Daily Horoscope, 09 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is a very good sign for you from the point of view of work. Whether it is a job or business, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Businessmen can get good results for their right decisions today. On the other hand, the employed person will get a golden opportunity to show his talent in the office. Your financial condition will be good. You can also buy a lot for your loved ones during the festival season. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today, with the understanding of your beloved, any of your big problems can be solved. Your health is likely to improve.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is likely to be a very profitable day for businessmen dealing with medicines. If you are thinking of increasing the stock then this is the right time. Working professionals are advised to complete all their work fast by sacrificing laziness in the office. It would be better if you try to finish all your work on time. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. You may have ideological differences with a family member. In such a situation, you are advised to present your side calmly. Avoid anger and haste. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems like cough, sore throat etc.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Your position in the office will be strong. Your boss will be very impressed by your ability. Maybe today they will also entrust you with some big and important responsibilities. If you can successfully complete this work, then you can get a promotion. Businessmen will get stuck profits. If any of your work is stalled due to lack of money, then today it is likely to be completed. Your personal life will be happy. The health of your parents will be excellent. Today you can also get a chance to spend more time with them. You may gain some wealth from your mother. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be physically and mentally very strong.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You may have an argument with your colleagues in the office. It will be better that you do not interfere too much with the work of others, as well as you need to avoid criticizing them. Businessmen are advised to avoid arguments. You may suffer financial loss due to quarrels, as well as you may also get caught in a legal affair. Respect your spouse's feelings. You are advised to avoid arguments on small matters. Such things can have a bad effect on your children too. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid making any big expenditures. As far as your health is concerned, you need to start your day daily with yoga and meditation.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today is going to be an expensive day for you in terms of money. You may suddenly have to make a big expenditure. Talking about work, today is going to be a very busy day for working professionals. If you are working on a big project then today you may have to work very hard. However, your hard work will not go in vain. Businessmen are advised to avoid starting any new work today. If you are thinking of investing then do not take such decisions in haste. You should take your decision only after consulting your close ones. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will get the love and support of your loved ones. Talking about your health, you should do light exercise daily to avoid lethargy and laziness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

After a long time, today you can get a chance to spend time with your friends. You will have a lot of fun today. Apart from this, you can also do some shopping etc. for yourself. Talking about work, any of your difficult work in the office can be completed very easily today. Your boss will be very impressed with your hard work. You will also get the support of your seniors. There is a possibility of getting a big order for businessmen today. Soon you can see some positive changes in your work. Your financial condition will be good. Your accumulated capital may increase. As far as your health is concerned, along with work, you should also pay attention to rest, otherwise your fatigue may increase.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you do business then you are advised to avoid taking loans or borrowings otherwise you may get into big trouble in the coming days. Apart from this, before starting any new work, try to complete the pending tasks. In the office, you are advised to treat your seniors with respect. Don't make the mistake of ignoring their words. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then soon all your problems can be overcome. The ambience of your home will be fine. You will get the blessings of elders. Today you will be able to spend more time with your spouse. Even a small carelessness regarding health is not good.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today will be a good start to the day. You can get some good news in the morning. The mind will be very happy and you will have a lot of fun. Talking about your work, you will be able to complete all your work fast in the office. Today you will also get extra time for yourself. Businessmen can get a chance to make new deals. However, you are advised to avoid rushing in such a case, otherwise, you may be cheated. Relationships with your spouse will be strong. Today your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. Today is showing a very good sign on the economic front. If you are trying to increase your income then you can get success. Your health will be good. You will feel very refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Working professionals can get results according to their hard work. You are likely to get the fruits of your hard work in the past in the form of a promotion. You will be very positive and upbeat today. The financial problems of businessmen will be solved. There may be a big chance of making profit. If you do work related to foreign companies, then today is going to be very important for you. There may be a dispute with your spouse. However, soon everything will be back to normal between you. You are advised to use your words very carefully. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to eat on time. Avoid being hungry for a long time.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is giving a very good sign for businessmen. If you have made any investment recently, then you can get a double benefit of it. There is a strong possibility of strengthening your financial position. Working professionals are advised to keep their important files in the office. Loss of them may hinder your work. Along with this, you may also have to face the anger of the boss. The economic situation is likely to improve. You should avoid spending without thinking, focus on saving as much as you can. Soon all your troubles will be over. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the support of your loved ones. There may be a sudden decline in health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Whether it is a job or business, you are advised to avoid overconfidence, otherwise there may be loss instead of profit. You are advised to avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. This will result in a drop in your performance, as well as your health may also be affected. Differences with your spouse are likely to deepen. There may be a dispute between you today. You are advised to control your anger, otherwise, there may be an increase in discord in your married life. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also buy some valuable item. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very tired. You may also have problems like headache and insomnia.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You will get the full support of your family members. Today your elders can also take an important decision related to you. Your relationship with your siblings will be even stronger. If you are a student then you are advised to focus fully on your studies. If you are facing any problem then you can take the help of your elders and teachers. Your financial condition will be fine. You can also do any important work related to money. Talking about your work, the office environment will be very positive. You will be able to do your work diligently. You will also get the support of colleagues along with your seniors. The financial condition of businessmen may strengthen. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

