, otherwise, your boss can get very angry with you. Businessmen are advised to be more careful while doing financial transactions, otherwise, they may suffer a huge loss today. In the second part of the day, you will get an opportunity to have fun with some old friends. Mentally you will feel better. Your financial condition will be normal. Don't spend without thinking. As far as your health is concerned, you may have ear problems.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Businessmen can expect good profits today. Especially if you are a clothing trader, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. You will get the support of your seniors in the office. Today you will be able to complete all your work on time with full energy and enthusiasm. In financial matters, you need to take your decisions very carefully. There are signs of loss of money today. Differences with your spouse may deepen. Your angry nature can have a bad effect on your married life. It is better that you learn to control your uncontrolled anger. If you have high blood pressure, try to stay away from anger and stress.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:27

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are a businessman, then the slow pace of business may bother you today. However, you need to avoid getting too worried. Your hard work will definitely pay off when the time comes. Today is going to be a very important day for working professionals. You can get some great respect in the office. Today your confidence will also increase. There are signs of improvement in your financial situation. A new source of income can be obtained. Your big worries will go away. You will get the blessings of your elders. Today you can get some great benefits from the advice of the father. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to eat on time.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Tension is possible on the personal front. It would be better if you do not take any decision in haste and are emotional, otherwise, you may have to repent in future. Respect your spouse's feelings and avoid ignoring them. The day is going to be busy on the work front. You can have many responsibilities in the office at the same time. You may get an opportunity to lead a big project. If you do your work with full hard work and sincerity, then soon you can make big progress. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to advance their business. If you are about to start any work in partnership, then the obstacles coming your way can be removed. Your financial condition will be good. If you talk about your health, then today you will be troubled by the pain in your hands or feet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

The day is going to be full of ups and downs on the work front. You are advised to give up laziness and lethargy and focus on your important tasks. It would be better if you do not postpone any of today's work till tomorrow. The day is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Your habit of spending without thinking can land you in trouble in future. It is better that you get well in time. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Parental guidance will be available. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Today you can go for a picnic with your beloved. Anxiety related to the education of children can be overcome. If we talk about your health, then to keep yourself fresh and energetic, start your day daily with exercise.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Avoid sharing some things related to yourself with others. Your habit of blindly trusting can get you in trouble. You may have a rift with colleagues in the office. Some of your jealous colleagues may try to tarnish your image by spreading wrong things about you. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. Businessmen will have to struggle hard to earn profit today. Today is going to be very expensive for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. In adversity, you will get the support of your loved one. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid sitting and working continuously.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Happiness in your personal life will prevail. Today any auspicious program can be organized in the house. You will spend a very good time with your loved ones today. Parental guidance will be available. With their blessings and cooperation, today any important work of yours can also be completed. Your financial condition will be good. Today, you may acquire a lot of wealth. If you are dreaming of going abroad for a job, then today you can get some good news. Businessmen will acquire a lot of wealth today. However, you are advised to avoid credit transactions. As far as your health is concerned, today you will get an opportunity to enjoy your favourite dishes.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Businessmen are advised to avoid signing any documents in a hurry, otherwise you may be cheated. Job seekers need to avoid delays. If you reach the office late every day, then today big trouble can arise for you. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. Keep a balance between your income and expenses. Today, take some time out of your busy routine and spend it with your spouse. Your loved one needs your emotional support. It would be better if you take care of their happiness too. Talking about your health, today you may have problems like headaches, insomnia etc.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:35

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you are a businessman, then you must take advice from your close ones while taking any important business decision. You can get a good profit from this. Salaried people can get results according to their hard work. Your boss will be very happy with you in the office and today you are likely to get a golden opportunity. Today you may also have to take a short work-related trip. Your financial condition will be good. Amenities can increase. You can see an improvement in the ambience of your home. Today you will get an opportunity to spend extra time with your loved ones. Today is going to be an average day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Your child will bring good news. His performance in the field of education will be commendable. If your child wants to go abroad for higher education, then soon they can get success in their endeavours. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Suddenly any of your work being done may get spoiled. However, in such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. Working professionals need to behave properly in front of their boss in the office. A slight mistake can spoil your hard work done in the past. You may also lose your job. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, you should get your cholesterol level checked.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If your boss has entrusted you with important work in the office, then you are advised to avoid doing many things related to it. Businessmen need to avoid taking shortcut routes to make quick profits, otherwise today you can get caught in a legal affair. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. You may have to make some big expenditures today even if you do not want to. your personal life will be happy. If you live in a joint family then there will be love and unity among the members of the house. Today your parents can also take an important decision related to you. Don't make the mistake of ignoring your health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.