Daily Horoscope, 11 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is expected to be very beneficial for businessmen. You can get big profits. Especially if you do business in partnership, then your stalled plan can gain momentum. Working professionals will get the company of their boss in the office. Today you will be able to complete all your work on time with full energy and enthusiasm. Financial condition will be good. Today you can get an opportunity to go on a picnic with your spouse. Today you will be able to share your mind with each other. As far as your health is concerned, today you will enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You are advised to control your anger. You should stay away from arguments or quarrels, otherwise, you may get caught in a legal affair. There are signs of deterioration in the financial condition. There can be a loss of money. Talking about the work, the cooperation of your seniors will be received in the office. Today all your tasks will be completed easily. If businessmen have recently made some changes in their business plans, then you can get good results. In the second part of the day, chances of a short journey are being made for you. This journey of yours is going to be very important. Don't be a little careless about your health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. Due to weak immunity, your health can deteriorate. You need to take special care of your food and drink. Avoid worrying too much about work. Be it a job or business, keep working hard and be positive. Soon you will get good success. Your financial condition can improve. Today you are likely to get monetary benefits. Apart from this, you can get a new source of income. Today you will get an opportunity to spend extra time with your spouse. Today you can try your best to reduce the sourness between you. It is possible that you will get successful.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 8:10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today will be a very positive day for you. You will get full support of luck. You are likely to get good benefits from your decision-making ability. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you are a businessman then you can take some important decisions. It is possible that you will get proper results in future. Working professionals can get good opportunities in the office. If you give your best then soon you can get a promotion. Along with this, your income will also increase. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Father's support will be received. Benefits are also possible from the mother's side. Financial condition will be good. Today there will be no major problem. If we talk about your health, then you need to include yoga in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Do not allow outsiders to interfere in your personal matters, otherwise things may go wrong. Today you will be able to spend a very good time with the children. You may buy gifts for them or even plan an outing. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. It will not be right for you to spend freely. It will be better if you take your financial decisions carefully. Today your concern regarding work can be a bit deep. If you do business then you will not get the expected result. At the same time, the workload can suddenly increase even for working professionals. In such a situation, you need to be patient. Talking about your health, today you may have problems related to bones.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is going to be a very important day for working people. If you have been promoted recently and you have got some new rights, then you may feel a little pressure today. If you remain positive and move forward with full confidence, then you will definitely get successful. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions, especially if they are associated with the stock market, do not do anything in haste. In terms of money, the day is going to be fine. You have to keep your budget in mind. The ambience of your house will be calm. You can have an important discussion with your father. As far as your health is concerned, do not do any work in haste and panic. You may get hurt.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you have recently given an exam for a government job, today is going to be a very important day for you. You may get some good news. On the other hand, if you are making any effort to get higher education, then you are very likely to get success. Today will be an average day in terms of money. Talking about work, working professionals may have to face adverse situations in the office. Avoid making small mistakes. Today, businessmen are advised to avoid making haste while doing any paperwork, otherwise, a loss is possible. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Do not be careless about your health. Especially due to disturbances in food there can be a decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you do business in partnership, then it will be better if you do not take any important decision in haste. You must take the opinion of your partner. People doing jobs today can get results according to their hard work. Your boss can praise you. Along with this, you can also be entrusted with some big responsibilities. Your financial condition will be better than normal. There can be an increase in amenities. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today you will be able to spend more time with your parents. If you are unmarried and looking for your desired life partner, then your search may end. Avoid worrying too much about health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is going to be a very good day with your life partner. You will spend more time with each other. Apart from this, future plans can also be discussed with you. You may also get some good suggestions from your beloved. You will get successful in work-related endeavours. Getting a job and business can open the way for you to progress. You work hard like this and move forward. There is a strong possibility of strengthening the economic situation. Stalled money can be received. Soon all your financial problems will go away. Your health will be fine. Today you will feel very refreshed and energetic. You can also make some changes in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

It will be better if you do not postpone any of your work in the office till tomorrow, otherwise you may have to face the displeasure of your boss. Businessmen may have to face a financial crisis. Today, due toa lack of money, some of your ongoing work is likely to get stuck in the middle. To keep the ambience of your home cheerful, do not bring outside tension to your home. Your spouse's mood will not be right. In such a situation, avoid discussing any controversial issue with them. In terms of money, the day is expected to be fine. You are advised to avoid taking loans and borrowings. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have problems like weakness, fatigue, insomnia etc. Stay away from negative thoughts. Along with this, you should also do light exercise along with good food.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is going to be a very fun day with friends. You will have a lot of fun with each other. However, do not make the mistake of spending more than your budget by being over-enthusiastic, otherwise, it can be difficult. The ambience of your office will be very good. Today you will do your work diligently. You can also get the full cooperation of your seniors. Today all the work of businessmen will be completed according to their plan. If you are about to start a new work, then your plan can move forward. The ambience of your house will be calm. Improvement in your father's health can be seen. If we talk about your health then there will be no problem today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You are advised to use your words very thoughtfully while talking to the elders of the house. Your slipped tongue can hurt the hearts of your loved ones. Talking about work, you have to keep a good rapport with your colleagues in the office. Arrogance and confrontation are not good for you. Such things can affect your image along with your work. There are signs of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Stalled profits will be received. You will have to take your decisions very carefully in future. People working in industries related to cosmetics, iron, printing, dairy etc can get good profits today. In terms of health, the day will be full of ups and downs.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.