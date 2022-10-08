Daily Horoscope, 08 October 2022: Check Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is a very good sign for you on the work front. There will be progress in the business. Working professionals can also get results according to their hard work. Boss will be very impressed with you in the office. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Don't make the mistake of spending more than your income without thinking. The more you focus on saving, the more secure your future will be. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You can get the guidance of the elders of the house and there is a possibility of a solution to any of your big problems. Today is going to be a mixed day in terms of health. You are advised to have food on time.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:13

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 12:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is going to be a very busy day for working professionals. You may have to run in vain. Apart from this, your confrontation with your seniors is also possible today. It would be better if you behave very balanced in the workplace. Businessmen may have problems with money today. Today any of your work will also remain incomplete due to financial constraints. The ambience of your home will be fine. However, along with work, you should also focus on family. To maintain the happiness and peace of your home, it would be better if you do not bring outside tension at home. The day is going to be normal in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very cumbersome and tired.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Domestic discord can be calm and today there will be a big improvement in the ambience of the house. Mentally you will feel better. Talking about work, some of your work stuck in the office for a long time can be completed. Apart from this, you may also get some new responsibilities. There is a good profit situation in business, especially if you do the work of food and drink, then it is possible to increase your work. Your financial condition will be good. You can also make some important purchases for the family members. If you have a problem with asthma, then your problem may increase due to changes in the weather. You stay calm.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. Today you can take a risky decision. It is possible that you will get good benefit of this in future. Working professionals are advised to avoid dealing with many tasks in the office at the same time. This will lead to more mistakes than you, as well as your performance may decline. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. The list of household expenses can increase. Apart from this, you may also have to repay any old loan. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your trust in each other will increase. There will be stability in your romantic life. Although today you will not get an opportunity to meet with your partner, the love between you may deepen even more. Avoid worrying too much about health.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today you may have an argument with a relative or neighbour. It is better that you control your anger and avoid such things. Today is going to be a busy day for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, the burden of responsibilities will be more on your shoulders. Today you will also try to complete your pending tasks. If you are a businessman, then travel is on your cards. Today is likely to be a mixed day in terms of money. It would be better if you spend keeping your income in mind. Apart from this, you should also keep your financial plans secret. In the second half of the day, your health may suddenly decline. All this is the result of your carelessness. It is better not to ignore your health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If for some days you were not able to pay attention to your personal life due to being busy with your professional life, then today can prove to be a better day for you. Today you will get an opportunity to participate in any auspicious program with your family members. These moments spent with loved ones will prove to be memorable for you. Your financial condition will be good. Today any big work related to money can also be completed. Working professionals will get the support of their seniors in the office. If there is any obstacle in your work, then with their help you can solve your problem. Businessmen need to avoid signing any paper in a hurry today, otherwise, they may suffer a big loss. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to avoid the consumption of alcohol, especially while driving, keep this in mind.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

There will be an outpouring of happiness in your married life. Today you can get some good news from your life partner. Your relationship will be even stronger. If you are unmarried and want to do a love marriage, then today is the right day to talk to your family members. It is possible that you will get their approval. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you from the point of view of work. Businessmen can get good profits. At the same time, the work load will be more on working professionals. You are advised to avoid doing any work in haste. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may suffer from back or back pain. Do not work continuously while sitting.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

The ambience at home will be very good. Today a good marriage proposal can come for an unmarried member of the house. Soon a spiritual program is likely to be organized in your house. There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. Today you can get money and your big problem will be solved. Talking about your work, there will be more competition in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to work hard. Try to complete even the smallest tasks carefully and on time. Businessmen can get an opportunity to make big deals today. However, you are advised to use your words very carefully, otherwise, the loss will be yours. The day is going to be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today you will be more inclined towards worship and you can go to any religious place. By worshipping God, you will feel peace of mind. Talking about your work, today is giving a very good sign for working professionals. You can get a golden opportunity to show your talent. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Businessmen can get good today by getting well. If you are expecting big profits then you need to work harder. Relationships with your spouse will be strong. Today your beloved can also make a promise to you. Your financial condition will be good. If you talk about your health, then there may be a problem related to bones.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. Due to some important work getting stuck in the middle, the speed of your work may slow down. However, you don't need to be too worried. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Working professionals need to avoid lateness in the office. If you have been assigned a task by your boss, then try to complete it on time, otherwise, you may get into trouble. You will spend a lot of fun time with the kids. You can also go shopping etc. with them. Talking about money, do not forget to spend more than your income. Keep a proper account of your expenses. Your health will be weak. You also need to focus on yourself.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today it is better if you do not do any work in a hurry and in hurry, otherwise, you may get hurt. You are advised to behave properly in front of your boss in the office, otherwise, your small mistake may cost you dearly. If you are unemployed and looking for a job then you have to accelerate your efforts. Soon you may get new opportunities. The people doing business in partnership will get good profits today. Your work may also increase. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Today you will be able to spend a good time with your parents. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. In such a situation, it is advised to pay more attention to your beloved's comfort.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 9:50 am

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

There will be happiness and peace in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your mutual understanding can be better. Today your beloved can also achieve some big achievements. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. Your income will be good, but you may have to pay off some old debt. Talking about your work, working professionals can get the desired transfer. Also, your income can also increase. If you want to do your own a small business with job then you can get success soon. Businessmen engaged in jwellery business will get good profits. At the same time, the financial condition of the people working related to the stock market may increase. The day will prove to be better in terms of health.



Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:20 pm