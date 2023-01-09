Daily Horoscope, 09 January 2023: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Today will be lucky for you in terms of money. You can get good money with less effort. Businessmen can get good success today. Working professionals can also get results according to their hard work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of the house. As far as your health is concerned, you may have ear-related problems.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You are advised to control your anger, otherwise your uncontrolled anger can spoil any work being done by you. Your financial condition will be fine. You will get the full cooperation of your seniors in the office. Today you will complete all your work diligently. Businessmen will get decent profits. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. Talking about your health, today you will be very lethargic.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:40 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you have recently started any new work, then today will be very important for you. You can get tremendous success. If you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then you can get a good opportunity. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic situation. In the second part of the day, you can get a chance to roam around in your favourite place. The day will be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You may feel very tired and burdened today due to increased work pressure. It is better that you avoid worrying too much, otherwise, your health may decline. You will get emotional support from your spouse. Today you will spend a good time with each other. Your financial condition will be fine. However, it will be better if you do not spend any big finances without thinking. If you are going on a long journey today, then you need to avoid it. Your journey will only waste your money and time.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The ambience at home will be cheerful. If any family member is marriageable, then their marriage can be discussed today. Today you will be very lucky in terms of money. You can get money. With the help of your seniors in the office, any difficult task of yours will be completed today. On the other hand, the hard work of businessmen will pay off. There can be growth in your business. There can be problems related to health. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, then be careful today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Discord can increase in your married life. Don't let outsiders interfere too much in your personal matters. If businessmen are planning to further their business, then there may be a big obstacle in your way. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to avoid putting too much work pressure on themselves in the office. This may cause a drop in your performance. The day will be fine in terms of money. If we talk about your health, then you may have stomach-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Talking about work, businessmen may have to face some big challenges today. Your work is done is likely to get stuck in the middle. On the other hand, working professionals need to be careful with their opponents in the office. Your financial condition will be fine. Today some worship recitations, havan etc can be organized at home. To get rid of health-related problems, you have to eat on time.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 7:20 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are a businessman then you may get a good investment opportunity. It is possible that you will get proper results. Working professionals are advised to avoid wasting their precious time in office talk. If any of your work remains incomplete, then you may have to suffer its wrong consequences. On the economic front, the day is likely to be expensive. There will be better coordination in some relationships with your spouse. The day will be favorable in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Suffering is possible from your child. His stubborn nature can create trouble for you today. On the work front, the day will be busy. The burden of pending work is expected to increase. Today you may have to work very hard. Your financial condition can improve. There is a possibility of getting money for you. Your health will be weak. Along with work, you are also advised to take full care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you work related to the property then today is going to be very beneficial for you. All your work in the office will be completed without any hindrance. Today your boss will be very pleased with you. On the economic front, the day can prove to be better. You will be able to focus more on savings. You will get a chance to spend romantic time with your spouse. Today you can also go on a long drive. Your health will be fine today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You can be entrusted with some responsible work in the office. In such a situation, you should avoid any kind of negligence. Businessmen are advised to be more careful while dealing with big customers, otherwise, the profits in hand can come out. In terms of money, the day is going to be very expensive. Your budget may be unbalanced. Differences with your spouse are likely to deepen. Talking about your health, you may have a problem related to your feet.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 12:00 noon

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today you are advised to avoid doing any work in haste and panic, otherwise you may get hurt. If you take any important decision, then definitely take advice from your elders. Do not do any kind of negligence in your finances. On the work front, the day is expected to be mixed. As far as your health is concerned, avoid excessively fried, roasted or spicy food.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.